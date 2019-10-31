Playoffs and a league crown may be out of the picture for Hicksville and Wayne Trace, two teams set to tangle on Friday in Haviland.
Both programs, however, still have plenty to play for in the season finale as they look to send their seniors out on a high note and build some momentum heading into the offseason.
“We’re sitting at 4-5 and Hicksville is sitting at 5-4,” began Wayne Trace head coach Mike Speice. “The best we can finish is 5-5 and that’s what we’re going to work to do this week and send these seniors out the right way with a win at home in their last high school game. Hicksville creates some challenges for us and we’re preparing just like we have the first nine weeks.
“We’ve gotten much better since week one. We had a lot of first year starters on defense. Early on we were kind of picking our way. They’ve learned quite a bit week to week.”
The Raiders, who are also celebrating homecoming the last week of the season, are not only looking to reach .500 on the season, they are also looking to even their league mark as they currently sit at 2-3.
The Aces are in search of their fifth straight season above .500 and a win on Friday would also put them second in the conference. Currently the Red and White is tied with Tinora and Edgerton at 3-2.
“You always want to finish strong,” noted Hicksville mentor Lucas Smith. “Ideally, we would be in the playoffs and taking things one week at a time, but since we know this is the last week for this team, we want to make sure we do everything we can to be prepared so we don’t have any regrets after the game on Friday.
Hicksville heads into Week 10 on the heels of a two game win streak after beating Tinora and Antwerp the last two weeks. The offense has put up 77 points in the last two games and comes in with a full head of steam and will put the Raiders’ defense to the test with Mason Commisso and his 20 TDs leading the charge.
“He’s dynamic. He can run, he can catch, he can block when needed to and when you flip him over on defense you have to account for him there,” Speice said of the Hicksville senior. “He’s one of the top players in the conference and that’s a guy that we’re not totally going to shut him down but we need to keep him under control. First and foremost, we have to know where No. 12 is at on both sides of the ball.”
Commisso has 119 carries for 956 yards and five scores on the ground while adding a modest 16 receptions for 257 yards and three scores in the passing game. He’s also returned a kickoff for a touchdown and has a pick-six to his 2019 resume. His 104 tackles is also tops on the team as is his four sacks and two interceptions.
Quarterback Jacob Miller has thrown for 967 yards and nine scores on 58-for-113 passing. Landon Turnbull shares the team-lead with Commisso with 16 receptions totaling 290 yards and four scores. Braden Langham (10 receptions, 130 yards, one TD) and Kyler Baird (12 receptions, 169 yards) round out Miller’s four main targets.
Defensively, the Raiders are giving up just over 29 points per game with Trevor Speice leading the team with 93 tackles. Speice also has two interceptions. Nate Showalter (57 tackles), Kameron Bevis (56), Drew Forrer (45) and the rest of the Raider defense will have to figure out a way to slow up an Aces’ offense that is averaging just over 29 points.
Of course, the Raiders have a dynamic player of their own that Hicksville will have to deal with as Speice not only leads the defense in tackles, he is also the leader offensively as the quarterback.
Speice has thrown for 19 touchdowns and 1,855 yards on 102-of-180 passing and leads the team in rushing with 123 carries for 426 yards and three touchdowns.
“Wayne Trace has nice size on their O-line and D-line and has several athletes that can make plays,” said Smith. “Trevor Spiece is as or more athletic then any offensive player we have seen this year. He can make so many plays with his legs or his arm. He is a match-up nightmare for a defense. ”
Speice has spread the ball effectively with three receivers totaling more than 26 receptions and two others also in double-digits. Alex Reinhart leads the way with 39 receptions for 766 yards and 13 trips to paydirt. Nathan Gerber sits at 29 receptions for 391 yards and three scores while Owen Manz has 26 catches for 466 yards and four scores.
Bevis has added 417 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 63 carries.
“We block well and when we block well we’re able to run and throw,” remarked the Raider mentor. “We have to get our play-makers in space and give our quarterback time to throw the ball when we need to. We need to stay sound offensively, take care of the ball, stay ahead of the chains.”
Braden Langham’s 71 tackles is second to Commisso with Nic Congleton sitting at 66 and Kole Wertman at 62. Kyler Baird has 50 tackles and two picks for the Aces, which have allowed teams an average of 29.3 points per game.
As the season winds down for the majority of the teams across Ohio, Friday gives Wayne Trace, Hicksville and the rest of the teams who came up short of making the playoffs one last chance to put everything together on the gridiron.
“I am so proud of our guys, especially our seniors,” concluded Smith. “The season didn’t get off to the start we had hoped for. We were originally thinking we would have around 40 players, but then we started with 29 kids and only 26 of them were healthy and eligible for week one. Then we lost one senior for the season in July, another senior for the season in the second quarter of week one and another senior for four weeks after week one.
“There have been practices where we only have had 23 kids available and games that we dress 25 … but they have stuck with us coaches and with each other and have a current winning record of 5-4 and those four losses (Archbold, Edgerton, Edon and Fairview) have combined for a 29-7 record and will all be in the playoffs. The kids who decided not to play have really missed out on a tremendous season and I’m excited to see my uncommon boys finish strong.”
