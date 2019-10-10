For five straight weeks, Fairview’s hard work in all facets of the game has led to positive results on the scoreboard and a corresponding 5-1 record.
Next on the docket for the Apaches is a home showdown with a Hicksville squad that just dropped a shootout game with Edgerton, 52-36.
The Aces (3-3) currently sit at 1-1 in the league while the Apaches are one of two undefeated teams, sharing a 3-0 conference mark with the Tinora Rams.
With the Rams in action on the road against Edgerton (5-1, 1-1) on Friday, there could be anywhere from four teams sitting with one loss to the two unbeatens remaining on a collision course.
Fairview comes in boasting a potent offense and a stingy defense, as the Apaches have outscored their opponents 195-44 (32.5 ppg-7.3). Despite the 5-1 record, however, the Black and Gold are sitting eighth in the loaded Division VI, Region 23 computer rankings where the top nine teams have one loss or less.
Offensively, it’s a choose-your-weapon for quarterback Cade Polter and the pass-heavy attack. Polter, who has thrown for 1,482 yards and 15 touchdowns, has completed 134 of his 198 pass attempts and has six receivers with 15 or more receptions.
“We feel like we have six or seven guys with big play ability,” commented Fairview head coach Doug Rakes. “The problem is there is only one football. Our guys understand that and also know that their opportunities are somewhat limited, so they have to make the most of the chances they get.”
Caleb Frank leads the receiving corps in receptions (32), yards (364) and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with four. Riley Lucas also has four TD receptions on 23 catches for 320 yards. Doug Rakes (17 receptions for 185 yards) has three touchdowns and Cade Ripke (19 receptions for 186 yards) has a pair of scores. Russ Zeedyk has 15 catches for 157 yards and a score while Luke Timbrook has 16 for 227 yards.
Although Timbrook has not found paydirt in the receiving game, he has four touchdowns on 36 carries totaling 323 to lead the ground attack. Polter, with his team-high 44 carries, has been good for 179 yards and five touchdowns.
“You can’t just focus on one or two guys because Fairview is well coached and they seem to play unselfishly,” remarked Hicksville coach Lucas Smith. “They don’t seem to care who has the ball or who scores, as long as somebody is succeeding.
“So for us, we have to focus on getting aligned properly to all their formations and then just executing fundamentally sound football — open field tackling, coverage drills, pursuit angles, etc. We also have to communicate on defense and make sure all 11 guys are running the same call.”
Mason Commisso continues to lead the Hicksville defense with 72 tackles and three sacks. Braden Langham has 54 tackles with Kole Wertman (47) and Nic Congleton (45) close behind. The Aces have just two takeaways via interceptions through six games, with Jacob Miller and Kyler Baird accounting for those.
While the Apaches throw the ball, that means more opportunities for picks. But Polter has been picked off just five times.
Commisso shoulders the load on the offensive end for the Aces, where he has nine rushing touchdowns and three receiving as well as one kickoff returned for a score. The senior standout has carried the ball 79 times for 732 yards while hauling in 13 passes for 221 yards.
Miller keeps opposing defenses honest in the passing game, where he has thrown for 674 yards and six scores on 44-of-87 passing.
Wertman is more than capable of churning out yards in the ground game, having cranked out 263 yards and a pair of scores on only 21 carries. Miller has added another 143 yards on 43 carries and has crossed the goal line on three occasions.
Langham has pulled in nine passes for 121 yards and a score and Kyler Baird has 11 catches for 140 yards.
Fairview’s defense has brought its ‘A’ game all year, allowing just a total of 44 points for an average of just over a touchdown per game.
“From a schematic standpoint we are doing things a little differently this year, which has made a big difference,” Rakes said of his defense. “We also have guys that have been disciplined with their reads and assignments.”
Chayse Singer’s 73 tackles lead the charge while Timbrook is next with 43. Six Apaches have more than one sack to their credit and five players have at least one interception.
Hicksville is 15th in the computer rankings, and although the playoffs are a long shot, Smith expects to see nothing but the best from his guys as they look to stay in the league title hunt.
