After 16 years and two different stints, Chris Dales announced that he would be stepping down as head coach of the Ayersville football program on Tuesday.
Dales was in the middle of his second stint at the helm of the Pilots and coming off a season in which he led them to their first playoff berth since their regional finals loss in 2016.
Dales made the decision to step down from his post after that season, citing a desire to spend more time with his family. At the time, eldest son Dauson was headed to play football at Ohio Dominican, his daughter was in high school and his youngest son was in middle school.
Now, Dauson is headed to Italy to play professional football, his daughter is playing softball at Bluffton and his son is a senior at Ayersville. The decision to step down after three years back at the helm was one again that had to do with the family.
“I am dealing with some recent family events that need my attention,” Dales said of his reasons for leaving the program. “Once the family issues are dealt with, I can move forward.”
Dale leaves the program with a career record of 92-79 and has seen the program to seven playoff appearances and two regional finals appearances in 2006 and 2016.
He is a graduate of Defiance High School where he was an assistant under Jerry Buti before being named head coach of the Pilots in 2004, where he led them to a playoff appearance in his first season.
This year under the new 16-team playoff system, the Pilots qualified as a No. 12 seed in their region where they lost a close 19-7 contest with No. 4 seed Leipsic. It was the first playoff appearance for the Pilots, save for 2020 where every team qualified, since the regional finals appearance in 2016.
“We had great kids, we ran a clean program and we wanted to compete at the top of the GMC and get into the playoffs,” Dales said. “When they asked me to take over the program again. My goal was to get us back to the top of the league and get in the playoffs. And we did exactly that.”
Dales won Green Meadows Conference championships in 2006 and 2016 with Ayersville. His highest finished in the league since returning was this past season where they finished third with a record of 4-2 inside league play.
He is proud of what he was able to do with the Ayersville program after taking over for Craig McCord in 2003. McCord sported a 209-80-2 head coaching record at Ayersville over 27 seasons.
But he is more proud of the relationships that he has forged with his players.
“I am most proud of the relationships that I have built with the players,” Dales said. “That’s what it is all about. I stay in contact with a bunch of the guys, I have guys that are overseas in the service that we stay in contact with and others that are abroad. I’m proud of knowing that our football program has helped them become men and helped them in life situations.”
Though Dales may be retiring from the head coaching position at Ayersville, he says that he is open to potentially coaching in the future.
“There is always that possibility,” Dales said of potentially coaching again in the future. “Right now my options are open to a lot of different things so we will just see what happens.”
The district has already posted the head coaching position, with the deadline to submit applications on Feb. 4.
