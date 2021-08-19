DELTA — In the first meeting between the two schools since 2001, Ayersivlle and Delta will collide Friday to kick off the season 20 years later as the Pilots make the trek to Fulton County.
The two programs were scheduled to play in late October of last season following both teams’ postseason exits but the game was called off due to COVID-19 protocols.
With a new season and new opportunities to improve, both squads have eyes on continuing their development and rebuilds of their respective proud histories.
“We have improved in all areas during the preseason,” said Ayersville coach Chris Dales, set to begin the third season of his second stint as Pilot head coach (2004-16, 2019-present). “My main concern was upfront on both sides of the ball, where graduations hurt us the most. We’ve steadily gotten better at both the offensive and defensive lines.”
That progression in the trenches will be key for the Pilots, both all season and during their season lidlifter on the road.
With 20 lettermen and 12 seniors back on the 2021 edition of Ayersville football, the skill positions return nearly everyone but the offensive and defensive lines are replacing multiple starters.
As the unit gels, Dales and the Pilot faithful hope to see another solid year out of the Blue and Gold offense, propelled by senior QB Jakob Trevino. The veteran signal-caller threw for 1,403 yards and 14 touchdowns last year while also leading the 3-6 Pilots on the ground with 519 yards and eight scores.
With his top three receivers back in senior Ike Eiden (31 catches, 556 yards, 10 TDs) and juniors Weston McGuire (29 catches, 317 yards, 128 rush yards) and Blake Hauenstein (13 catches, 177 yards), execution will be the main focus in not derailing the potential of the Pilots’ talent.
“Offensively, we’ve taken care of the ball pretty well with only one turnover in two scrimmages,” said Dales. “Our skilled personnel have performed well and we are making strides up front with blocking rules and technique.”
As the lines develop for the Pilots, the pressure will come in battling a veteran front from the Panthers, which went 4-4 a season ago and have expectations high in Delta to take the next step and contend in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League standings.
In a smash-mouth Wing-T offensive attack, all-NWOAL center Austin Kohlhofer anchors an offensive line with four seniors and snaps to a backfield chock full of ballcarriers.
First team all-NWOAL running back Josh Tresnan-Reighard (6-2, 215, 607 yards, five TDs) is one of multiple veteran rushing options, along with juniors Jeremiah Wolford (390 yards, four TDs) and Bryar Knapp (265 rush yards, 13 catches, 170 yards) and quarterback James Ruple (Jr.).
“Delta’s big, physical and they love to pound the ball on offense and get after you on defense,” noted Dales. “Their run game is very strong and they have some big and talented running backs.”
With a pair of games against Northwest Conference opponents in the next two weeks (at Delphos Jefferson Aug. 27, home vs. Bluffton Sept. 3), a season-opening win would help continue to build the confidence as Ayersville eyes its first winning record since 2016.
“We expect to win. We need to change our mindset,” said Dales when asked what he wanted to see from the season opener. “Our kids have worked very hard in the offseason and during preseason. I want our kids to enjoy the game of football. I want our kids to enjoy getting back to some sort of normalcy. I want them to compete at a high level and to execute at a high level.”
