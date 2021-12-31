PAULDING — After seven seasons at the helm of his alma mater’s football program, Paulding head coach Tyler Arend has decided that coaching is one plate too many to spin.
Arend’s resignation as Panther head football coach was made official during the school’s November meeting as Arend will take a step back and focus on his athletic director duties with the school following a 12-58 tenure as football coach at a program he excelled in as a 2009 graduate.
“It was solely a personal decision,” explained Arend. “As far as having four young kids, (coaching) and being the athletic director, it was just a lot on the family this year to the point where I want to take some time away from it. I know it’s the best decision possible for my family.”
Wins and losses aside, Arend’s seven seasons in the Panther sidelines mark the longest tenure for a Paulding coach since Barry Lytle’s seven seasons from 1990-96 and the fifth-longest in school history.
With the loss of 14 seniors heading into the 2021 season — the first Green Meadows Conference campaign since the 1970s — Arend’s squad took its lumps with an 0-10 mark this past fall.
That setback followed three straight years of a return to competitiveness as Paulding won three games while losing three by single digits in 2020, won four games in 2019 with an improved scoring output and won three games in 2018.
The 10 wins in three years was just shy of the 11 the Panthers won in total from 2011-17.
Arend’s extended tenure also brought some stability to the program as the school had gone through three coaches in the prior decade.
“I took a lot of pride in being the head coach here,” said Arend. “I was 23 years old when I took over a program that hadn’t had a winning season since I was a senior in 2008. We knew it’d be a challenge but I felt we did a lot of good things. We regained some of our competitiveness … we didn’t eventually get to where we wanted to get to but I definitely feel like we’re a lot closer to that now.”
The Panthers have had just one winning season in the new millennium, a 6-4 campaign in 2008, Arend’s senior year before a collegiate career at Kent State.
With closer drives and rivalries to foster as a GMC squad following decades in the Northwest Conference, Arend will now look to his replacement to continue the rebuilding process on Water Street.
“I think the first character trait of a good head football coach is relationship-building and being a good leader of young men,” said Arend. “I want to hire somebody that’s going to be a high-character person that’s going to lead the program the right way. Whether that’s an up-and-coming coach or that’s somebody with a good amount of experience, we’ll have a committee together to make the best possible choice.”
The search for the new coach will begin Monday as the position is posted internally within the Paulding school system before opening to outside applicants. Arend noted that the school would like to fill the position by February.
