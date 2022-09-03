Ayersville graduate Jacob Miller had a 20-yard reception on Thursday evening in Division II Grand Valley State’s nationally-ranked season opener against Colorado School of Mines in a 25-22 win.
Miller, an Ayersville grad and redshirt senior for the No. 5 Lakers, is a three-time letterman for GVSU and had 27 catches, 349 yards and five touchdowns last year while averaging 25.2 yards per kick return on 19 kicks. The 6-0, 188-pound senior has 42 career receptions for 448 yards and six scores in his career.
Meanwhile, Bryan graduate Connor Arthur caught a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter for Division III Trine in a 38-0 blanking of Anderson on Thursday. The former Golden Bear and current Thunder junior wideout finished with three receptions for 33 yards in the win. Arthur caught 16 passes for 435 yards and four TDs as a sophomore and has 30 career catches for 680 yards and nine TDs.
Edon grad Darius Kurtz, a senior defensive tackle, saw time in the win as well for the Thunder.
For those fans of Defiance High School products, former DHS running back CJ Fluker has made his third career stop and is now a junior back at NAIA Lindsay Wilson College in Columbia, Ky. Fluker ran for 17 yards on two carries in a 57-8 win over St. Andrews University on Aug. 27 for the No. 4 Blue Raiders, which won the 2020 NAIA national title and reached the national semifinals last year. Fluker rushed for 1,153 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons at Kansas Wesleyan (NAIA) after previously committing to Urbana in 2020 before the school closed its doors.
