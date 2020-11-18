The area dominated the Division VI all-district football teams that were announced on Wednesday.
Fairview head coach Doug Rakes and his son, Doug Rakes Jr., the Apache quarterback, picked up all-district awards. The elder Rakes was one of three coaches to share the Coach of the Year award while the younger Rakes was one of three players named the Division VI district Offensive Player of the Year.
Rakes, along with Blake Reynolds of Columbus Grove, were named the first team quarterbacks.
Both quarterbacks had their top targets named to the first team in Caleb Frank (Fairview) and Gabe Clement (Columbus Grove). Archbold’s Antonio Cruz was also named a first team receiver.
Austin Bostater of Fairview and Evan Cramer of Liberty Center and Jeff Meyer of Columbus Grove were named first team offensive linemen.
Liberty Center bruiser Max Phillips and Archbold speedster Noah Gomez were named first team all-district backs.
Rece Verhoff of Columbus Grove was named one of two all-district kickers.
On defense, Russ Zeedyk of Fairview, Baeden Hancock of Tinora and and Gunner King of Columbus Grove were named first team linemen. Aaron Leyman (Fairview), Carson Meyer (Archbold) and Ezra Jones (Columbus Grove) were picked as first team linebackers.
Meyer was also one of two players chosen as the district defensive player of the year. The other was Chase Waker from Colonel Crawford.
Luke Timbrook of Fairview, Brandon Taylor of Archbold and Jon Banal of Columbus Grove were selected as first team defensive backs.
Three area quarterbacks were named to the second team in Division VI. DJ Newman (Archbold), Cam Krugh (Liberty Center) and Trevor Speice (Wayne Trace) were all on the team.
Fairview’s Cade Ripke and Jacksen Schroeder of Columbus Grove were named second team receivers.
Second team lineman include Elijah Ackerman (Tinora), Bryan Lucas (Fairview), Austin Kohlhofer (Delta), Jake Fuller (Evergreen) and Mitch Douglass (Columbus Grove).
Tinora’s KP Delarber, Hicksville’s Kole Wertman and Columbus Grove’s Colin Metzger were picked as second team running backs.
Liberty Center’s Asa Killam is one of two second team kickers.
The area also had a few second team selections on defense. Wes Bany (Fairview), Bryce Bailey (Tinora), Caleb Ranzau (Archbold), Owen Box (Liberty Center) and Kai Fox (Delta) were picked as linemen; Casen Wolfrum (Tinora), Caleb Skinner (Fairview), Hunter Kauser (Paulding) and Evan Perry (Delta) were named linebackers and Dylan Matthews (Liberty Center) and Brock Hudik (Evergreen) were defensive backs.
Landen Vance of Evergreen was selected as the second team all-district punter.
In Division VII, Edon quarterback Drew Gallehue was named one of two offensive players of the year, along with Shaun Thomas of Lima CC.
His top target, Dawson Kiess, along with Gannon Ripke of Edgerton and Bryce Basinger of Pandora-Gilboa, were named first team receivers.
Edon tackling machine Jobe Carlson was picked a first team linebacker.
Caden Nester of the Bombers was picked as a second team receiver. Teammate Cassius Hulbert, along with Ashton Miller of Edgerton, were picked as second team linemen.
Silas Schmenk was chosen as a second team quarterback.
On defense, Gavin Biery of Pandora-Gilboa was picked as a second team lineman. Noah Kistner of Patrick Henry and Ethan Lammers of Leipsic were picked as linebackers. Clayton Feehan of the Patriots was picked as a defensive back.
In Division IV, Wauseon had a representative on both the first team offense and defense. Jack Shema was picked as an offensive lineman while Isaac Wilson was selected as a linebacker. Bryan’s talented Titus Rohrer was picked as a first team receiver.
On defense, Josh Mack of Napoleon was picked as a first team defensive back.
Wauseon had more players on offense make the second team. Quarterback Connar Penrod, along with receivers Jude Armstrong and Jonas Tester, were on offense. Napoleon’s Michael Chipps battled injuries to be named a second team running back. Drew Grant of the Wildcats was named a second team kicker.
On defense, Justin Aldrich of Napoleon was named a second team lineman and Caleb Kepler of Bryan was picked as a second team defensive back.
In Division V, Tyler Leopold of Ottawa-Glandorf was chosen as the district lineman of the year. The Titans also had Will Kaufman named a first team linebacker and Landon Jordan was the top punter.
Devon Crouse of Swanton was the second team kicker.
Jacob Balbaugh of the Titans was picked as a second team quarterback. Caleb Kuhlman was a second team running back. Bryce Marvin of Swanton was a second team lineman.
