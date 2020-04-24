So...back to the way is should be?
After a year of playing in Division VI, Region 23 (admit it, it was weird to click it on joeeitel.com last year), the world of high school football returns to normal with area teams back in Region 22.
That is just some of the highlights of the announcement of the 2020 Ohio high school football division and regional sites made Thursday.
Our biggest area of change comes in Division VI.
Teams that played last season in Region 23 return to their old home of region 22. We also throw in Paulding, who becomes the second-biggest D-VI team in adjusted enrollment behind New Lebanon Dixie and Northwood.
Speaking of Northwood, the Rangers would have been a playoff team.
If you remember last fall, both Northwood and Gibsonburg went 10-0 and were left out, sparking debate over whether the computer point system used to determine playoff teams is fair.
Using the final number of computer points from last year, it appears that both teams that dropped into D-VI would have qualified for the playoffs as the six and seven seeds.
By the way, Liberty Center and Archbold would have taken the top two seeds, with Fairview the fifth seed and Columbus Grove, who was 11th in Region 23 last year, would have been the eighth seed under the new alignment.
The rest of Region 22 sees Delta, Evergreen, Hicksville, Montpelier, Tinora and Wayne Trace coming over from Region 23 as well.
Changes for Ottawa-Glandorf would have seen a ripple effect in two regions. The Titans, who knocked out Wauseon and advanced to the regional final this past fall in Division IV, will now play in Division V.
Again, using final computer points from the 2019 season with the 2020 assignments, the Titans would have qualified for the playoffs, but barely.
O-G would have been the eighth seed in Region 18 and would have needed a trip to Oak Harbor in the opening round.
The move for the Titans makes them the biggest team in D-V, according to the adjusted enrollment number, along with Fostoria (who makes the move down into Region 18), Cincinnati Summit County Day, Warrensville Heights, New Lexington and Blanchester).
The other area team in Division V is Swanton, who will remain in region 18.
A few changes are coming in Division IV as well.
With O-G down, the playoff picture would have looked slightly different. Coming to Region 14 this season is Kenton, who played in Region 16 last season.
The Wildcats would have been the second seed in the region, with Wauseon the third.
The Indians would have had a matchup with Milan Edison in the opening round of the playoffs.
Napoleon and Bryan remain in Region 14 as well.
Division VII sees no changes this upcoming season. Ayersville will be one of the biggest schools in the region, and will play in Region 26 with Patrick Henry, Edgerton, Antwerp, Edon, Hilltop and Pandora-Gilboa.
There are no changes with the bigger schools in our area. Defiance remains in Division III and will play in Region 10.
