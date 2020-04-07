Area spring coaches are still hoping for a season, and one group within the group is area first-year coaches who are just as upset the season will not start on time.
The wait will have to be just a bit longer, as the Ohio Department of Health has extended “stay at home” orders until May 1. This means Ohio schools can not start until that date.
For some coaches, they moved up from assistant or junior varsity roles to take over the varsity job.
“I’ve been part of the program for the last nine years,” said new Paulding baseball coach Ben Barton. “I’m trying to keep the train on the tracks.”
Paulding was working in defending its Northwest Conference title in 2019.
“You feel sorry for the seniors,” added Barton. “The rest of us, it’s like business as usual.”
It was business as usual for a while. Most of the teams in the area got close to two weeks of practice in before the season came to a sudden and abrupt stop.
“The one thing that does stink was that we were to the point where I was happy with practice,” said Barton. “Our last three practices were outside, so it (the season) was coming.”
Barton has spent time as a JV head coach and varsity assistant and was looking forward to making in-game calls this season.
“I was very anxious to be the signal-caller,” said the new varsity boss. “I was excited for the in-game stuff. Now, that all gets pushed back.”
The Northwest Ohio Athletic League was set to debut new softball coaches.After serving as an assistant last spring, Samantha Fowls took over the program at Bryan.
"I never expected this to happen," said the new coach of the Golden Bears. "I feel for our seniors and for all of our girls."
Like Barton, Fowls was getting the team used to way she runs a program.
"The first week went pretty well," said Fowls. "The second week went a little smoother. It was starting to go well."
Now, all that gets taken away, and if a spring season is held, Fowls thinks the team will have to start over.
"I'm more worried about how it will impact the girls," said Fowls. "I'm trying to work with the girls the best that I can."
At Evergreen, it was a different look for the softball program. DJ Schuster, who worked with Evergreen-area youth softball programs, earned the varsity job last November, breaking the trend of calling up junior varsity coaches.
“I had the unique opportunity of coaching the girls in travel softball,” explained the new Evergreen softball coach. “I coached them when they were younger.”
Schuster is just as upset that the start of the spring season has been delayed.
“It’s a bummer,” Schuster said of missing the start to the season. “I’ve spent a lot of time with the girls in open gyms. We (the coaches) walked out of practice and thought we were really going to be pretty good. We were in a good spot. To see that progress haulted was the tough part.”
The toughest part for him was getting time to work with his new varsity squad, then had it taken away because of COVID-19.
“We had put in the work and changed the culture,” stated Schuster. “We (as coaches) brought some things to the table and went to work. The excitement level the girls had, they brought it. It’s a bummer for everybody.”
He even managed to break the monotony of indoor practice with a few outdoor sessions.
“That’s when it really got exciting,” closed Schuster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.