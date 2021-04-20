Ohio’s baseball and softball coaches’ associations released their first state polls of the year Monday with a group of area squads earning recognition.
Fairview was the lone area representative in the Division III state softball poll, garnering 24 points to rank ninth in the state.
In the OHSBCA state baseball poll, Defiance opened the ratings third in Division II, garnering five first place votes and residing nine points behind No. 2 Chagrin Falls. Western Buckeye League colleague Lima Shawnee is tied for 16th.
In Division III, Tinora is 12th with 39 points.
Finally, Antwerp garnered four first-place votes and is third in the state in Division IV after reaching the state semifinals in 2019. Toronto, the team that defeated the Archers in Akron and went on to claim the D-IV state title that year is first in the state ahead of No. 2 Berlin Hiland.
Miller City is in eighth, three points behind No. 7 Ironton St. Joseph Central. Kalida is No. 15 while Montpelier is 17th. Leipsic earned five points to fall in the others receiving votes category.
