For local fall sports programs, Aug. 1 is a line in the sand on an annual basis; the beginning of a new year and a new campaign.
For 2020, it marks a step forward in a continually unclear future landscape amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
With social distancing, temperature checks and other guidelines in place, however, area football teams were among the programs getting things going on a rainy Saturday morning.
“We’re excited to get started, I think everybody is,” admitted fifth-year Defiance head coach Kevin Kline. “It felt a little more normal, for lack of a better word. Obviously we made some changes with everything that’s going on, safety precautions ... but we felt like it went pretty well.
“We hope things continue to progress and the cases and numbers continue to drop so we can play in late August.”
For Hicksville, lower numbers and the recent weeklong shutdown in Defiance County in late July that moved the county to Alert Level 3 (Red), Lucas Smith’s program elected to forgo the Saturday opening date and start with a pair of shorter practices on Monday morning and evening.
“We had shut everything down for the week and just decided to keep shut down Saturday,” explained the Hicksville mentor entering his 13th year as Aces’ coach. “We’re at about 30 kids right now so that Saturday wasn’t going to make or break us.”
Returning experience at Tinora has helped ease the process as Kenny Krouse’s Rams return nine starters on each side of the ball for the mentor’s 23rd season on Domersville Road.
“It was just nice to get the kids back,” said Krouse. “We’d gotten the ball rolling through most of July and then had a week or so of minicamp before the shutdown. We’re excited to get shoulder pads on (today) and then full gear by the end of the week.
“The one thing that we’ve been able to see with returning nine starters on each side, the learning curve is ahead of what it might normally be, even with the shutdown.”
An order from the Ohio Department of Health on Sunday renewed previous protocols for contact sports, which would affect football, volleyball and soccer in the area this fall. That order includes a stipulation that COVID-19 testing “must be administered to each athlete and team staff member participating in the competition no more than 72 hours prior to the start of the competition and the results must be in hand prior to the start of competition.”
The ramifications aside, and even with other districts in the state electing to use remote learning for the first quarter or semester of the year, programs are doing their best to abide by the rules they’ve been given and prepare for the 2020 fall season until they’re told not to.
“It’s a whole other dimension with temperature checks and spread sheets and all to stay accountable,” noted Krouse. “Not that we weren’t accountable before, though, because we’ve had things as long as football’s been around with hydration and weight checks and concussions.
“It’s an added-on responsibility for these young men to take care of themselves, to be careful where they’re at. It’s another thing that’s here until we either find the cure or a vaccine or some solution where we don’t have to take these measures.”
The Ohio High School Football Coaches’ Association released a set of guidelines and recommendations for a possible 2020 season, including social distancing guidelines, spectator attendance and other various options to adapt to COVID-19 protocols.
“I think our association did a really good job putting together their proposal and giving us an opportunity to play within some guidelines,” noted Kline, who is the second Vice President of the OHSFCA. “I think we’ve got some good recommendations, some good clear guidelines in front of us and kids will adapt to that.”
That adaptable nature of players has been a positive through the process, according to the coaches.
“In a team sport where you have to rely on each other, that’s what we’re going through right now,” said Kline. “People are having to make tough decisions and everyone else will adapt in order for us to continue to play this game ... Sometimes you’ve got to remind the kids to stay six feet apart or things like that, but they’ll do it because they want to play as much as anybody.”
“Talking to a few of my guys, with the new mask rules or whatever, sure maybe it stinks but they’re more than willing to jump through any hoop we have so these kids can play,” said Smith. “I hope they don’t make the hoops so small they can’t get through them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.