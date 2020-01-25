To help fulfill the tremendous need for new softball umpires in the area, the Fifth District Softball Umpires Association is offering an accelerated OHSAA-approved softball umpiring course to become an OHSAA-certified softball umpire.
This course is open to adults and high school students of all ages. The prospective umpire will receive over 25 hours of instruction on the playing rules and mechanics (positions, movement, signals), related topics and handling game situations.
Course sessions will be held at Ruihley Park Pavilion at 315 W. Williams Street in Archbold on Sunday, March 8 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, March 14 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Sunday, March 15 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
In addition to the above sessions, there will be on-field opportunities as can be arranged. Participants are expected to attend all course sessions. But, if necessary, make-up sessions may be scheduled with the instructor.
Course fees are $130, which covers all classroom materials, texts, OHSAA registration fees, etc. Registration and payment must be completed online with the OHSAA prior to the first class at http://officials.myohsaa.org/logon.
Anyone interested in taking this course to become an OHSAA registered softball umpire, needing more information and/or details for registering should contact Ned Ewers via email at ewers.ned@gmail.com or by phone or text at 419-439-6047.
