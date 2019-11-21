The following is a listing of female athletes from the Defiance six-county area currently competing in collegiate athletics. If anyone has inadvertently been left out, contact The Crescent-News sports department at (419) 784-5441 (ext. 300752) or by email at agross@crescent-news.com
BASKETBALL
ADRIAN
ADDISON BERGMAN (Hicksville, sophomore, forward) has appeared in four games for the 3-1 Bulldogs (Division III) averaging 7.5 ppg and 6.3 rpg.
RYLEE CAMPBELL (Wauseon, sophomore, guard) has played in four games this season averaging 12 ppg while grabbing 3.8 rpg and 2.8 apg.
DEFIANCE
SARAH HARRIS (Tinora, freshman, guard) is a freshman for the 0-1 Yellow Jackets (Division III).
BRIANA TOWNLEY (Paulding, freshman, forward) has played in one game so far averaging three points and four rebounds per contest.
FINDLAY
PAIGE BELLMAN (Columbus Grove, sophomore, forward) has appeared in four games for the 3-1 Oilers averaging 8.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 1.8 apg.
BRIDGET LANDIN (Ottoville, sophomore, forward) has appeared in four games averaging 11.3 ppg and 7 rpg.
GANNON
EMILY POLING (Defiance, sophomore, guard) has averaged 6.5 ppg and 1.8 rpg in four games for the Knights (3-1).
GOSHEN
ALYSON PRIGGE (Patrick Henry, junior, forward) has made appearances in eight games for the 6-2 Leafs (NAIA), averaging 9.5 ppg and 3.1 rpg.
GRACE
KAMRYN HOSTETLER (Archbold, freshman, guard) has played in seven games for the 6-1 Lancers averaging 11 ppg with 2.4 rpg.
HUNTINGTON
JADE CLEMENT (Columbus Grove, junior, guard) has made seven appearances on the season averaging 6.9 ppg and 2 rpg for the 6-1 Foresters.
ERIN MOHR (Wayne Trace, senior, forward) has played in seven games averaging 5.3 ppg and 2.3 rpg.
LAKE ERIE
MADISON MATTIMORE (Delta, sophomore, guard) has appeared in four games for the 0-5 Storm averaging 2 ppg.
MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE
DANI ELLERBROCK (Ottawa-Glandorf, senior, guard) has played in eight games for the Cougars (6-2, NAIA Division II) with 6.5 ppg along with 3.9 rpg.
LILY KRIEGER (Archbold, freshman, forward) has played in five games with 1.8 ppg.
NOTRE DAME COLLEGE
KYLEIGH RAMLOW (Swanton, senior, guard) has played in three games for the Division II Falcons (3-0), averaging 4.7 ppg.
SAINT FRANCIS
ALEXIS THORBAHN (Ottoville, sophomore, forward) has appeared in five games for the 5-1 Cougars.
SIENA HEIGHTS
MORGAN LEPPELMEIER (Pettisville, freshman, guard) has appeared in one game for the 4-0 Cougars.
URBANA
KASEY KNIPPEN (Ottoville, freshman, guard) has played in four games for the Blue Knights (1-3, Division II) with 4.3 ppg, 3 rpg, 3.8 apg and 2.5 spg.
URSULINE
MORGAN MATTIMORE (Delta, senior, guard) is a senior for the Arrows (1-3, Division II).
WAYNE STATE
MERCEDES WAGNER (Fairview, freshman, center) is a freshman for the Warriors (2-1).
SWIMMING
CLEVELAND STATE
ABBY ALLISON (Napoleon, freshman) is a freshman for the Vikings.
WRESTLING
CAMPBELLSVILLE
MCKAYLA CAMPBELL (Wauseon, junior) won the 109 pound championship at the Missouri Valley Open in Marshall, Mo. Campbell went a perfect 5-0 in the event with four tech falls and a 12-6 dec.
