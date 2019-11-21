The following is a listing of female athletes from the Defiance six-county area currently competing in collegiate athletics. If anyone has inadvertently been left out, contact The Crescent-News sports department at (419) 784-5441 (ext. 300752) or by email at agross@crescent-news.com

BASKETBALL

ADRIAN

ADDISON BERGMAN (Hicksville, sophomore, forward) has appeared in four games for the 3-1 Bulldogs (Division III) averaging 7.5 ppg and 6.3 rpg.

RYLEE CAMPBELL (Wauseon, sophomore, guard) has played in four games this season averaging 12 ppg while grabbing 3.8 rpg and 2.8 apg.

DEFIANCE

SARAH HARRIS (Tinora, freshman, guard) is a freshman for the 0-1 Yellow Jackets (Division III).

BRIANA TOWNLEY (Paulding, freshman, forward) has played in one game so far averaging three points and four rebounds per contest.

FINDLAY

PAIGE BELLMAN (Columbus Grove, sophomore, forward) has appeared in four games for the 3-1 Oilers averaging 8.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 1.8 apg.

BRIDGET LANDIN (Ottoville, sophomore, forward) has appeared in four games averaging 11.3 ppg and 7 rpg.

GANNON

EMILY POLING (Defiance, sophomore, guard) has averaged 6.5 ppg and 1.8 rpg in four games for the Knights (3-1).

GOSHEN

ALYSON PRIGGE (Patrick Henry, junior, forward) has made appearances in eight games for the 6-2 Leafs (NAIA), averaging 9.5 ppg and 3.1 rpg.

GRACE

KAMRYN HOSTETLER (Archbold, freshman, guard) has played in seven games for the 6-1 Lancers averaging 11 ppg with 2.4 rpg.

HUNTINGTON

JADE CLEMENT (Columbus Grove, junior, guard) has made seven appearances on the season averaging 6.9 ppg and 2 rpg for the 6-1 Foresters.

ERIN MOHR (Wayne Trace, senior, forward) has played in seven games averaging 5.3 ppg and 2.3 rpg.

LAKE ERIE

MADISON MATTIMORE (Delta, sophomore, guard) has appeared in four games for the 0-5 Storm averaging 2 ppg.

MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE

DANI ELLERBROCK (Ottawa-Glandorf, senior, guard) has played in eight games for the Cougars (6-2, NAIA Division II) with 6.5 ppg along with 3.9 rpg.

LILY KRIEGER (Archbold, freshman, forward) has played in five games with 1.8 ppg.

NOTRE DAME COLLEGE

KYLEIGH RAMLOW (Swanton, senior, guard) has played in three games for the Division II Falcons (3-0), averaging 4.7 ppg.

SAINT FRANCIS

ALEXIS THORBAHN (Ottoville, sophomore, forward) has appeared in five games for the 5-1 Cougars.

SIENA HEIGHTS

MORGAN LEPPELMEIER (Pettisville, freshman, guard) has appeared in one game for the 4-0 Cougars.

URBANA

KASEY KNIPPEN (Ottoville, freshman, guard) has played in four games for the Blue Knights (1-3, Division II) with 4.3 ppg, 3 rpg, 3.8 apg and 2.5 spg.

URSULINE

MORGAN MATTIMORE (Delta, senior, guard) is a senior for the Arrows (1-3, Division II).

WAYNE STATE

MERCEDES WAGNER (Fairview, freshman, center) is a freshman for the Warriors (2-1).

SWIMMING

CLEVELAND STATE

ABBY ALLISON (Napoleon, freshman) is a freshman for the Vikings.

WRESTLING

CAMPBELLSVILLE

MCKAYLA CAMPBELL (Wauseon, junior) won the 109 pound championship at the Missouri Valley Open in Marshall, Mo. Campbell went a perfect 5-0 in the event with four tech falls and a 12-6 dec.

