The following is a listing of female athletes from the Defiance six-county area currently competing in collegiate athletics. If anyone has inadvertently been left out, contact The Crescent-News sports department at (419) 784-5441 (ext. 300752) or by email at agross@crescent-news.com:
BASKETBALL
ADRIAN
ADDISON BERGMAN (Hicksville, sophomore, forward) has played in 18 games, starting in 11 averaging 7.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.8 spg.
RYLEE CAMPBELL (Wauseon, sophomore, guard) has played in all 19 games, starting in 17 of them averaging 9.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 0.9 spg for the 7-12 Bulldogs.
BOWLING GREEN
KADIE HEMPFLING (Ottawa-Glandorf, sophomore, guard) has started all 21 games averaging 9.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 4.6 apg, 0.8 spg for the 8-13 Falcons.
DEFIANCE
SARAH HARRIS (Tinora, freshman, guard) has played sparingly in nine games for the 7-13 Yellow Jackets.
BRIANNA TOWNLEY (Paulding, freshman, forward) has played in all 20 games, starting one averaging 5.0 ppg and 4.1 rpg.
FINDLAY
PAIGE BELLMAN (Columbus Grove, sophomore, forward) has played in all 21 games, starting in 14 averaging 9.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.6 apg, 0.9 spg.
BRIDGET LANDIN (Ottoville, sophomore, forward) has played in all 21 games, starting in 13 averaging 10.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 2.1 spg for the 11-10 Oilers.
FRANCISCAN
KAITLYN SONNEBERGER (Edon, senior, guard) has played in 16 games, starting in six averaging 7.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 1.1 spg for the 9-11 Barons.
GANNON
EMILY POLING (Defiance, sophomore, guard) has played in 17 games averaging 6.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.7 spg for the 17-4 Golden Knights.
GOSHEN
ALYSON PRIGGE (Patrick Henry, junior, forward) has played in all 23 games, starting in 21 averaging 8.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.5 spg for the 8-15 Maple Leafs.
GRACE
KAMRYN HOSTETLER (Archbold, freshman, guard) has started all 24 games averaging 12.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.6 spg for the 15-9 Lancers.
HUNTINGTON
JADE CLEMENT (Columbus Grove, junior, guard) has played in 22 games, starting in 21 averaging 5.5 ppg and 1.7 rpg for the Foresters.
ERIN MOHR (Wayne Trace, senior, forward) has started all 23 games averaging 7.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.0 spg for the 17-7 Foresters thanks to a win by forfeit.
LAKE ERIE
MADISON MATTIMORE (Delta, sophomore, guard) has played in 14 games averaging 1.6 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.4 apg, 0.6 spg for the 8-13 Storm.
MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE
DANI ELLERBROCK (Ottawa-Glandorf, senior, guard) has started all 24 games averaging 6.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.5 apg, 0.7 spg for the 16-8 Cougars.
LILY KRIEGER (Archbold, freshman, forward) has played in 17 games averaging 1.8 ppg and 1.2 rpg.
SAINT FRANCIS
ALEXIS THORBAHN (Ottoville, sophomore, forward) has played in 28 games, starting in one averaging 1.4 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.5 apg for the 17-14 Cougars.
SIENA HEIGHTS
MORGAN LEPPELMEIER (Pettisville, freshman, guard) has played in seven games averaging 0.6 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 0.6 apg for the 23-2 Saints.
URBANA
KASEY KNIPPEN (Ottoville, freshman, guard) has played in 20 games, starting in four averaging 5.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.3 spg for the 12-8 Blue Knights.
URSULINE
MORGAN MATTIMORE (Delta, senior, guard) has missed her senior season with an injury for the 6-13 Arrows.
WAYNE STATE
MERCEDES WAGNER (Fairview, freshman, center) has played in 18 games averaging 1.8 ppg and 1.5 rpg for the 12-9 Warriors.
TRACK AND FIELD
BLUFFTON
REMI BOWER (Patrick Henry, junior, jumper) finished sixth in the high jump with a score of 5-01.00 at the Joe Banks Invitational at Ohio Northern University.
KAYLA FERGUSON (Pandora-Gilboa, sophomore, jumper) is a sophomore for the Beavers.
NOELLE NUTTLE (Hicksville, freshman, jumper) is a freshman for the Beavers.
EMMA PAYNE (Hicksville, freshman, thrower) placed 13th in the weight throw with a score of 41-10.75 at the Joe Banks Invitational.
BOWLING GREEN
SYDNEY NIEKAMP (Napoleon, freshman, distance) placed sixth in the 3,000 meter run with a time of 10:40.84 at the Can Am Classic at Eastern Michigan on January 25.
FINDLAY
BRYNLEE HANNEMAN (Ottoville, freshman, throws) is a freshman for the Oilers.
BROOKE MANGAS (Ottoville, sophomore, jumper) is a junior for the Oilers.
CARLEE MCCLURE (Columbus Grove, sophomore, multi) is a sophomore for the Oilers.
LONDON MOENING (Defiance, sophomore, distance) is a sophomore for the Oilers.
CARLEE SIEFKER (Leipsic, freshman, jumper) placed 20th in the long jump with a distance of 17-06.00 at the Penn State National Open on February 1.
RYLEE SYBERT (Columbus Grove, freshman, sprints) is a freshman for the Oilers.
TOLEDO
NICHOLE FOOR (Pettisville, sophomore, distance) is a sophomore for the Rockets.
KALLIE STRAUSS (Wauseon, senior, throws) placed seventh in the weight throw with a distance of 14.78 meters at the Spire Institute Midwest Open on January 25.
WAYNE STATE
EMMA WILLETT (Holgate, junior, distance) placed 23rd in the 3,000 meter run with a time of 11:02.20 at the Saginaw Valley State Jet’s Pizza Open on January 25.
GABBI WILLETT (Holgate, junior, mid-distance) finished 16th in the one mile run with a time of 5:27.96 at the Saginaw Valley State Jet’s Pizza Open.
WRESTLING
CAMPBELLSVILLE
MCKAYLA CAMPBELL (Wauseon, junior) is 15-1 with eight wins by tech. fall and three pins for the Tigers.
SWIMMING
CLEVELAND STATE
ABBY ALLISON (Napoleon, freshman) placed ninth in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 25.01, finished eighth in 100 yard freestyle with a time of 54.48 and was a member of the 200 yard medley relay team that placed fourth with a time of 1:47.19 in a dual meet against Kenyon College on February 1.
