The Ohio High School Athletic Association shed a slight amount of clarity for the coming days, announcing that the fall sports season will begin as scheduled today.
The state sponsors fall sports in football, girls tennis, cross country, volleyball, soccer (boys and girls), field hockey and golf (boys and girls). Per an OHSAA release to the media and earlier in the day to member school administrators, “while all fall sports can practice, contests between schools in the sports of golf, tennis and volleyball have been approved by Gov. Mike DeWine. The OHSAA continues to work with the Governor’s Office toward approval of contests in cross country, field hockey, soccer and football.”
However, the OHSAA notably announced that if contact sports are not approved for school vs. school competition by Friday, Sept. 4, fall contact sports and remaining winter and spring sports will move to a condensed schedule that will take place between mid-December and the end of June.
Fall non-contact sports would move forward as scheduled.
The OHSAA also noted that “if the fall seasons begin and, for some reason, are stopped but then resume, the OHSAA has plans to move to a modified fall sports season.”
“It is important to keep athletic activity moving forward,” said Dan Leffingwell, president of the OHSAA Board of Directors and superintendent of the Noble Local Schools in Sarahsville. “And with that, we believe our member schools provide our student-athletes with the safest possible environment to return to play and that our school programs are the best avenue to help students learn lifelong lessons and provide social, emotional and physical benefits that other programs cannot. Moving forward allows those students to continue to be engaged with their school coaches and teammates. Membership data also supports this decision.”
“If we were to delay, our students will find opportunities to compete in sports through non-school programs that may not be focused on safety and are not education-based,” Leffingwell said. “Should data on COVID-19 change and/or the Governor’s Office makes changes to our plan, we have flexibility that would allow us to look at implementing other models for our seasons.”
Per the release, with all fall sports starting official practices today, school vs. school scrimmages in the “low/non-contact sports” of golf, girls tennis and volleyball would be allowed with one scrimmage during the season for golf, one scrimmage between Aug. 1 and the first match in girls tennis and five scrimmages and one preview permitted for volleyball.
The start dates for those sports will be Wednesday for boys and girls golf, Friday for girls tennis and Aug. 21 for volleyball.
Official practices for football will begin as scheduled today but no school vs. school scrimmages will be allowed. As part of the normal OHSAA-permitted dates, the target date for school vs. school competition is still the week of Aug. 24 but is subject to change and approval from the Governor’s office and the Ohio Department of Health with a stipulation that COVID-19 testing will not be required.
The aforementioned football ruling is the same for the contact sports of soccer, field hockey and cross country, with a target regular season start date of Aug. 21 for soccer and field hockey and Aug. 24 for cross country.
Field hockey and cross country, though currently still considered contact sports, are part of ongoing conversations between the OHSAA and the governor’s office and Ohio Department of Health about a possible move to the low/non-contact category.
