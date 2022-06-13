Fall sports divisional breakdowns for the upcoming season were released on Monday. While most sports avoided any surprises, football in particular had a few of them, the most impactful of which is a loaded Division V, Region 18.
With only 12 playoff spots available in this year’s playoffs the region will house 19 schools that made the playoffs in the 16-team field last season across Divisions IV, V and VI. The region will also house four regional champions from a year-ago, one of which went on to finish as state runners-up in Division VI.
The most notable movers from the area are Tinora, Archbold, Liberty Center and Delta all who move up to Division from Division VI.
Tinora just barely edged into Division V with the cutoff on enrollment in the division being 154 boys and Tinora’s adjusted enrollment sitting at exactly that number going into this season. Their October 2021 enrollment was 147 and it was adjusted to 154 with competitive balance number of seven.
Liberty Center, who won Division VI, Region 22 a year ago, also moved up to Division V but they sit comfortably in the division after their competitive balance number of 39 adjusted their enrollment from 137 to 176. Archbold sits at 162 boys enrolled after their competitive balance moved them up by 10. Delta’s enrollment sits at 158.
Region 18’s regional champion Ottawa-Glandorf stayed in Division V with an adjusted enrollment of 182 while Division IV, Region 14 champion Port Clinton will also move down to Division V, Region 18.
Coldwater also moves into Region 18 this season after being the state runners-up in Division VI a year ago.
Other notable playoff teams from last season that are in Region 18 this year include Northern Buckeye Conference schools Otsego (2021 Region 18 runners-up), Eastwood, Elmwood and Genoa, all four of which stay put in the region. Liberty-Benton also stays put in the region while Huron, who made the playoffs in Division IV last season moves down to Region 18 as well.
The only other mover from around the area includes Patrick Henry who moves up to Division VI after sitting right on the enrollment line of 113. They had a competitive balance of zero.
Defiance stays just ahead of the Division III cutoff line of 270 with an enrollment of 270. Wauseon, Bryan and Napoleon are all still comfortably in Division IV.
Volleyball saw three movers as Wauseon moved up to Division II with an enrollment of 201 and a cutoff of 188. Napoleon stayed put in Division II with an enrollment of 200. Defiance and Bryan also stayed put in Division II.
Wayne Trace snuck into Division III this season with an enrollment of 126 and a cutoff of 112. Montpelier moved down to Division IV with an enrollment of 95.
The only mover in boys or girls soccer was Delta, who moved up to Division II in boys soccer due to a competitive balance number of 32 that jumped their enrollment from 155 to 187.
Tinora, Archbold, Paulding and Delta all move from Division III to Division II for boys golf. Defiance stayed in Division I with an enrollment of 283 and a cutoff of 173.
There was no movement for any school in girls soccer, girls golf, girls tennis or cross country.
