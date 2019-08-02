Fall practice got underway for the fall sports season for area squads as the 2019-2020 school year approaches. Local gridiron squads got things going with the season openers just four weeks away, with some programs opting for early-morning starts and others starting things off in the evenings.
Defiance and Napoleon will get things going on Thursday, Aug. 29 at Fred J. Brown Stadium in Defiance with all other area games kicking off on Friday, Aug. 30.
