The following is a listing of female athletes from the Defiance six-county area currently competing in collegiate athletics. If anyone was inadvertently left out call 419-784-5441 ext. 300751 or e-mail cnsports@crescent-news.com.
BOWLING
ALMA
Josee Hale (Defiance, Jr.) is a junior for the Scots.
CROSS COUNTRY
CEDARVILLE
OLIVIA KUNDO (Liberty Center, Sr.) finished 83rd at the IWU Wildcat Twilight Invitational in 20:50 for the Yellow Jackets.
CLEMSON
ELIZABETH SAUDER (Pettisville, So.) finished 5th at the Carolina Challenge in Columbia 18:43.98 for the Tigers.
FINDLAY
LONDON MOENING (Defiance, So.) finished 161st at the Calvin Knight Invitational in Grand Rapids in 26:17 for the Oilers.
HUNTINGTON
HANNAH RICHER (Wauson, Fr.) finished in 22:43.5 at the IWU Twilight Invitational in Marion, Ind.
OHIO NORTHERN
TAYLOR ELLERBROCK (Columbus Grove, So.) recently finished 10th at the Bluffton 5k in 20:09.3.
CHYANNE RETCHER (Fairview, Jr.) recently finished 7th at the Bluffton 5k in 19:57.6.
MADELINE ROUTHIER (Hilltop, Sr.) recently finished 4th at the Bluffton 5k in 19:37.3.
PURDUE-FORT WAYNE
LAUREN MORALES (Defiance, Fr.) finished 35th at the Mel Brodt opener at BGSU in a time of 25:35.9.
TOLEDO
NICHOLE FOOR (Pettisville, So.) recently finished 59th at the NIU Huskie Challenge in Dekalb, Ill. in a time of 25.24.1.
WALSH
ALEXA LEPPELMEIER (Pettisville, Jr.) finished 8th at the Tommy Evans Invitational in Norton with a time of 18:20.9.
KARISSA SONNENBERGER (Edon, Jr.) finished 38th at the Tommy Evans Invitational at Akron in 19:36.3.
GOLF
DEFIANCE
JULIA YEAGER (Defiance, Fr.) shot a 111 on Saturday and 96 on Sunday at the Defiance Fall Festival at Ironwood in Wauseon.
GRACE COLLEGE
ANNA MARSHALL (Wauseon, Sr.) shot a 77-71 to claim her second-straight victory of the season at the Defiance Invitational in Wauseon. Marshall won at Marion a week ago and earned student athlete of the week honors for the NCCAA.
SAINT FRANCIS
GABBI KELLER (Tinora, Sr.) tied for 11th with a 156 at the Battle of Brookwood in Fort Wayne.
SOCCER
DEFIANCE
JORDAN FURKO (Swanton, D, Sr.) is a senior for the Yellow Jackets.
TENNIS
DEFIANCE
A.J. BRENEMAN (Bryan, Jr.) fell to Ohio Northern’s Regan Landis 6-1,6-0 in singles and also lost in doubles action with teammate Alexa St. Julian, 6-1.
VOLLEYBALL
ADRIAN
KATELYN BERGMAN (Hicksville, MB, Fr.) has played in six matches recording 17 kills and three digs.
BLUFFTON
REMI BOWER (Patrick Henry, OH, Jr.) has played in seven matches with 77 kills, five assists and 27 digs.
KAYLA FERGUSON (Pandora-Gilboa, OH, So.) has played in four matches recording six kills and two aces.
BROOKE KLEMAN (Ottawa-Glandorf, DS, So.) has played in seven matches with two kills, 18 assists and 92 digs with four aces.
NOELLE NUTTLE (Hicksville, DS, Fr.) is a freshman for the Beavers.
CASSIDY POSEY (Paulding, MH, So.) has played in six matches with five kills, one assist and six digs.
CHELSEY TAYLOR (Hicksville, OH, Jr.) has played in seven matches with five kills, 37 digs, eight aces and 11 assists.
BGSU
LEXI SAUBER (Wauseon, MB, Fr.) has played in six matches with nine kills, two digs and four blocks.
DEFIANCE
JESSI DAVIS (Delta, MB, Sr.) has played in nine matches with 63 kills, 41 digs and one assist.
ALEXIS KIESSLING (Defiance, DS/L, So.) has played in nine matches with 68 digs and four assists.
DELANEY MONNIN (Tinora, OH, So.) has played in nine matches with 94 kills, 24 digs and four aces.
MORGAN PORTER (Defiance, OH, Jr.) has played in nine matches with three kills, 201 digs and 29 aces.
ELMHURST
HANNAH HORN (Tinora, S, Fr.) has played in six matches with two kills, 78 assists and 31 digs.
FINDLAY
EMILY ANNESSER (Ottawa-Glandorf, S, Jr.) has played in nine matches with 16 kills, 119 assists and 32 digs.
PURDUE-FORT WAYNE
RACHEL WILLIAMSON (Antwerp, MH, So.) has played in two sets this season.
UC-CLERMONT
SARAH ANDREWS (Tinora, MH/OH, Fr.) is a freshman this season.
UNOH
OLIVIA HERMILLER (Ottawa-Glandorf, OH, Sr.) has 80 kills and 83 digs for the Racers.
