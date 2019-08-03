August 5

Boys Golf

Antwerp/Archbold/Ayersville/Bryan/Fairview/Holgate/Kalida/Napoleon/North Central/Patrick Henry/Paulding/Pettisville/Stryker/Tinora/Wauseon/Wayne Trace at Defiance Invitational

Edgerton/Hicksville at Liberty Center

Ottoville/Fort Jennings at Delphos Jefferson

Miller City at Liberty-Benton

Girls Golf

Antwerp/Defiance/Fairview/Wayne Trace at Lincolnview Lancer Invitational

Ottoville at Delphos Jefferson

August 6

Boys Golf

Defiance/Miller City at Allen East Invitational

Antwerp at Montpelier

Ayersville at Hilltop

Bryan at Wayne Trace

Napoleon at Panther Invitational

North Central at Swanton

Kalida at Colonial Golf Invitational

Girls Golf

Montpelier at Fairview

Hicksville at Wayne Trace

Archbold at Perrysburg Yellow Jacket Invite

August 7

Boys Golf

Defiance/Napoleon/Ottoville/Paulding/Tinora at Kalida Invitational

Wayne Trace at Hicksville

Liberty Center/Napoleon/Patrick Henry at Henry County Meet

Pettisville at Woodmore

Holgate at Liberty Center

Evergreen at Fayette

Bryan at Kalida

Girls Golf

Tinora at Elmwood Royal Open

August 8

Boys Golf

Antwerp/Archbold/Bryan/Fairview/Holgate/Kalida/Liberty Center/Napoleon/Patrick Henry/Tinora/Wauseon/Wayne Trace at Paulding Invitational

Ayersville/Edon/Hicksville/Hilltop/Stryker at North Central Invite

Edon/Edgerton at Bomber Invite

Pettisville at Genoa

Girls Golf

Fairview/Hilltop/Tinora/Wayne Trace at Eagle Rock Invitational

Patrick Henry at Elmwood

August 9

Boys Golf

Defiance/Kalida at Celina Invitational

Lincolnview/Spencerville/Columbus Grove at Paulding

Fayette at North Central Invitational

Fort Jennings/Miller City/Ottoville at Delphos Jefferson

Girls Golf

Archbold/Defiance/Patrick Henry/Wauseon/Wayne Trace at Montpelier Invitational

Tennis

Maumee at Bryan

August 10

Tennis

Defiance/Napoleon at Springfield Tournament

Van Wert at Archbold

Bryan at Fostoria

Ayersville at Wapakoneta Tournament

August 12

Boys Golf

Lima Shawnee at Defiance

Ayersville at Fayette

Edgerton at Antwerp

Bryan/Fairview/Holgate/Kalida/Miller City/Napoleon/Ottoville at Patrick Henry

Wayne Trace at Van Wert

Wauseon at Stryker

Girls Golf

Fairview/Patrick Henry/Wayne Trace at Tinora Invitational

Antwerp at Montpelier

Hilltop at Archbold

Otsego at Wauseon

Tennis

Wauseon at Defiance

Toledo Christian at Napoleon

Archbold at Bryan

August 13

Boys Golf

Defiance at Liberty-Benton

Antwerp at Crestview

Ayersville at Pettisville

Bryan/Ottoville at Tinora

Fairview/North Central at Montpelier

Hilltop/Edgerton at Holgate

Hicksville at Archbold

Fayette/MVCDS at Wauseon

Lima Perry at Miller City

Leipsic at Patrick Henry

Girls Golf

Defiance/Wayne Trace at Allen East Invitational

Tennis

Findlay at Defiance

Bowling Green at Archbold

Bryan at Wauseon

August 14

Boys Golf

Defiance at Wapakoneta

Patrick Henry at Tinora

Spencerville/Ada/Lincolnview/Paulding at Lima

Girls Golf

Wayne Trace at Lima Shawnee Invitational

Hilltop/Liberty Center/Wauseon at Elks Lady Bulldog Invitational

Tennis

Defiance at Napoleon

Volleyball

Holgate at Paulding

August 15

Boys Golf

Defiance at St. Marys

Ayersville/Fairview at Tinora

Edgerton at Fayette

Pettisville at Toledo Christian

Evergreen at Hilltop

Wayne Trace at Paulding

Napoleon at Liberty Center

Archbold at Stryker

Bryan at North Central

Delta at Holgate

Girls Golf

Defiance/Wayne Trace at Celina Invitational

Antwerp at Hilltop

Wauseon at Evergreen

Tennis

Defiance at Van Wert

Rossford at Napoleon

Springfield at Bryan

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wauseon

August 16

Boys Soccer

Napoleon at Defiance

Archbold at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Delta

Rossford at Wauseon

Miller City at Lima Temple Christian

Lincolnview at Ottoville

Girls Soccer

Napoleon at Defiance

Rossford at Wauseon

Boys Golf

Miller City at Ayersville

Tinora at Wauseon

Crestview/Delphos Jefferson/Paulding at Lincolnview

Patrick Henry at Ottoville

Girls Golf

Archbold at Patrick Henry

Tennis

Archbold /Ayersville at Napoleon Invite

Oak Harbor at Wauseon

August 17

Volleyball

Paulding at Antwerp

Liberty Center at Stryker

North Baltimore at Continental

Ottawa-Glandorf at Coldwater Spikeoff Invitational

Wauseon at Maumee

Boys Soccer

Paulding at Bryan

Bluffton at Pettisville

Girls Soccer

Miller City at Paulding

Archbold at Kalida

Lima Central Catholic at Ottoville

Boys Golf

Miller City at Allen East

Tennis

Rossford at Bryan

August 19

Volleyball

Defiance at Liberty-Benton

Montpelier at Edgerton

Wayne Trace at Liberty Center

Paulding at Van Wert

Pettisville at Holgate

Fayette/Hilltop at Delta

Ayersville at Leipsic

Boys Soccer

Ada at Miller City

Van Wert at Ottoville

Girls Soccer

Paulding at Celina

Springfield at Archbold

Toledo Central Catholic at Liberty Center

Boys Golf

Van Wert at Defiance

Edgerton at Montpelier

Fort Jennings at Ayersville

Wauseon at Holgate

Tinora at Archbold

Wayne Trace at Ottoville

Allen East/Bluffton/Crestview at Paulding

Delta/Hilltop at Fayette

Girls Golf

Antwerp at Lincolnview

Tinora at Wauseon

Delphos Jefferson at Wayne Trace

Tennis

St. Marys at Defiance

Archbold at Napoleon

Woodward at Bryan

Toledo Christian at Wauseon

August 20

Volleyball

Columbus Grove at Ayersville

Fayette at Edgerton

Hicksville at Swanton

Tinora at Bryan

Lima Central Catholic at Wayne Trace

Continental at Patrick Henry

Delta at Lake

Edon at North Central

Elida at Miller City

Ottoville at Arlington

Stryker at Hilltop

Boys Soccer

Paulding at Bath

Napoleon at Toledo Central Catholic

Bryan at Wauseon

Pettisville at MVCDS

Continental at Lima Bath Kickoff Classic

Liberty Center at Delta

Girls Soccer

Miller City at Kenton

Lima Shawnee at Bryan

Boys Golf

Archbold at Defiance

Antwerp at Paulding

Ayersville/Fairview/Napoleon at Tinora

Antwerp at Paulding

Kalida at Delphos St. John's

Otsego at Wauseon

Fayette at Pettisville

North Central at Montpelier

Stryker at Hilltop

Girls Golf

Antwerp/Wauseon at Archbold

Fairview/Hicksville/Wayne Trace at Tinora

Patrick Henry/Rossford at North Baltimore

Boys Cross Country

Wauseon at Hilltop

Girls Cross Country

Wauseon at Hilltop

Tennis

Defiance at Bluffton

Ottawa Hills at Napoleon

Springfield at Archbold

Bryan at Bowling Green

Wauseon at Rossford

August 21

Boys Golf

Ayersville/Tinora at Fairview

Elida/Lima Central Catholic at Kalida

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wayne Trace

August 22

Volleyball

Miller City at Antwerp

Archbold at Ayersville

Edgerton at Hilltop

Fairview at Bryan

Liberty Center at Holgate

Pandora-Gilboa at Bluffton

Tinora at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wauseon at Hicksville

Wayne Trace at Continental

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Delta

Ottoville at Patrick Henry

Fayette at Edon

North Central at Montpelier

Pettisville at Stryker

Boys Soccer

Continental/Paulding at Lima Bath

Allen East at Ottoville

Maumee at Pettisville

Bryan at Van Wert

Girls Soccer

Paulding at Continental

Wauseon at Bryan

Delta at Liberty Center

Miller City at Spencerville

Ottoville at Delphos Jefferson

Boys Golf

Fairview at Wauseon

Tinora at Pettisville

Antwerp/Bryan/Miller City/Paulding at Wayne Trace Invitational

Napoleon at Bowling Green

Columbus Grove at Kalida

Edon at North Central

Hilltop at Fayette

Hicksville at Holgate

McComb/North Baltimore at Patrick Henry

Montpelier at Stryker

Girls Golf

Fairview at Archbold

Delphos Jefferson/Patrick Henry at Antwerp

Montpelier at Hilltop

Tennis

Rossford at Archbold

Ayersville at Bryan

Wauseon at Maumee

August 23

Boys Soccer

Defiance at Kalida

Boys Golf

Emmanuel Christian at Liberty Center

Tennis

Elida at Defiance

Toledo Woodward at Wauseon

August 24

Volleyball

Eastwood at Defiance

Antwerp at Lincolnview

Edon at Fairview

Holgate at Leipsic

Napoleon at Bryan

Archbold/Crestview at Stryker

Otsego at Liberty Center

Lake at Wauseon

Ottoville at Van Buren

Pandora-Gilboa at St. Marys

Boys Soccer

Pettisville at Archbold

Lake at Wauseon

Ottoville at Fort Jennings

Miller City at Riverdale

Girls Soccer

Wauseon at Defiance

Delta at Cardinal Stritch

Liberty Center at Cory-Rawson

Ottoville at Celina

Boys Cross Country

Ayersville/Archbold/Bryan/Delta/Edgerton/Fairview/Fayette/Hicksville/Hilltop/North Central/Paulding/Pettisville/Stryker/Tinora/Wauseon at Defiance Invitational

Antwerp/Ottoville/Wayne Trace at Delphos St. Johns

Liberty Center at Seneca East

Girls Cross Country

Archbold/Ayersville/Bryan/Delta/Edgerton/Fairview/Fayette/Hicksville/Hilltop/North Central/Paulding/Pettisville/Stryker/Tinora/Wauseon at Defiance Invitational

Antwerp/Ottoville/Wayne Trace at Delphos St. Johns

Liberty Center at Seneca East

Tennis

Ayersville/Wauseon at Van Wert Cougar Classic

August 26

Volleyball

Defiance at Van Wert

Antwerp at Montpelier

Ayersville at Evergreen

Edgerton at Edon

Wauseon at Tinora

Bryan at Paulding

Delta at Eastwood

Hicksville at Hilltop

Fayette at Swanton

Parkway at Ottoville

Lincolnview at Continental

Boys Soccer

Paulding at Ada

Toledo Waite at Wauseon

Celina at Miller City

Lima Bath at Ottoville

Pettisville at Otsego

Girls Soccer

Miller City at Delphos Jefferson

Boys Golf

Defiance at Elida

Antwerp at Fayette

Edgerton/Hicksville at North Central

Bluffton/Paulding/Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson

Napoleon at Wauseon

Girls Golf

Wapakoneta at Defiance

Wauseon at Tinora

Patrick Henry at Archbold

Tennis

Defiance at Lima Shawnee

Napoleon at Bryan

Archbold at Maumee Valley

Wauseon at Toledo Scott

August 27

Volleyball

Antwerp at Edon

Lima Central Catholic at Ottawa-Glandorf

Miller City at Tinora

Paulding at Wayne Trace

Napoleon at Perrysburg

Archbold at Bryan

Hilltop at Pettisville

Liberty Center at Delta

Patrick Henry at Wauseon

Montpelier at Fayette

Stryker at North Central

Ottoville at Lincolnview

Boys Soccer

Van Wert at Defiance

Napoleon at Bowling Green

Girls Soccer

Defiance at Van Wert

Paulding at Crestview

Archbold at Bryan

Delta at Evergreen

Liberty Center at Swanton

Continental at Wauseon

Boys Golf

Lima Bath at Defiance

Antwerp/Kalida/Stryker at Tinora

Edgerton at Ayersville

Fairview at Patrick Henry

Ada/Paulding at Columbus Grove

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Archbold/Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian

Fayette at Montpelier

Miller City/Wayne Trace at Ottawa-Glandorf

Pettisville at Hilltop

Holgate at Liberty Center

Girls Golf

Otsego at Defiance

Edgerton at Wayne Trace

Delphos Jefferson at Fairview

Hicksville at Montpelier

Patrick Henry at Wauseon

Boys Cross Country

Antwerp/Edgerton at Edon

Ayersville/Holgate/Ottoville/Paulding/Tinora at Wayne Trace Invite

Napoleon at Bryan

McComb/Patrick Henry at North Baltimore

Girls Cross Country

Antwerp/Edgerton at Edon

Ayersville/Holgate/Ottoville/Paulding/Tinora at Wayne Trace Invite

Napoleon at Bryan

McComb/Patrick Henry at North Baltimore

Tennis

Defiance at Archbold

Anthony Wayne at Napoleon

Bryan at Van Wert

August 28

Volleyball

Miller City at Leipsic

Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa

Girls Soccer

Bowling Green at Napoleon

Tennis

Napoleon at Fostoria

College

Tennis

Olivet at Defiance College

August 29

Football

Napoleon at Defiance

Volleyball

Bluffton at Ayersville

Fairview at Paulding

Sylvania Southview at Napoleon

Elida at Ottawa-Glandorf

Tinora at Evergreen

Wayne Trace at Spencerville

Continental at Hicksville

Delta at Swanton

Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic

Patrick Henry at Miller City

Pettisville at Wauseon

Fayette at Stryker

North Central at Hilltop

Boys Soccer

Bluffton at Paulding

Bryan at Archbold

Evergreen at Delta

Toledo Start at Wauseon

Swanton at Liberty Center

Girls Soccer

Archbold at Ottawa Hills

Liberty Center at Toledo Waite

Wauseon at Oak Harbor

Van Wert at Ottoville

Boys Golf

Edgerton at Wayne Trace

Archbold at Delta

Wauseon/Evergreen at Swanton

Edon at Fayette

Montpelier at Pettisville

North Central at Stryker

Bryan/Patrick Henry at Liberty Center

Hicksville at Hilltop

Leipsic at Holgate

Napoleon at Maumee

Girls Golf

Tinora at Antwerp

Fairview/Edgerton at Wayne Trace

Archbold at Wauseon

North Baltimore at Patrick Henry

Cross Country

Edon/Hilltop at Montpeler

Girls Cross Country

Edon/Hilltop at Montpelier

Tennis

Archbold at Wauseon

Napoleon at Bowling Green

August 30

Football

Montpelier at Antwerp

Ayersville at Waynesfield-Goshen

Edgerton at Hilltop

Wauseon at Fairview

Archbold at Hicksville

Holgate at Stryker (8-man)

Liberty Center at Tinora

Wayne Trace at Paulding

Van Wert at Bryan

McComb at Delta

Otsego at Evergreen

Patrick Henry at Lake

Swanton at Rossford

Ottawa-Glandorf at Eastwood

Columbus Grove at Pandora-Gilboa

Carey at Leipsic

Volleyball

Kalida at Ottoville

Boys Soccer

Continental at Miller City

College

Men's Soccer

Hiram at Defiance College

Volleyball

Defiance College at Pam Briggs Classic

August 31

Volleyball

Defiance/Delta at Southview Invitational

Boys Soccer

Defiance at Lake

Delta at Paulding

Archbold at Fort Jennings

Ottawa-Glandorf at Bryan

Woodmore at Liberty Center

Girls Soccer

Defiance at Miller City

Napoleon at Liberty Center

Delta at Toledo Whitmer

Bryan at Toledo Central Catholic

Boys Cross Country

Antwerp/Ayersville/Edgerton/Fairview/Fayette/North Central/Ottoville/Patrick Henry/Paulding/Tinora/Wauseon at Columbus Grove Invitational

Delta/Pettisville/Stryker at Otsego Invitational

Holgate at Bowling Green Invite

Liberty Center at Greenville

Girls Cross Country

Defiance at Wapakoneta Night Meet

Antwerp/Ayersville/Edgerton/Fairview/Fayette/North Central/Ottoville/Patrick Henry/Paulding/Tinora/Wauseon at Columbus Grove Invitational

Delta/Pettisville/Stryker at Otsego Invitational

Liberty Center at Greenville

Girls Golf

Defiance at Lady Thunderbird Invitational

College

Cross Country

Defiance College at Beaver Dam Invite

Volleyball

Defiance College at Pam Briggs Classic

September 1

College

Men's Soccer

Edgewood at Defiance College

September 3

Volleyball

Defiance at Archbold

Fairview at Antwerp

Edgerton at Holgate

Hicksville at Ayersville

Hilltop at Liberty Center

Napoleon at Bowling Green

Swanton at Stryker

Tinora at Wayne Trace

Montpelier at Paulding

Northwood at Delta

Pandora-Gilboa at Lima Bath

Toledo Waite at North Central

Van Wert at Ottoville

Columbus Grove at Continental

Bryan at Toledo Central Catholic

Boys Soccer

Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf

Paulding at Toledo Christian

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Miller City at Van Wert

Continental at Lima Temple Christian

New Knoxville at Ottoville

Girls Soccer

Defiance at Lima Shawnee

Toledo Christian at Delta

Ottoville at Cory-Rawson

Lake at Bryan

Boys Cross Country

Ayersville/Hilltop at Edgerton

Wauseon at Hudson Early Invitational

Paulding at Bryan

Girls Cross Country

Ayersville/Hilltop at Edgerton

Wauseon at Hudson early Invitational

Paulding at Bryan

Boys Golf

Defiance at Celina

Ayersville/Edgerton at Stryker

Fairview/Hicksville at Tinora

Holgate at Miller City

Bryan at Paulding

Napoleon at Sylvania Northview

Kalida at Leipsic

Hilltop at Antwerp

Girls Golf

Antwerp at Defiance

Hilltop at Montpelier

Wayne Trace at Patrick Henry

Tennis

Defiance at Lima Bath

Napoleon at Sylvania Northview

Bryan at Ottawa Hills

September 4

Volleyball

Miller City at Delphos Jefferson

Girls Soccer

Napoleon at Perrysburg

Kalida at Miller City

Boys Golf

Columbus Grove at Ottoville

Girls Golf

Ottoville at Delphos Jefferson

College

Men's Soccer

Defiance College at Trine

Tennis

Ohio Northern at Defiance College

September 5

Volleyball

Defiance at Lima Shawnee

Napoleon at Sylvania Southview

Bryan at Patrick Henry

Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys

Riverdale at Holgate

Paulding at Ayersville

Tinora at Continental

Crestview  at Wayne Trace

Archbold at Swanton

Delta at Evergreen

Wauseon at Liberty Center

Hilltop at Fayette

Pettisville at North Central

Delphos Jefferson at Ottoville

Stryker at Edon

Boys Cross Country

Edgerton at Wayne Trace

Girls Cross Country

Edgerton at Wayne Trace

Boys Soccer

Lima Shawnee at Defiance

Liberty Center at Napoleon

Archbold at Springfield

Pettisville at Wauseon

Continental at Fort Jennings

Van Buren at Miller City

Girls Soccer

Paulding at Ada

Cardinal Stritch at Archbold

Start at Liberty Center

Boys Golf

Defiance at Kenton

North Baltimore/Ottoville at Ayersville

Fairview/Hicksville at Tinora

Holgate at Wayne Trace

Sylvania Southview at Napoleon

Bryan/Evergreen at Archbold

Wauseon/Delta at Patrick Henry

Fayette at North Central

Hilltop at Montpelier

Girls Golf

Defiance at Wauseon

Hicksville/Wayne Trace/Tinora at Antwerp

Fairview/Patrick Henry at Montpelier

Tennis

Celina at Defiance

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Archbold at Ottawa Hills

Bluffton at Wauseon

September 6

Football

Van Wert at Defiance

Antwerp at Hilltop

Ayersville at North Baltimore

Edon at Edgerton

Fairview at Paulding

Hicksville at Crestview

Holgate at Waynesfield-Goshen

Tinora at Wauseon

Wayne Trace at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Napoleon

Liberty-Benton at Archbold

Bryan at Toledo Woodward

Delta at Toledo Rogers

Evegreen at Montpelier

Swanton at Toledo Bowsher

Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida

Whiteford (Mich.) at Stryker

Leipsic at Columbus Grove

Pandora-Gilboa at Bluffton

Volleyball

Pettisville at Miller City

Boys Golf

Fort Jennings/Ottoville at Kalida

College

Volleyball

Defiance College at Penn St. Behrend Tournament

September 7

Volleyball

Fairview at Kalida Invite

Hicksville/Liberty Center at North Central

Pandora-Gilboa at Allen East

Wauseon/Ottawa-Glandorf at Napoleon

Delta at Genoa

Ottoville at Lima Shawnee

Woodlan (IN) at Antwerp

Continental at Lima Temple Christian

Boys Soccer

Delta at Defiance

Continental at Napoleon

Riverdale at Archbold

Wauseon at Otsego

Cory-Rawson at Ottoville

Bryan at Maumee

Girls Soccer

Defiance at Continental

Napoleon at Archbold

Northwood at Delta

Springfield at Bryan

Cory-Rawson at Miller City

Ottoville at Delphos St. Johns

Boys Golf

Edgerton/Hicksville/Paulding at Antwerp Invite

Archbold/Ayersville/Fairview/Fayette/Hilltop/Holgate/North Central/Pettisville/Tinora/Wauseon at Stryker Invitational

Kalida/Miller City/Ottoville at Delphos Jefferson

Bryan/Patrick Henry at Tiger Invitational

Boys Cross Country

Ayersville/Delta/Edgerton/Fairview/Fayette/Holgate/North Central/Stryker/Tinora/Wauseon at Tiffin Carnival

Antwerp/Ottoville/Paulding/Wayne Trace at Spencerville Invitational

Hilltop/Patrick Henry at Archbold Invite

Girls Cross Country

Ayersville/Delta/Edgerton/Fairview/Fayette/Holgate/North Central/Stryker/Tinora/Wauseon at Tiffin Carnival

Antwerp/Ottoville/Paulding at Spencerville

Hilltop/Patrick Henry at Archbold Invite

Tennis

Archbold/Defiance/Wauseon at Bryan Doubles Tournament

College

Football

Defiance College at Albion

Men's Soccer

Kalamazoo at Defiance College

Volleyball

Defiance College at Penn St. Behrend Tournament

September 9

Volleyball

Paulding at Defiance

Ayersville at Pettisville

Delphos Jefferson at Antwerp

Eastside (IN) at Hicksville

Rossford at Wauseon

Patrick Henry at Napoleon

New Knoxville at Ottoville

Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa

Boys Soccer

Paulding at Allen East

Ottoville at Continental

Girls Soccer

Kenton at Defiance

Crestview at Paulding

Napoleon at Wauseon

Liberty-Benton at Archbold

Boys Golf

Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf

Tinora at Wayne Trace

Ada/Delphos Jefferson at Paulding

Van Buren at Kalida

Girls Golf

Tinora/Antwerp at Wayne Trace

Evergreen at Wauseon

Tennis

Kenton at Defiance

Archbold at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Start at Wauseon

September 10

Volleyball

Antwerp at Wayne Trace

Ayersville at Tinora

Edgerton at Fairview

Liberty Center at Patrick Henry

Paulding at Lincolnview

Anthony Wayne at Napoleon

Evergreen at Archbold

Delta at Wauseon

Fayette at Toledo Waite

Holgate at Hicksville

Lima Temple Christian at Miller City

Kalida at Continental

Swanton at Bryan

Boys Soccer

Defiance at Kenton

Paulding at Fort Jennings

Napoleon at Maumee

Archbold at Swanton

Toledo Christian at Pettisville

Delta at Bryan

Wauseon at Liberty Center

Miller City at Kalida

Girls Soccer

Paulding at Ottoville

Archbold at Hilltop

Liberty Center at Otsego

Miller City at Delta

Boys Golf

Antwerp/Edgerton at Fairview

Archbold at Holgate

Bluffton/Lincolnview/Paulding at Allen East

Edon at Hilltop

Napoleon at Anthony Wayne

Wauseon at Montpelier

Stryker at Fayette

North Central at Pettisville

Miller City at Kalida

Bryan at Van Wert

Girls Golf

Defiance/Wauseon at Montpelier

Archbold at Hilltop

Paulding at Antwerp

Fairview/Patrick Henry/Wayne Trace at Tinora

Boys Cross Country

Edgerton/Hicksville at Fairview

Ottoville/Wayne Trace at Elida Invite

Archbold/Delta/Patrick Henry/Wauseon at Bryan

Woodlan (IN)/Paulding at Antwerp

Girls Cross Country

Paulding at Antwerp

Edgerton/Hicksville at Fairview

Archbold/Delta/Patrick Henry/Wauseon at Bryan

Ottoville at Elida

Tennis

Bryan at Defiance

Ayersville at Archbold

College

Volleyball

Adrian at Defiance College

September 11

Volleyball

Columbus Grove at Miller City

Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue

Girls Soccer

Maumee at Napoleon

College

Men's Soccer

Olivet at Defiance College

September 12

Volleyball

Kenton at Defiance

Antwerp at North Central

Napoleon at Maumee

Continental at Pandora-Gilboa

Edon at Hilltop

Evergreen at Edgerton

Kalida at Ayersville

Montpelier at Stryker

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath

Swanton at Fairview

Wauseon at Holgate

Clay at Tinora

Wayne Trace at Ottoville

Spencerville at Paulding

Fayette at Pettisville

Patrick Henry at Leipsic

Boys Soccer

Paulding at Van Wert

Ottawa-Glandorf at Napoleon

Wauseon at Toledo Central Catholic

Continental at Bryan

Bowsher at Liberty Center

Ottoville at Liberty-Benton

Girls Soccer

Elida at Defiance

Evergreen at Paulding

Swanton at Archbold

Bryan at Delta

Liberty Center at Wauseon

Ottoville at Miller City

Boys Golf

Fairview/Hicksville at Antwerp

Ayersville at Wayne Trace

Patrick Henry/Swanton at Archbold

Springfield at Napoleon

Pettisville at Stryker

Wauseon at Bryan

Hilltop at North Central

Girls Golf

Defiance/Wayne Trace at Willow Bend Invitational

Fairview at Wauseon

Hilltop/Montpelier at Antwerp

Patrick Henry at Bluffton

Tennis

Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance

Sylvania Southview at Napoleon

Wauseon at Bryan

September 13

Football

Lima Shawnee at Defiance

Paulding at Antwerp

Bluffton at Ayersville

Edgerton at Montpelier

Bryan at Fairview

Edon at Hicksville

Tinora at Delta

Crestview at Wayne Trace

Holgate vs. Toledo Christian at Toledo Bowsher (8-man)

Wauseon at Napoleon

Archbold at Lake

Ridgemont at Evergreen

Otsego at Liberty Center

Columbus Grove at Patrick Henry

Toledo Rogers at Swanton

St. Marys at Ottawa-Glandorf

Stryker at Pittsford (Mich.)

Leipsic at Vanlue

Van Buren at Pandora-Gilboa

Boys Soccer

Miller City at Fort Jennings

Kalida at Pettisville

Girls Cross Country

Defiance at Michigan State Invitational

College Volleyball

Defiance College at OWU Tournament

September 14

Football

Hilltop at Fremont St. Joseph

Volleyball

Defiance at Wauseon

Antwerp/Kalida at Crestview

Fairview/Napoleon at Archbold

Liberty Center at North Baltimore

Lima Perry/Wayne Trace at Miller City

Hilltop at Continental

Bryan at Lima Bath

Boys Soccer

Archbold at Defiance

Cory-Rawson at Liberty Center

Lincolnview at Miller City

Riverdale at Continental

Girls Soccer

Ottawa-Glandorf at Archbold

Miller City at Bryan

Toledo Central Catholic at Wauseon

Boys Golf

Defiance/Kalida/Napoleon/Wauseon at Bryan Golden Bear Invitational

Ayersville/Edgerton/Fairview/Fayette/Hicksville/Hilltop/North Central/Stryker/Tinora/Wayne Trace at Pettisville Invitational

Boys Cross Country

Archbold/Ayersville/Bryan/Fairview/Hicksville/Holgate/Napoleon/North Central/Ottoville/Paulding/Stryker/Tinora/Wauseon/Wayne Trace at Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Invitational

Antwerp/Delta/Patrick Henry at Fayette Invitational

Liberty Center at Lakota

Girls Cross Country

Archbold/Ayersville/Bryan/Fairview/Hicksville/Holgate/Napoleon/North Central/Ottoville/Paulding/Stryker/Tinora/Wauseon/Wayne Trace at Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Invitational

Antwerp/Delta/Patrick Henry at Fayette Invitational

Liberty Center at Lakota

Tennis

Ottawa Hills at Defiance

College Football

Defiance College at Hope

Cross Country

Defiance College at Tiffleberg Invitational

Men's Soccer

Defiance College at Mount Union

Tennis

Rose-Hulman at Defiance College

Volleyball

Defiance College at OWU Tournament

September 15

College Tennis

Transylvania at Defiance College

September 16

Volleyball

Anthony Wayne at Defiance

Antwerp at Fayette

Arcadia at Pandora-Gilboa

Delta at Ayersville

Bryan at Edgerton

Elmwood at Patrick Henry

Fairview at Montpelier

Eastwood at Tinora

Hicksville at Stryker

Ottawa-Glandorf at Bowling Green

Van Wert at Wayne Trace

Ottoville at Columbus Grove

Lima Perry at Continental

Boys Soccer

Defiance at Elida

Pettisville at Swanton

Girls Soccer

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding

Columbus Grove at Miller City

Lima Senior at Ottoville

Bryan at Continental

Boys Golf

Edgerton/Hilltop at Pettisville

Archbold/Liberty Center at Wauseon

Edon at Stryker

Kalida at Lima Shawnee

Ottoville at Crestview

Patrick Henry at Evergreen

Bryan/Swanton at Delta

Girls Golf

Tinora at Defiance

Evergreen at Patrick Henry

Hicksville at Montpelier

Tennis

Defiance at Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf at Archbold 

Toledo Bowsher at Wauseon

September 17

Volleyball

Antwerp at Ayersville

Hicksville at Edgerton

Hilltop at Montpelier

Pandora-Gilboa at Miller City

Wayne Trace at Fairview

Tinora at Holgate

Paulding at Columbus Grove

Springfield at Napoleon

Delta at Archbold

Bryan at Wauseon

Patrick Henry at Swanton

North Central at Fayette

Pandora-Gilboa at Miller City

Continental at Leipsic

Boys Soccer

Continental at Lincolnview

Evergreen at Paulding

Springfield at Napoleon

Delta at Woodmore

Girls Soccer

Defiance at Lima Bath

Archbold at Wauseon

Swanton at Delta

Evergreen at Liberty Center

Boys Golf

Defiance/Bryan at Wauseon

GMC Champsionships at Ironwood

Ada/Paulding at Bluffton

Columbus Grove at Miller City

Pettisville at Stryker

Girls Golf

GMC Championships at Ironwood

Montpelier at Archbold

Cross Country

Fairview/Edgerton/Holgate/North Central at Montpelier

Tennis

Rossford at Wauseon

Napoleon at Springfield

College

Volleyball

Albion at Defiance College

September 18

Volleyball

Pandora-Gilboa at McComb

Girls Soccer

Napoleon at Springfield

Boys Golf

McComb at Miller City

Tennis

Napoleon at St. Ursula

College

Men's Soccer

Defiance College at Alma

Tennis

Manchester at Defiance College

September 19

Volleyball

Elida at Defiance

Ayersville at Continental

Liberty Center at Tinora

Bluffton at Paulding

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Hilltop at Stryker

Hicksville at Bryan

Wauseon at Toledo Bowsher

North Central at Edon

Patrick Henry at Holgate

Ottoville at Miller City

Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf

Boys Soccer

Lima Bath at Defiance

Bryan at Napoleon

Wauseon at Archbold

Delta at Swanton

Liberty Center at Evergreen

Ottoville at Spencerville

Girls Soccer

Paulding at Bluffton

Kalida at Wauseon

Lima Bath at Miller City

Boys Golf

WBL Championships at Tamarac Golf Club

BBC Championships at Ironwood

NWC Championships at TBA

Antwerp/Holgate at Ayersville

Liberty-Benton at Kalida

Girls Golf

Defiance at Wayne Trace Invitational

Tennis

WBL Championships at UNOH

Bryan at Archbold

Ayersville at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wauseon at MVCDS

College

Football

Manchester at Defiance College (Defiance High School)

September 20

Football

Defiance at Kenton

Antwerp at Fairview

Ayersville at Hicksville

Holgate at Edgerton

Wayne Trace at Tinora

Paulding at Spencerville

Napoleon at Sylvania Southview

Patrick Henry at Archbold

Bryan at Wauseon

Delta at Liberty Center

Evergreen at Swanton

Cardinal Stritch at Montpelier

Lima Bath at Ottawa-Glandorf

Edon at Northwood

Oscada (Mich.) at Hilltop

Stryker at Ottawa Hills

Allen East at Columbus Grove

Leipsic at Pandora-Gilboa

Kalida at Continental

Girls Soccer

Ottoville at Fort Jennings

Boys Golf

NWOAL Championship at Auglaize

Girls Golf

Defiance at Lima Shawnee

NWOAL Championship at Auglaize

September 21

Volleyball

Liberty Center/Pettisville at Edgerton

Wauseon/Fairview at North Central

Tinora at Stryker

Archbold/Holgate at Springfield Golden Spike

Continental at Fayette

Miller City at Cory-Rawson

Columbus Grove/McComb at Patrick Henry

Bryan at Van Wert

Boys Soccer

Defiance at Bryan

Liberty-Benton at Archbold

Allen East at Miller City

Liberty Center at Pettisville

Girls Soccer

Defiance at Bowling Green

Napoleon at Delta

Woodmore at Archbold

Continental at Miller City

Boys Golf

Ayersville/Defiance/Fairview/Kalida/Miller City/Ottoville/Paulding/Pettisville/Stryker/Wayne Trace at Tinora Invitational

Edgerton Invite

Girls Golf

Defiance at Allen East Invitational

Fairview at Edgerton Invite

Boys Cross Country

Ayersville/Edgerton at Van Buren Invite

Antwerp/Archbold/Bryan/Delta/Fairview/Fayette/Hilltop/Holgate/Liberty Center/Napoleon/Patrick Henry/Pettisville/Stryker/Tinora/Wayne Trace at Widewater

North Central/Ottoville/Paulding at Van Wert Invitational

Wauseon at Centerville Night Invitational

Tennis

WBL Championships at UNOH

Bluffton at Archbold

Men's Soccer

Geneva at Defiance College

Tennis

Franklin at Defiance College

Volleyball

Defiance College at Ohio Northern

September 23

Volleyball

Defiance at Bryan

Ayersville at Montpelier

Delta at Paulding

Hicksville at Toledo Christian

Hilltop at Antwerp

Leipsic at Pandora-Gilboa

Liberty Center at Fayette

Wauseon at Stryker

Boys Soccer

Ottoville at Temple Christian

Girls Soccer

Celina at Defiance

Bryan at Napoleon

Liberty Center at Sylvania Southview

Van Buren at Wauseon

Boys Golf

Ayersville at Antwerp

Edgerton at Edon

Fairview/Hicksville/Pettisville at Tinora

North Central at Wauseon

PCL Championships at Moose Landing CC

Bryan at Stryker

Tennis

Springfield at Defiance

Maumee at Napoleon

Wauseon at Archbold

Bryan at Ottawa-Glandorf

Ayersville at Van Wert

September 24

Volleyball

Findlay at Defiance

Ayersville at Wayne Trace

Edgerton at Tinora

Evergreen at Patrick Henry

Napoleon at Sylvania Northview

Fairview at Hicksville

Holgate at Antwerp

Ottoville at Pandora-Gilboa

Paulding at Allen East

Wauseon at Archbold

Swanton at Delta

Edon at Fayette

Montpelier at North Central

Miller City at Kalida

Ottoville at Pandora-Gilboa

Stryker at Pettisville

Boys Soccer

Defiance at Celina

Spencerville at Paulding

Napoleon at Sylvania Southview

Archbold at Delta

Evergreen at Wauseon

Liberty-Benton at Miller City

Bryan at Liberty Center

Girls Soccer

Paulding at Spencerville

Archbold at Continental

Delta at Genoa

Miller City at Allen East

Ottoville at Crestview

Girls Golf

Defiance at Lima Shawnee

Sectional Tournament

Boys Cross Country

Hicksville/Holgate/Antwerp at Edgerton

Ayersville/Bryan at Wayne Trace

Ottoville at Lima Bath

Girls Cross Country

Antwerp/Hicksville/Holgate at Edgerton

Ayersville/Bryan at Wayne Trace

Ottoville at Lima Bath

Tennis

Ayersville at Wauseon

Toledo Christian at Archbold

MVCD at Bryan

September 25

Volleyball

Pandora-Gilboa at Arlington

Girls Soccer

Sylvania Southview at Napoleon

Tennis

Bryan at Rossford

Men's Soccer

Defiance College at Thiel

Tennis

Defiance College at Earlham

September 26

Volleyball

Defiance at Lima Bath

Bryan at Antwerp

Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf

Edgerton at Continental

Fairview at Liberty Center

Tinora at Patrick Henry

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding

Bowling Green at Napoleon

Kalida at Archbold

Fayette at Montpelier

North Central at Stryker

Miller City at McComb

Leipsic at Ottoville

Pettisville at Hilltop

Boys Soccer

Napoleon at Wauseon

Archbold at Ottawa-Glandorf

Liberty Center at Continental

Bryan at Pettisville

Girls Soccer

Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance

Delta at Archbold

Wauseon at Evergreen

Liberty Center at Bryan

Boys Golf

Sectional Tournament

September 27

Football

Defiance at Elida

Wayne Trace at Antwerp

Tinora at Ayersville

Fairview at Edgerton

Hicksville at Lakota

Toledo Christian at Holgate (8-man)

Columbus Grove at Paulding

Springfield at Napoleon

Archbold at Bryan

Evergreen at Delta

Wauseon at Liberty Center

Montpelier at Edon

Swanton at Patrick Henry

Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert

Hilltop at Ottawa Hills

Northwood at Stryker

Arcadia at Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa at McComb

Boys Soccer

Ottoville at Miller City

September 28

Volleyball

Edgerton/Hilltop/Paulding/Pettisville/Tinora at Archbold Spiketacular

Ayersville at Springfield

Lincolnview/Wayne Trace at Hicksville

Hardin Northern at Pandora-Gilboa

North Central at Holgate

Delta at Maumee

Ottawa-Glandorf at Crestview Invitational

Ottoville at Delphos St. John's

Continental at Lima Senior

Boys Soccer

Liberty Center at Paulding

Napoleon at Pettisville

New Knoxville at Continental

Wauseon at Maumee

Girls Soccer

Defiance at Paulding

Ottawa Hills at Napoleon

Toledo Bowsher at Delta

Wauseon at Maumee

Bryan at Bowling Green

Boys Cross Country

Ayersville/Bryan/Fairview/Fayette/Hicksville/Hilltop/Holgate/North Central/Stryker/Tinora/Wayne Trace at Edgerton Invite

Napoleon/Ottoville/Patrick Henry/Paulding at Kalida Invitational

Archbold/Wauseon at Fulton County Invitational at Wauseon

Liberty Center at Old Fort

Girls Cross Country

Defiance at Firebird Invitational

Tennis

Napoleon at Wauseon

College Football

Defiance College at Anderson

Cross Country

Defiance College at All-Ohio Meet

Men's Soccer

Defiance College at Heidelberg

Tennis

Defiance College at Hanover

Volleyball

Defiance College at Kalamazoo

September 30

Volleyball

Ayersville at Ottoville

Bluffton at Patrick Henry

Continental at Antwerp

Paulding at Hicksville

Riverdale at Pandora-Gilboa

Wayne Trace at Leipsic

Continental at Archbold

North Central at Swanton

Stryker at Holgate

Boys Soccer

Lincolnview at Paulding

Lima Central Catholic at Ottoville

Girls Soccer

Delta at Springfield

Kalida at Ottoville

Tennis

Wauseon at Whitmer

October 1

Volleyball

Celina at Defiance

Antwerp at Edgerton

Ayersville at Fairview

Sylvania Southview at Napoleon

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Shawnee

Tinora at Hicksville

Wayne Trace at Holgate

Paulding at Ada

Patrick Henry at Archbold

Bryan at Delta

Wauseon at Evergreen

Stryker at Fayette

Hilltop at North Central

Delphos St. John's at Miller City

Boys Soccer

Paulding at Miller City

Anthony Wayne at Napoleon

Continental at Archbold

Toledo Whitmer at Delta

Wauseon at Bowsher

Girls Soccer

Defiance at Wapakoneta

Napoleon at Paulding

Archbold at Liberty Center

Swanton at Wauseon

Miller City at Fort Jennings

Bryan at Evergreen

Cross Country

Edgerton at Fairview

Bryan/Hicksville at Antwerp

Wauseon at Bowling Green

PCL Championships

Napoleon at Patrick Henry Invite

Tennis

Napoleon at Findlay

Elida at Bryan

Men's Soccer

Great Lakes Christian at Defiance College

October 2

Volleyball

Pandora-Gilboa at Van Buren

Girls Soccer

Napoleon at Anthony Wayne

October 3

Volleyball

Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance

Swanton at Edgerton

Holgate at Miller City

Tinora at Ottoville

Bryan at Wayne Trace

Napoleon at Anthony Wayne

Edon at Stryker

Fayette at Hilltop

North Central at Pettisville

Patrick Henry at Ayersville

Boys Soccer

Wapakoneta at Defiance

Liberty Center at Archbold

Wauseon at Swanton

Miller City at Pettisville

Evergreen at Bryan

Girls Soccer

Ottoville at Continental

Bryan at Maumee

Cross Country

Edon at Hilltop

College Tennis

Defiance College at Indiana-South Bend

October 4

Football

Lima Bath at Defiance

Ayersville at Antwerp

Edgerton at Hicksville

Fairview at Wayne Trace

Montpelier at Tinora

Paulding at Bluffton

Maumee at Napoleon

Liberty Center at Archbold

Delta at Bryan

Patrick Henry at Evergreen

Swanton at Wauseon

Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina

Ottawa Hills at Edon

Hilltop at Northwood

Cardinal Stritch at Stryker

Crestview at Columbus Grove

Leipsic at Crestline

Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa

Volleyball

Fairview/Holgate at Fayette

Miller City at Continental

Boys Soccer

Kalida at Ottoville

October 5

Volleyball

Ayersville at Stryker

Edgerton/North Central at Patrick Henry

Fairview/Holgate at Fayette

Columbus Grove at Pandora-Gilboa

Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Henry

Rossford/Toledo Start at Archbold

Delta at Ottawa Hills

Coldwater at Ottoville

Hilltop at Bryan

Edon at Hicksville

Boys Soccer

Continental at Liberty-Benton

St. Marys at Bryan

Girls Soccer

Defiance at Bryan

Otsego at Delta

Columbus Grove at Ottoville

Boys Soccer

Napoleon at Elida

Pettisville at Fort Jennings

Van Buren at Archbold

Cross Country

Edgerton/Fairview/Ottoville/Paulding at Antwerp Invite

Ayersville/Stryker/Tinora at Fostoria Invitational

Delta/Fayette/North Central/Wauseon at Hudson Invitational

Girls Cross Country

Defiance at Portage Invitational

College Football

Defiance College at Mount St. Joseph

Men's Soccer

Franklin at Defiance College

Tennis

Defiance College at Alma

Volleyball

Hanover at Defiance College

October 7

Volleyball

Defiance at Bowling Green

Delphos Jefferson at Wayne Trace

Continental at Paulding

North Baltimore at Pandora-Gilboa

Pettisville at Delta

Hilltop at Wauseon

Morenci (Mich.) at Fayette

Stryker at Evergreen

Van Wert at Antwerp

Boys Soccer

Defiance at Paulding

Girls Soccer

Archbold at Toledo Central Catholic

Otsego at Napoleon

October 8

Volleyball

Defiance at Wapakoneta

Fairview at Tinora

Edgerton at Wayne Trace

Crestview at Paulding

Hilltop at Edon

Maumee at Napoleon

Archbold at Liberty Center

Hicksville at Antwerp

Holgate at Ayersville

Kenton at Ottawa-Glandorf

Swanton at Wauseon

Delta at Patrick Henry

Pettisville at Fayette

Miller City at Leipsic

Stryker at Montpelier

Waynesfield-Goshen at Pandora-Gilboa

Evergreen at Bryan

Boys Soccer

Sylvania Southview at Napoleon

Archbold at Evergreen

Delta at Wauseon

Liberty Center at Miller City

Fort Jennings at Ottoville

Pettisville at Continental

Swanton at Bryan

Girls Soccer

St. Marys at Defiance

Allen East at Paulding

Northwood at Liberty Center

Ottoville at Coldwater

Boys Cross Country

Antwerp at Paulding County Meet at Wayne Trace

October 9

Girls Soccer

Napoleon at Sylvania Southview

Men's Soccer

Defiance College at Bluffton

Tennis

Defiance College at Anderson

Volleyball

Defiance College at Manchester

October 10

Volleyball

St. Marys at Defiance

Ayersville at Edgerton

Antwerp at Tinora

Montpelier at Hilltop

Napoleon at Springfield

Fayette at North Central

Miller City at Liberty Center

Continental at Ottoville

Holgate at Fairview 

North Baltimore at Patrick Henry

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta

Pandora-Gilboa at Kalida

Wayne Trace at Hicksville

Boys Soccer

Defiance at St. Marys

Delta at Pettisville

Girls Soccer

Evergreen at Archbold

Wauseon at Delta

Liberty Center at Bowsher

Miller City at Delphos St. John's

Fort Jennings at Ottoville

October 11

Football

Defiance at Celina

Antwerp at Holgate

Ayersville at Wayne Trace

Tinora at Edgerton

Hicksville at Fairview

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding

Napoleon at Anthony Wayne

Archbold at Delta

Bryan at Patrick Henry

Wauseon at Evergreen

Liberty Center at Swanton

Northwood at Montpelier

Lima Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf

Edon at Hilltop

Stryker at Toledo Christian

Columbus Grove at Ada

Van Buren at Leipsic

Vanlue at Pandora-Gilboa

October 12

Volleyball

Defiance at Napoleon

Hicksville at Crestview

Columbus Grove at Ottawa-Glandorf

Boys Soccer

Lima Central Catholic at Liberty Center

Ottoville at Riverdale

Girls Soccer

Lake at Wauseon

Riverdale at Miller City

Cross Country

WBL Championships at Defiance

GMC Championships at Edgerton

NWOAL Championships at Bryan

BBC Championships at Fayette

NWC Championships at Columbus Grove

College Football

Hanover at Defiance College

Men's Soccer

Defiance College at Rose-Hulman

Tennis

Defiance College at Mount St. Joseph

Volleyball

Defiance College at Rose-Hulman

October 16

College

Men's Soccer

Anderson at Defiance College

Volleyball

Earlham at Defiance College

October 18

Football

Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf

Edgerton at Antwerp

Fairview at Ayersville

Hicksville at Tinora

Dayton Jefferson at Wayne Trace

Allen East at Paulding

Napoleon at Perrysburg

Evergreen at Archbold

Bryan at Liberty Center

Delta at Swanton

Montpelier at Ottawa Hills

Patrick Henry at Wauseon

Cardinal Stritch at Edon

Stryker at Hilltop

Spencerville at Columbus Grove

Liberty-Benton at Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa at Arlington

College Volleyball

Defiance College at Franklin

October 19

Cross Country

Division II Districts at Ottawa Park

Division II Districts at Owens CC (Findlay)

Division III Districts at Ottawa Park

Division III Districts at Columbus Grove

College Cross Country

Defiance College at Inter Regional Rumble

Men's Soccer

Transylvania at Defiance College

October 23

Men's Soccer

Manchester at Defiance College

Volleyball

Anderson at Defiance College

October 25

Football

Wapakoneta at Defiance

Antwerp at Hicksville

Ayersville at Edon

Wayne Trace at Edgerton

Tinora at Fairview

Paulding at Ada

Napoleon at Sylvania Southview

Swanton at Archbold

Evergreen at Bryan

Wauseon at Delta

Patrick Henry at Liberty Center

Montpelier at Stryker

Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton

Hilltop at Cardinal Stritch

Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson

Leipsic at McComb

Pandora-Gilboa at Crestline

October 26

Girls Cross Country

Regional Meet

College

Football

Defiance College at Franklin

Men's Soccer

Defiance College at Mount St. Joseph

Volleyball

Transylvania at Defiance College

October 30

College

Men's Soccer

Defiance College at Earlham

Volleyball

Defiance College at Bluffton

November 1

Football

Defiance at St. Marys

Tinora at Antwerp

Edgerton at Ayersville

Fairview at Holgate

Hicksville at Wayne Trace

Paulding at Crestview

Bowling Green at Napoleon

Archbold at Wauseon

Swanton at Bryan

Delta at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Evergreen

Hilltop at Montpelier

Wapakoneta at Ottawa-Glandorf

Edon at Stryker

Bluffton at Columbus Grove

Arlington at Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia

November 2

Cross Country

State Championships at National Trail Raceway, Hebron

College Football

Defiance College at Rose-Hulman

Men's Soccer

Hanover at Defiance College

College Volleyball

Mount St. Joseph at Defiance College

November 3

College Cross Country

HCAC Championship

November 9

College Football

Manchester at Defiance College

November 16

College Football

Bluffton at Defiance College

Cross Country

Great Lakes Regional

