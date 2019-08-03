August 5
Boys Golf
Antwerp/Archbold/Ayersville/Bryan/Fairview/Holgate/Kalida/Napoleon/North Central/Patrick Henry/Paulding/Pettisville/Stryker/Tinora/Wauseon/Wayne Trace at Defiance Invitational
Edgerton/Hicksville at Liberty Center
Ottoville/Fort Jennings at Delphos Jefferson
Miller City at Liberty-Benton
Girls Golf
Antwerp/Defiance/Fairview/Wayne Trace at Lincolnview Lancer Invitational
Ottoville at Delphos Jefferson
August 6
Boys Golf
Defiance/Miller City at Allen East Invitational
Antwerp at Montpelier
Ayersville at Hilltop
Bryan at Wayne Trace
Napoleon at Panther Invitational
North Central at Swanton
Kalida at Colonial Golf Invitational
Girls Golf
Montpelier at Fairview
Hicksville at Wayne Trace
Archbold at Perrysburg Yellow Jacket Invite
August 7
Boys Golf
Defiance/Napoleon/Ottoville/Paulding/Tinora at Kalida Invitational
Wayne Trace at Hicksville
Liberty Center/Napoleon/Patrick Henry at Henry County Meet
Pettisville at Woodmore
Holgate at Liberty Center
Evergreen at Fayette
Bryan at Kalida
Girls Golf
Tinora at Elmwood Royal Open
August 8
Boys Golf
Antwerp/Archbold/Bryan/Fairview/Holgate/Kalida/Liberty Center/Napoleon/Patrick Henry/Tinora/Wauseon/Wayne Trace at Paulding Invitational
Ayersville/Edon/Hicksville/Hilltop/Stryker at North Central Invite
Edon/Edgerton at Bomber Invite
Pettisville at Genoa
Girls Golf
Fairview/Hilltop/Tinora/Wayne Trace at Eagle Rock Invitational
Patrick Henry at Elmwood
August 9
Boys Golf
Defiance/Kalida at Celina Invitational
Lincolnview/Spencerville/Columbus Grove at Paulding
Fayette at North Central Invitational
Fort Jennings/Miller City/Ottoville at Delphos Jefferson
Girls Golf
Archbold/Defiance/Patrick Henry/Wauseon/Wayne Trace at Montpelier Invitational
Tennis
Maumee at Bryan
August 10
Tennis
Defiance/Napoleon at Springfield Tournament
Van Wert at Archbold
Bryan at Fostoria
Ayersville at Wapakoneta Tournament
August 12
Boys Golf
Lima Shawnee at Defiance
Ayersville at Fayette
Edgerton at Antwerp
Bryan/Fairview/Holgate/Kalida/Miller City/Napoleon/Ottoville at Patrick Henry
Wayne Trace at Van Wert
Wauseon at Stryker
Girls Golf
Fairview/Patrick Henry/Wayne Trace at Tinora Invitational
Antwerp at Montpelier
Hilltop at Archbold
Otsego at Wauseon
Tennis
Wauseon at Defiance
Toledo Christian at Napoleon
Archbold at Bryan
August 13
Boys Golf
Defiance at Liberty-Benton
Antwerp at Crestview
Ayersville at Pettisville
Bryan/Ottoville at Tinora
Fairview/North Central at Montpelier
Hilltop/Edgerton at Holgate
Hicksville at Archbold
Fayette/MVCDS at Wauseon
Lima Perry at Miller City
Leipsic at Patrick Henry
Girls Golf
Defiance/Wayne Trace at Allen East Invitational
Tennis
Findlay at Defiance
Bowling Green at Archbold
Bryan at Wauseon
August 14
Boys Golf
Defiance at Wapakoneta
Patrick Henry at Tinora
Spencerville/Ada/Lincolnview/Paulding at Lima
Girls Golf
Wayne Trace at Lima Shawnee Invitational
Hilltop/Liberty Center/Wauseon at Elks Lady Bulldog Invitational
Tennis
Defiance at Napoleon
Volleyball
Holgate at Paulding
August 15
Boys Golf
Defiance at St. Marys
Ayersville/Fairview at Tinora
Edgerton at Fayette
Pettisville at Toledo Christian
Evergreen at Hilltop
Wayne Trace at Paulding
Napoleon at Liberty Center
Archbold at Stryker
Bryan at North Central
Delta at Holgate
Girls Golf
Defiance/Wayne Trace at Celina Invitational
Antwerp at Hilltop
Wauseon at Evergreen
Tennis
Defiance at Van Wert
Rossford at Napoleon
Springfield at Bryan
Ottawa-Glandorf at Wauseon
August 16
Boys Soccer
Napoleon at Defiance
Archbold at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Delta
Rossford at Wauseon
Miller City at Lima Temple Christian
Lincolnview at Ottoville
Girls Soccer
Napoleon at Defiance
Rossford at Wauseon
Boys Golf
Miller City at Ayersville
Tinora at Wauseon
Crestview/Delphos Jefferson/Paulding at Lincolnview
Patrick Henry at Ottoville
Girls Golf
Archbold at Patrick Henry
Tennis
Archbold /Ayersville at Napoleon Invite
Oak Harbor at Wauseon
August 17
Volleyball
Paulding at Antwerp
Liberty Center at Stryker
North Baltimore at Continental
Ottawa-Glandorf at Coldwater Spikeoff Invitational
Wauseon at Maumee
Boys Soccer
Paulding at Bryan
Bluffton at Pettisville
Girls Soccer
Miller City at Paulding
Archbold at Kalida
Lima Central Catholic at Ottoville
Boys Golf
Miller City at Allen East
Tennis
Rossford at Bryan
August 19
Volleyball
Defiance at Liberty-Benton
Montpelier at Edgerton
Wayne Trace at Liberty Center
Paulding at Van Wert
Pettisville at Holgate
Fayette/Hilltop at Delta
Ayersville at Leipsic
Boys Soccer
Ada at Miller City
Van Wert at Ottoville
Girls Soccer
Paulding at Celina
Springfield at Archbold
Toledo Central Catholic at Liberty Center
Boys Golf
Van Wert at Defiance
Edgerton at Montpelier
Fort Jennings at Ayersville
Wauseon at Holgate
Tinora at Archbold
Wayne Trace at Ottoville
Allen East/Bluffton/Crestview at Paulding
Delta/Hilltop at Fayette
Girls Golf
Antwerp at Lincolnview
Tinora at Wauseon
Delphos Jefferson at Wayne Trace
Tennis
St. Marys at Defiance
Archbold at Napoleon
Woodward at Bryan
Toledo Christian at Wauseon
August 20
Volleyball
Columbus Grove at Ayersville
Fayette at Edgerton
Hicksville at Swanton
Tinora at Bryan
Lima Central Catholic at Wayne Trace
Continental at Patrick Henry
Delta at Lake
Edon at North Central
Elida at Miller City
Ottoville at Arlington
Stryker at Hilltop
Boys Soccer
Paulding at Bath
Napoleon at Toledo Central Catholic
Bryan at Wauseon
Pettisville at MVCDS
Continental at Lima Bath Kickoff Classic
Liberty Center at Delta
Girls Soccer
Miller City at Kenton
Lima Shawnee at Bryan
Boys Golf
Archbold at Defiance
Antwerp at Paulding
Ayersville/Fairview/Napoleon at Tinora
Antwerp at Paulding
Kalida at Delphos St. John's
Otsego at Wauseon
Fayette at Pettisville
North Central at Montpelier
Stryker at Hilltop
Girls Golf
Antwerp/Wauseon at Archbold
Fairview/Hicksville/Wayne Trace at Tinora
Patrick Henry/Rossford at North Baltimore
Boys Cross Country
Wauseon at Hilltop
Girls Cross Country
Wauseon at Hilltop
Tennis
Defiance at Bluffton
Ottawa Hills at Napoleon
Springfield at Archbold
Bryan at Bowling Green
Wauseon at Rossford
August 21
Boys Golf
Ayersville/Tinora at Fairview
Elida/Lima Central Catholic at Kalida
Ottawa-Glandorf at Wayne Trace
August 22
Volleyball
Miller City at Antwerp
Archbold at Ayersville
Edgerton at Hilltop
Fairview at Bryan
Liberty Center at Holgate
Pandora-Gilboa at Bluffton
Tinora at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wauseon at Hicksville
Wayne Trace at Continental
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Delta
Ottoville at Patrick Henry
Fayette at Edon
North Central at Montpelier
Pettisville at Stryker
Boys Soccer
Continental/Paulding at Lima Bath
Allen East at Ottoville
Maumee at Pettisville
Bryan at Van Wert
Girls Soccer
Paulding at Continental
Wauseon at Bryan
Delta at Liberty Center
Miller City at Spencerville
Ottoville at Delphos Jefferson
Boys Golf
Fairview at Wauseon
Tinora at Pettisville
Antwerp/Bryan/Miller City/Paulding at Wayne Trace Invitational
Napoleon at Bowling Green
Columbus Grove at Kalida
Edon at North Central
Hilltop at Fayette
Hicksville at Holgate
McComb/North Baltimore at Patrick Henry
Montpelier at Stryker
Girls Golf
Fairview at Archbold
Delphos Jefferson/Patrick Henry at Antwerp
Montpelier at Hilltop
Tennis
Rossford at Archbold
Ayersville at Bryan
Wauseon at Maumee
August 23
Boys Soccer
Defiance at Kalida
Boys Golf
Emmanuel Christian at Liberty Center
Tennis
Elida at Defiance
Toledo Woodward at Wauseon
August 24
Volleyball
Eastwood at Defiance
Antwerp at Lincolnview
Edon at Fairview
Holgate at Leipsic
Napoleon at Bryan
Archbold/Crestview at Stryker
Otsego at Liberty Center
Lake at Wauseon
Ottoville at Van Buren
Pandora-Gilboa at St. Marys
Boys Soccer
Pettisville at Archbold
Lake at Wauseon
Ottoville at Fort Jennings
Miller City at Riverdale
Girls Soccer
Wauseon at Defiance
Delta at Cardinal Stritch
Liberty Center at Cory-Rawson
Ottoville at Celina
Boys Cross Country
Ayersville/Archbold/Bryan/Delta/Edgerton/Fairview/Fayette/Hicksville/Hilltop/North Central/Paulding/Pettisville/Stryker/Tinora/Wauseon at Defiance Invitational
Antwerp/Ottoville/Wayne Trace at Delphos St. Johns
Liberty Center at Seneca East
Girls Cross Country
Archbold/Ayersville/Bryan/Delta/Edgerton/Fairview/Fayette/Hicksville/Hilltop/North Central/Paulding/Pettisville/Stryker/Tinora/Wauseon at Defiance Invitational
Antwerp/Ottoville/Wayne Trace at Delphos St. Johns
Liberty Center at Seneca East
Tennis
Ayersville/Wauseon at Van Wert Cougar Classic
August 26
Volleyball
Defiance at Van Wert
Antwerp at Montpelier
Ayersville at Evergreen
Edgerton at Edon
Wauseon at Tinora
Bryan at Paulding
Delta at Eastwood
Hicksville at Hilltop
Fayette at Swanton
Parkway at Ottoville
Lincolnview at Continental
Boys Soccer
Paulding at Ada
Toledo Waite at Wauseon
Celina at Miller City
Lima Bath at Ottoville
Pettisville at Otsego
Girls Soccer
Miller City at Delphos Jefferson
Boys Golf
Defiance at Elida
Antwerp at Fayette
Edgerton/Hicksville at North Central
Bluffton/Paulding/Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson
Napoleon at Wauseon
Girls Golf
Wapakoneta at Defiance
Wauseon at Tinora
Patrick Henry at Archbold
Tennis
Defiance at Lima Shawnee
Napoleon at Bryan
Archbold at Maumee Valley
Wauseon at Toledo Scott
August 27
Volleyball
Antwerp at Edon
Lima Central Catholic at Ottawa-Glandorf
Miller City at Tinora
Paulding at Wayne Trace
Napoleon at Perrysburg
Archbold at Bryan
Hilltop at Pettisville
Liberty Center at Delta
Patrick Henry at Wauseon
Montpelier at Fayette
Stryker at North Central
Ottoville at Lincolnview
Boys Soccer
Van Wert at Defiance
Napoleon at Bowling Green
Girls Soccer
Defiance at Van Wert
Paulding at Crestview
Archbold at Bryan
Delta at Evergreen
Liberty Center at Swanton
Continental at Wauseon
Boys Golf
Lima Bath at Defiance
Antwerp/Kalida/Stryker at Tinora
Edgerton at Ayersville
Fairview at Patrick Henry
Ada/Paulding at Columbus Grove
Perrysburg at Napoleon
Archbold/Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian
Fayette at Montpelier
Miller City/Wayne Trace at Ottawa-Glandorf
Pettisville at Hilltop
Holgate at Liberty Center
Girls Golf
Otsego at Defiance
Edgerton at Wayne Trace
Delphos Jefferson at Fairview
Hicksville at Montpelier
Patrick Henry at Wauseon
Boys Cross Country
Antwerp/Edgerton at Edon
Ayersville/Holgate/Ottoville/Paulding/Tinora at Wayne Trace Invite
Napoleon at Bryan
McComb/Patrick Henry at North Baltimore
Girls Cross Country
Antwerp/Edgerton at Edon
Ayersville/Holgate/Ottoville/Paulding/Tinora at Wayne Trace Invite
Napoleon at Bryan
McComb/Patrick Henry at North Baltimore
Tennis
Defiance at Archbold
Anthony Wayne at Napoleon
Bryan at Van Wert
August 28
Volleyball
Miller City at Leipsic
Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa
Girls Soccer
Bowling Green at Napoleon
Tennis
Napoleon at Fostoria
College
Tennis
Olivet at Defiance College
August 29
Football
Napoleon at Defiance
Volleyball
Bluffton at Ayersville
Fairview at Paulding
Sylvania Southview at Napoleon
Elida at Ottawa-Glandorf
Tinora at Evergreen
Wayne Trace at Spencerville
Continental at Hicksville
Delta at Swanton
Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic
Patrick Henry at Miller City
Pettisville at Wauseon
Fayette at Stryker
North Central at Hilltop
Boys Soccer
Bluffton at Paulding
Bryan at Archbold
Evergreen at Delta
Toledo Start at Wauseon
Swanton at Liberty Center
Girls Soccer
Archbold at Ottawa Hills
Liberty Center at Toledo Waite
Wauseon at Oak Harbor
Van Wert at Ottoville
Boys Golf
Edgerton at Wayne Trace
Archbold at Delta
Wauseon/Evergreen at Swanton
Edon at Fayette
Montpelier at Pettisville
North Central at Stryker
Bryan/Patrick Henry at Liberty Center
Hicksville at Hilltop
Leipsic at Holgate
Napoleon at Maumee
Girls Golf
Tinora at Antwerp
Fairview/Edgerton at Wayne Trace
Archbold at Wauseon
North Baltimore at Patrick Henry
Cross Country
Edon/Hilltop at Montpeler
Girls Cross Country
Edon/Hilltop at Montpelier
Tennis
Archbold at Wauseon
Napoleon at Bowling Green
August 30
Football
Montpelier at Antwerp
Ayersville at Waynesfield-Goshen
Edgerton at Hilltop
Wauseon at Fairview
Archbold at Hicksville
Holgate at Stryker (8-man)
Liberty Center at Tinora
Wayne Trace at Paulding
Van Wert at Bryan
McComb at Delta
Otsego at Evergreen
Patrick Henry at Lake
Swanton at Rossford
Ottawa-Glandorf at Eastwood
Columbus Grove at Pandora-Gilboa
Carey at Leipsic
Volleyball
Kalida at Ottoville
Boys Soccer
Continental at Miller City
College
Men's Soccer
Hiram at Defiance College
Volleyball
Defiance College at Pam Briggs Classic
August 31
Volleyball
Defiance/Delta at Southview Invitational
Boys Soccer
Defiance at Lake
Delta at Paulding
Archbold at Fort Jennings
Ottawa-Glandorf at Bryan
Woodmore at Liberty Center
Girls Soccer
Defiance at Miller City
Napoleon at Liberty Center
Delta at Toledo Whitmer
Bryan at Toledo Central Catholic
Boys Cross Country
Antwerp/Ayersville/Edgerton/Fairview/Fayette/North Central/Ottoville/Patrick Henry/Paulding/Tinora/Wauseon at Columbus Grove Invitational
Delta/Pettisville/Stryker at Otsego Invitational
Holgate at Bowling Green Invite
Liberty Center at Greenville
Girls Cross Country
Defiance at Wapakoneta Night Meet
Antwerp/Ayersville/Edgerton/Fairview/Fayette/North Central/Ottoville/Patrick Henry/Paulding/Tinora/Wauseon at Columbus Grove Invitational
Delta/Pettisville/Stryker at Otsego Invitational
Liberty Center at Greenville
Girls Golf
Defiance at Lady Thunderbird Invitational
College
Cross Country
Defiance College at Beaver Dam Invite
Volleyball
Defiance College at Pam Briggs Classic
September 1
College
Men's Soccer
Edgewood at Defiance College
September 3
Volleyball
Defiance at Archbold
Fairview at Antwerp
Edgerton at Holgate
Hicksville at Ayersville
Hilltop at Liberty Center
Napoleon at Bowling Green
Swanton at Stryker
Tinora at Wayne Trace
Montpelier at Paulding
Northwood at Delta
Pandora-Gilboa at Lima Bath
Toledo Waite at North Central
Van Wert at Ottoville
Columbus Grove at Continental
Bryan at Toledo Central Catholic
Boys Soccer
Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf
Paulding at Toledo Christian
Perrysburg at Napoleon
Miller City at Van Wert
Continental at Lima Temple Christian
New Knoxville at Ottoville
Girls Soccer
Defiance at Lima Shawnee
Toledo Christian at Delta
Ottoville at Cory-Rawson
Lake at Bryan
Boys Cross Country
Ayersville/Hilltop at Edgerton
Wauseon at Hudson Early Invitational
Paulding at Bryan
Girls Cross Country
Ayersville/Hilltop at Edgerton
Wauseon at Hudson early Invitational
Paulding at Bryan
Boys Golf
Defiance at Celina
Ayersville/Edgerton at Stryker
Fairview/Hicksville at Tinora
Holgate at Miller City
Bryan at Paulding
Napoleon at Sylvania Northview
Kalida at Leipsic
Hilltop at Antwerp
Girls Golf
Antwerp at Defiance
Hilltop at Montpelier
Wayne Trace at Patrick Henry
Tennis
Defiance at Lima Bath
Napoleon at Sylvania Northview
Bryan at Ottawa Hills
September 4
Volleyball
Miller City at Delphos Jefferson
Girls Soccer
Napoleon at Perrysburg
Kalida at Miller City
Boys Golf
Columbus Grove at Ottoville
Girls Golf
Ottoville at Delphos Jefferson
College
Men's Soccer
Defiance College at Trine
Tennis
Ohio Northern at Defiance College
September 5
Volleyball
Defiance at Lima Shawnee
Napoleon at Sylvania Southview
Bryan at Patrick Henry
Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys
Riverdale at Holgate
Paulding at Ayersville
Tinora at Continental
Crestview at Wayne Trace
Archbold at Swanton
Delta at Evergreen
Wauseon at Liberty Center
Hilltop at Fayette
Pettisville at North Central
Delphos Jefferson at Ottoville
Stryker at Edon
Boys Cross Country
Edgerton at Wayne Trace
Girls Cross Country
Edgerton at Wayne Trace
Boys Soccer
Lima Shawnee at Defiance
Liberty Center at Napoleon
Archbold at Springfield
Pettisville at Wauseon
Continental at Fort Jennings
Van Buren at Miller City
Girls Soccer
Paulding at Ada
Cardinal Stritch at Archbold
Start at Liberty Center
Boys Golf
Defiance at Kenton
North Baltimore/Ottoville at Ayersville
Fairview/Hicksville at Tinora
Holgate at Wayne Trace
Sylvania Southview at Napoleon
Bryan/Evergreen at Archbold
Wauseon/Delta at Patrick Henry
Fayette at North Central
Hilltop at Montpelier
Girls Golf
Defiance at Wauseon
Hicksville/Wayne Trace/Tinora at Antwerp
Fairview/Patrick Henry at Montpelier
Tennis
Celina at Defiance
Perrysburg at Napoleon
Archbold at Ottawa Hills
Bluffton at Wauseon
September 6
Football
Van Wert at Defiance
Antwerp at Hilltop
Ayersville at North Baltimore
Edon at Edgerton
Fairview at Paulding
Hicksville at Crestview
Holgate at Waynesfield-Goshen
Tinora at Wauseon
Wayne Trace at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Napoleon
Liberty-Benton at Archbold
Bryan at Toledo Woodward
Delta at Toledo Rogers
Evegreen at Montpelier
Swanton at Toledo Bowsher
Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida
Whiteford (Mich.) at Stryker
Leipsic at Columbus Grove
Pandora-Gilboa at Bluffton
Volleyball
Pettisville at Miller City
Boys Golf
Fort Jennings/Ottoville at Kalida
College
Volleyball
Defiance College at Penn St. Behrend Tournament
September 7
Volleyball
Fairview at Kalida Invite
Hicksville/Liberty Center at North Central
Pandora-Gilboa at Allen East
Wauseon/Ottawa-Glandorf at Napoleon
Delta at Genoa
Ottoville at Lima Shawnee
Woodlan (IN) at Antwerp
Continental at Lima Temple Christian
Boys Soccer
Delta at Defiance
Continental at Napoleon
Riverdale at Archbold
Wauseon at Otsego
Cory-Rawson at Ottoville
Bryan at Maumee
Girls Soccer
Defiance at Continental
Napoleon at Archbold
Northwood at Delta
Springfield at Bryan
Cory-Rawson at Miller City
Ottoville at Delphos St. Johns
Boys Golf
Edgerton/Hicksville/Paulding at Antwerp Invite
Archbold/Ayersville/Fairview/Fayette/Hilltop/Holgate/North Central/Pettisville/Tinora/Wauseon at Stryker Invitational
Kalida/Miller City/Ottoville at Delphos Jefferson
Bryan/Patrick Henry at Tiger Invitational
Boys Cross Country
Ayersville/Delta/Edgerton/Fairview/Fayette/Holgate/North Central/Stryker/Tinora/Wauseon at Tiffin Carnival
Antwerp/Ottoville/Paulding/Wayne Trace at Spencerville Invitational
Hilltop/Patrick Henry at Archbold Invite
Girls Cross Country
Ayersville/Delta/Edgerton/Fairview/Fayette/Holgate/North Central/Stryker/Tinora/Wauseon at Tiffin Carnival
Antwerp/Ottoville/Paulding at Spencerville
Hilltop/Patrick Henry at Archbold Invite
Tennis
Archbold/Defiance/Wauseon at Bryan Doubles Tournament
College
Football
Defiance College at Albion
Men's Soccer
Kalamazoo at Defiance College
Volleyball
Defiance College at Penn St. Behrend Tournament
September 9
Volleyball
Paulding at Defiance
Ayersville at Pettisville
Delphos Jefferson at Antwerp
Eastside (IN) at Hicksville
Rossford at Wauseon
Patrick Henry at Napoleon
New Knoxville at Ottoville
Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa
Boys Soccer
Paulding at Allen East
Ottoville at Continental
Girls Soccer
Kenton at Defiance
Crestview at Paulding
Napoleon at Wauseon
Liberty-Benton at Archbold
Boys Golf
Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf
Tinora at Wayne Trace
Ada/Delphos Jefferson at Paulding
Van Buren at Kalida
Girls Golf
Tinora/Antwerp at Wayne Trace
Evergreen at Wauseon
Tennis
Kenton at Defiance
Archbold at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Start at Wauseon
September 10
Volleyball
Antwerp at Wayne Trace
Ayersville at Tinora
Edgerton at Fairview
Liberty Center at Patrick Henry
Paulding at Lincolnview
Anthony Wayne at Napoleon
Evergreen at Archbold
Delta at Wauseon
Fayette at Toledo Waite
Holgate at Hicksville
Lima Temple Christian at Miller City
Kalida at Continental
Swanton at Bryan
Boys Soccer
Defiance at Kenton
Paulding at Fort Jennings
Napoleon at Maumee
Archbold at Swanton
Toledo Christian at Pettisville
Delta at Bryan
Wauseon at Liberty Center
Miller City at Kalida
Girls Soccer
Paulding at Ottoville
Archbold at Hilltop
Liberty Center at Otsego
Miller City at Delta
Boys Golf
Antwerp/Edgerton at Fairview
Archbold at Holgate
Bluffton/Lincolnview/Paulding at Allen East
Edon at Hilltop
Napoleon at Anthony Wayne
Wauseon at Montpelier
Stryker at Fayette
North Central at Pettisville
Miller City at Kalida
Bryan at Van Wert
Girls Golf
Defiance/Wauseon at Montpelier
Archbold at Hilltop
Paulding at Antwerp
Fairview/Patrick Henry/Wayne Trace at Tinora
Boys Cross Country
Edgerton/Hicksville at Fairview
Ottoville/Wayne Trace at Elida Invite
Archbold/Delta/Patrick Henry/Wauseon at Bryan
Woodlan (IN)/Paulding at Antwerp
Girls Cross Country
Paulding at Antwerp
Edgerton/Hicksville at Fairview
Archbold/Delta/Patrick Henry/Wauseon at Bryan
Ottoville at Elida
Tennis
Bryan at Defiance
Ayersville at Archbold
College
Volleyball
Adrian at Defiance College
September 11
Volleyball
Columbus Grove at Miller City
Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue
Girls Soccer
Maumee at Napoleon
College
Men's Soccer
Olivet at Defiance College
September 12
Volleyball
Kenton at Defiance
Antwerp at North Central
Napoleon at Maumee
Continental at Pandora-Gilboa
Edon at Hilltop
Evergreen at Edgerton
Kalida at Ayersville
Montpelier at Stryker
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath
Swanton at Fairview
Wauseon at Holgate
Clay at Tinora
Wayne Trace at Ottoville
Spencerville at Paulding
Fayette at Pettisville
Patrick Henry at Leipsic
Boys Soccer
Paulding at Van Wert
Ottawa-Glandorf at Napoleon
Wauseon at Toledo Central Catholic
Continental at Bryan
Bowsher at Liberty Center
Ottoville at Liberty-Benton
Girls Soccer
Elida at Defiance
Evergreen at Paulding
Swanton at Archbold
Bryan at Delta
Liberty Center at Wauseon
Ottoville at Miller City
Boys Golf
Fairview/Hicksville at Antwerp
Ayersville at Wayne Trace
Patrick Henry/Swanton at Archbold
Springfield at Napoleon
Pettisville at Stryker
Wauseon at Bryan
Hilltop at North Central
Girls Golf
Defiance/Wayne Trace at Willow Bend Invitational
Fairview at Wauseon
Hilltop/Montpelier at Antwerp
Patrick Henry at Bluffton
Tennis
Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance
Sylvania Southview at Napoleon
Wauseon at Bryan
September 13
Football
Lima Shawnee at Defiance
Paulding at Antwerp
Bluffton at Ayersville
Edgerton at Montpelier
Bryan at Fairview
Edon at Hicksville
Tinora at Delta
Crestview at Wayne Trace
Holgate vs. Toledo Christian at Toledo Bowsher (8-man)
Wauseon at Napoleon
Archbold at Lake
Ridgemont at Evergreen
Otsego at Liberty Center
Columbus Grove at Patrick Henry
Toledo Rogers at Swanton
St. Marys at Ottawa-Glandorf
Stryker at Pittsford (Mich.)
Leipsic at Vanlue
Van Buren at Pandora-Gilboa
Boys Soccer
Miller City at Fort Jennings
Kalida at Pettisville
Girls Cross Country
Defiance at Michigan State Invitational
College Volleyball
Defiance College at OWU Tournament
September 14
Football
Hilltop at Fremont St. Joseph
Volleyball
Defiance at Wauseon
Antwerp/Kalida at Crestview
Fairview/Napoleon at Archbold
Liberty Center at North Baltimore
Lima Perry/Wayne Trace at Miller City
Hilltop at Continental
Bryan at Lima Bath
Boys Soccer
Archbold at Defiance
Cory-Rawson at Liberty Center
Lincolnview at Miller City
Riverdale at Continental
Girls Soccer
Ottawa-Glandorf at Archbold
Miller City at Bryan
Toledo Central Catholic at Wauseon
Boys Golf
Defiance/Kalida/Napoleon/Wauseon at Bryan Golden Bear Invitational
Ayersville/Edgerton/Fairview/Fayette/Hicksville/Hilltop/North Central/Stryker/Tinora/Wayne Trace at Pettisville Invitational
Boys Cross Country
Archbold/Ayersville/Bryan/Fairview/Hicksville/Holgate/Napoleon/North Central/Ottoville/Paulding/Stryker/Tinora/Wauseon/Wayne Trace at Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Invitational
Antwerp/Delta/Patrick Henry at Fayette Invitational
Liberty Center at Lakota
Girls Cross Country
Archbold/Ayersville/Bryan/Fairview/Hicksville/Holgate/Napoleon/North Central/Ottoville/Paulding/Stryker/Tinora/Wauseon/Wayne Trace at Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Invitational
Antwerp/Delta/Patrick Henry at Fayette Invitational
Liberty Center at Lakota
Tennis
Ottawa Hills at Defiance
College Football
Defiance College at Hope
Cross Country
Defiance College at Tiffleberg Invitational
Men's Soccer
Defiance College at Mount Union
Tennis
Rose-Hulman at Defiance College
Volleyball
Defiance College at OWU Tournament
September 15
College Tennis
Transylvania at Defiance College
September 16
Volleyball
Anthony Wayne at Defiance
Antwerp at Fayette
Arcadia at Pandora-Gilboa
Delta at Ayersville
Bryan at Edgerton
Elmwood at Patrick Henry
Fairview at Montpelier
Eastwood at Tinora
Hicksville at Stryker
Ottawa-Glandorf at Bowling Green
Van Wert at Wayne Trace
Ottoville at Columbus Grove
Lima Perry at Continental
Boys Soccer
Defiance at Elida
Pettisville at Swanton
Girls Soccer
Delphos Jefferson at Paulding
Columbus Grove at Miller City
Lima Senior at Ottoville
Bryan at Continental
Boys Golf
Edgerton/Hilltop at Pettisville
Archbold/Liberty Center at Wauseon
Edon at Stryker
Kalida at Lima Shawnee
Ottoville at Crestview
Patrick Henry at Evergreen
Bryan/Swanton at Delta
Girls Golf
Tinora at Defiance
Evergreen at Patrick Henry
Hicksville at Montpelier
Tennis
Defiance at Wapakoneta
Ottawa-Glandorf at Archbold
Toledo Bowsher at Wauseon
September 17
Volleyball
Antwerp at Ayersville
Hicksville at Edgerton
Hilltop at Montpelier
Pandora-Gilboa at Miller City
Wayne Trace at Fairview
Tinora at Holgate
Paulding at Columbus Grove
Springfield at Napoleon
Delta at Archbold
Bryan at Wauseon
Patrick Henry at Swanton
North Central at Fayette
Pandora-Gilboa at Miller City
Continental at Leipsic
Boys Soccer
Continental at Lincolnview
Evergreen at Paulding
Springfield at Napoleon
Delta at Woodmore
Girls Soccer
Defiance at Lima Bath
Archbold at Wauseon
Swanton at Delta
Evergreen at Liberty Center
Boys Golf
Defiance/Bryan at Wauseon
GMC Champsionships at Ironwood
Ada/Paulding at Bluffton
Columbus Grove at Miller City
Pettisville at Stryker
Girls Golf
GMC Championships at Ironwood
Montpelier at Archbold
Cross Country
Fairview/Edgerton/Holgate/North Central at Montpelier
Tennis
Rossford at Wauseon
Napoleon at Springfield
College
Volleyball
Albion at Defiance College
September 18
Volleyball
Pandora-Gilboa at McComb
Girls Soccer
Napoleon at Springfield
Boys Golf
McComb at Miller City
Tennis
Napoleon at St. Ursula
College
Men's Soccer
Defiance College at Alma
Tennis
Manchester at Defiance College
September 19
Volleyball
Elida at Defiance
Ayersville at Continental
Liberty Center at Tinora
Bluffton at Paulding
Perrysburg at Napoleon
Hilltop at Stryker
Hicksville at Bryan
Wauseon at Toledo Bowsher
North Central at Edon
Patrick Henry at Holgate
Ottoville at Miller City
Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf
Boys Soccer
Lima Bath at Defiance
Bryan at Napoleon
Wauseon at Archbold
Delta at Swanton
Liberty Center at Evergreen
Ottoville at Spencerville
Girls Soccer
Paulding at Bluffton
Kalida at Wauseon
Lima Bath at Miller City
Boys Golf
WBL Championships at Tamarac Golf Club
BBC Championships at Ironwood
NWC Championships at TBA
Antwerp/Holgate at Ayersville
Liberty-Benton at Kalida
Girls Golf
Defiance at Wayne Trace Invitational
Tennis
WBL Championships at UNOH
Bryan at Archbold
Ayersville at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wauseon at MVCDS
College
Football
Manchester at Defiance College (Defiance High School)
September 20
Football
Defiance at Kenton
Antwerp at Fairview
Ayersville at Hicksville
Holgate at Edgerton
Wayne Trace at Tinora
Paulding at Spencerville
Napoleon at Sylvania Southview
Patrick Henry at Archbold
Bryan at Wauseon
Delta at Liberty Center
Evergreen at Swanton
Cardinal Stritch at Montpelier
Lima Bath at Ottawa-Glandorf
Edon at Northwood
Oscada (Mich.) at Hilltop
Stryker at Ottawa Hills
Allen East at Columbus Grove
Leipsic at Pandora-Gilboa
Kalida at Continental
Girls Soccer
Ottoville at Fort Jennings
Boys Golf
NWOAL Championship at Auglaize
Girls Golf
Defiance at Lima Shawnee
NWOAL Championship at Auglaize
September 21
Volleyball
Liberty Center/Pettisville at Edgerton
Wauseon/Fairview at North Central
Tinora at Stryker
Archbold/Holgate at Springfield Golden Spike
Continental at Fayette
Miller City at Cory-Rawson
Columbus Grove/McComb at Patrick Henry
Bryan at Van Wert
Boys Soccer
Defiance at Bryan
Liberty-Benton at Archbold
Allen East at Miller City
Liberty Center at Pettisville
Girls Soccer
Defiance at Bowling Green
Napoleon at Delta
Woodmore at Archbold
Continental at Miller City
Boys Golf
Ayersville/Defiance/Fairview/Kalida/Miller City/Ottoville/Paulding/Pettisville/Stryker/Wayne Trace at Tinora Invitational
Edgerton Invite
Girls Golf
Defiance at Allen East Invitational
Fairview at Edgerton Invite
Boys Cross Country
Ayersville/Edgerton at Van Buren Invite
Antwerp/Archbold/Bryan/Delta/Fairview/Fayette/Hilltop/Holgate/Liberty Center/Napoleon/Patrick Henry/Pettisville/Stryker/Tinora/Wayne Trace at Widewater
North Central/Ottoville/Paulding at Van Wert Invitational
Wauseon at Centerville Night Invitational
Tennis
WBL Championships at UNOH
Bluffton at Archbold
Men's Soccer
Geneva at Defiance College
Tennis
Franklin at Defiance College
Volleyball
Defiance College at Ohio Northern
September 23
Volleyball
Defiance at Bryan
Ayersville at Montpelier
Delta at Paulding
Hicksville at Toledo Christian
Hilltop at Antwerp
Leipsic at Pandora-Gilboa
Liberty Center at Fayette
Wauseon at Stryker
Boys Soccer
Ottoville at Temple Christian
Girls Soccer
Celina at Defiance
Bryan at Napoleon
Liberty Center at Sylvania Southview
Van Buren at Wauseon
Boys Golf
Ayersville at Antwerp
Edgerton at Edon
Fairview/Hicksville/Pettisville at Tinora
North Central at Wauseon
PCL Championships at Moose Landing CC
Bryan at Stryker
Tennis
Springfield at Defiance
Maumee at Napoleon
Wauseon at Archbold
Bryan at Ottawa-Glandorf
Ayersville at Van Wert
September 24
Volleyball
Findlay at Defiance
Ayersville at Wayne Trace
Edgerton at Tinora
Evergreen at Patrick Henry
Napoleon at Sylvania Northview
Fairview at Hicksville
Holgate at Antwerp
Ottoville at Pandora-Gilboa
Paulding at Allen East
Wauseon at Archbold
Swanton at Delta
Edon at Fayette
Montpelier at North Central
Miller City at Kalida
Ottoville at Pandora-Gilboa
Stryker at Pettisville
Boys Soccer
Defiance at Celina
Spencerville at Paulding
Napoleon at Sylvania Southview
Archbold at Delta
Evergreen at Wauseon
Liberty-Benton at Miller City
Bryan at Liberty Center
Girls Soccer
Paulding at Spencerville
Archbold at Continental
Delta at Genoa
Miller City at Allen East
Ottoville at Crestview
Girls Golf
Defiance at Lima Shawnee
Sectional Tournament
Boys Cross Country
Hicksville/Holgate/Antwerp at Edgerton
Ayersville/Bryan at Wayne Trace
Ottoville at Lima Bath
Girls Cross Country
Antwerp/Hicksville/Holgate at Edgerton
Ayersville/Bryan at Wayne Trace
Ottoville at Lima Bath
Tennis
Ayersville at Wauseon
Toledo Christian at Archbold
MVCD at Bryan
September 25
Volleyball
Pandora-Gilboa at Arlington
Girls Soccer
Sylvania Southview at Napoleon
Tennis
Bryan at Rossford
Men's Soccer
Defiance College at Thiel
Tennis
Defiance College at Earlham
September 26
Volleyball
Defiance at Lima Bath
Bryan at Antwerp
Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf
Edgerton at Continental
Fairview at Liberty Center
Tinora at Patrick Henry
Delphos Jefferson at Paulding
Bowling Green at Napoleon
Kalida at Archbold
Fayette at Montpelier
North Central at Stryker
Miller City at McComb
Leipsic at Ottoville
Pettisville at Hilltop
Boys Soccer
Napoleon at Wauseon
Archbold at Ottawa-Glandorf
Liberty Center at Continental
Bryan at Pettisville
Girls Soccer
Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance
Delta at Archbold
Wauseon at Evergreen
Liberty Center at Bryan
Boys Golf
Sectional Tournament
September 27
Football
Defiance at Elida
Wayne Trace at Antwerp
Tinora at Ayersville
Fairview at Edgerton
Hicksville at Lakota
Toledo Christian at Holgate (8-man)
Columbus Grove at Paulding
Springfield at Napoleon
Archbold at Bryan
Evergreen at Delta
Wauseon at Liberty Center
Montpelier at Edon
Swanton at Patrick Henry
Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert
Hilltop at Ottawa Hills
Northwood at Stryker
Arcadia at Leipsic
Pandora-Gilboa at McComb
Boys Soccer
Ottoville at Miller City
September 28
Volleyball
Edgerton/Hilltop/Paulding/Pettisville/Tinora at Archbold Spiketacular
Ayersville at Springfield
Lincolnview/Wayne Trace at Hicksville
Hardin Northern at Pandora-Gilboa
North Central at Holgate
Delta at Maumee
Ottawa-Glandorf at Crestview Invitational
Ottoville at Delphos St. John's
Continental at Lima Senior
Boys Soccer
Liberty Center at Paulding
Napoleon at Pettisville
New Knoxville at Continental
Wauseon at Maumee
Girls Soccer
Defiance at Paulding
Ottawa Hills at Napoleon
Toledo Bowsher at Delta
Wauseon at Maumee
Bryan at Bowling Green
Boys Cross Country
Ayersville/Bryan/Fairview/Fayette/Hicksville/Hilltop/Holgate/North Central/Stryker/Tinora/Wayne Trace at Edgerton Invite
Napoleon/Ottoville/Patrick Henry/Paulding at Kalida Invitational
Archbold/Wauseon at Fulton County Invitational at Wauseon
Liberty Center at Old Fort
Girls Cross Country
Defiance at Firebird Invitational
Tennis
Napoleon at Wauseon
College Football
Defiance College at Anderson
Cross Country
Defiance College at All-Ohio Meet
Men's Soccer
Defiance College at Heidelberg
Tennis
Defiance College at Hanover
Volleyball
Defiance College at Kalamazoo
September 30
Volleyball
Ayersville at Ottoville
Bluffton at Patrick Henry
Continental at Antwerp
Paulding at Hicksville
Riverdale at Pandora-Gilboa
Wayne Trace at Leipsic
Continental at Archbold
North Central at Swanton
Stryker at Holgate
Boys Soccer
Lincolnview at Paulding
Lima Central Catholic at Ottoville
Girls Soccer
Delta at Springfield
Kalida at Ottoville
Tennis
Wauseon at Whitmer
October 1
Volleyball
Celina at Defiance
Antwerp at Edgerton
Ayersville at Fairview
Sylvania Southview at Napoleon
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Shawnee
Tinora at Hicksville
Wayne Trace at Holgate
Paulding at Ada
Patrick Henry at Archbold
Bryan at Delta
Wauseon at Evergreen
Stryker at Fayette
Hilltop at North Central
Delphos St. John's at Miller City
Boys Soccer
Paulding at Miller City
Anthony Wayne at Napoleon
Continental at Archbold
Toledo Whitmer at Delta
Wauseon at Bowsher
Girls Soccer
Defiance at Wapakoneta
Napoleon at Paulding
Archbold at Liberty Center
Swanton at Wauseon
Miller City at Fort Jennings
Bryan at Evergreen
Cross Country
Edgerton at Fairview
Bryan/Hicksville at Antwerp
Wauseon at Bowling Green
PCL Championships
Napoleon at Patrick Henry Invite
Tennis
Napoleon at Findlay
Elida at Bryan
Men's Soccer
Great Lakes Christian at Defiance College
October 2
Volleyball
Pandora-Gilboa at Van Buren
Girls Soccer
Napoleon at Anthony Wayne
October 3
Volleyball
Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance
Swanton at Edgerton
Holgate at Miller City
Tinora at Ottoville
Bryan at Wayne Trace
Napoleon at Anthony Wayne
Edon at Stryker
Fayette at Hilltop
North Central at Pettisville
Patrick Henry at Ayersville
Boys Soccer
Wapakoneta at Defiance
Liberty Center at Archbold
Wauseon at Swanton
Miller City at Pettisville
Evergreen at Bryan
Girls Soccer
Ottoville at Continental
Bryan at Maumee
Cross Country
Edon at Hilltop
College Tennis
Defiance College at Indiana-South Bend
October 4
Football
Lima Bath at Defiance
Ayersville at Antwerp
Edgerton at Hicksville
Fairview at Wayne Trace
Montpelier at Tinora
Paulding at Bluffton
Maumee at Napoleon
Liberty Center at Archbold
Delta at Bryan
Patrick Henry at Evergreen
Swanton at Wauseon
Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina
Ottawa Hills at Edon
Hilltop at Northwood
Cardinal Stritch at Stryker
Crestview at Columbus Grove
Leipsic at Crestline
Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa
Volleyball
Fairview/Holgate at Fayette
Miller City at Continental
Boys Soccer
Kalida at Ottoville
October 5
Volleyball
Ayersville at Stryker
Edgerton/North Central at Patrick Henry
Fairview/Holgate at Fayette
Columbus Grove at Pandora-Gilboa
Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Henry
Rossford/Toledo Start at Archbold
Delta at Ottawa Hills
Coldwater at Ottoville
Hilltop at Bryan
Edon at Hicksville
Boys Soccer
Continental at Liberty-Benton
St. Marys at Bryan
Girls Soccer
Defiance at Bryan
Otsego at Delta
Columbus Grove at Ottoville
Boys Soccer
Napoleon at Elida
Pettisville at Fort Jennings
Van Buren at Archbold
Cross Country
Edgerton/Fairview/Ottoville/Paulding at Antwerp Invite
Ayersville/Stryker/Tinora at Fostoria Invitational
Delta/Fayette/North Central/Wauseon at Hudson Invitational
Girls Cross Country
Defiance at Portage Invitational
College Football
Defiance College at Mount St. Joseph
Men's Soccer
Franklin at Defiance College
Tennis
Defiance College at Alma
Volleyball
Hanover at Defiance College
October 7
Volleyball
Defiance at Bowling Green
Delphos Jefferson at Wayne Trace
Continental at Paulding
North Baltimore at Pandora-Gilboa
Pettisville at Delta
Hilltop at Wauseon
Morenci (Mich.) at Fayette
Stryker at Evergreen
Van Wert at Antwerp
Boys Soccer
Defiance at Paulding
Girls Soccer
Archbold at Toledo Central Catholic
Otsego at Napoleon
October 8
Volleyball
Defiance at Wapakoneta
Fairview at Tinora
Edgerton at Wayne Trace
Crestview at Paulding
Hilltop at Edon
Maumee at Napoleon
Archbold at Liberty Center
Hicksville at Antwerp
Holgate at Ayersville
Kenton at Ottawa-Glandorf
Swanton at Wauseon
Delta at Patrick Henry
Pettisville at Fayette
Miller City at Leipsic
Stryker at Montpelier
Waynesfield-Goshen at Pandora-Gilboa
Evergreen at Bryan
Boys Soccer
Sylvania Southview at Napoleon
Archbold at Evergreen
Delta at Wauseon
Liberty Center at Miller City
Fort Jennings at Ottoville
Pettisville at Continental
Swanton at Bryan
Girls Soccer
St. Marys at Defiance
Allen East at Paulding
Northwood at Liberty Center
Ottoville at Coldwater
Boys Cross Country
Antwerp at Paulding County Meet at Wayne Trace
October 9
Girls Soccer
Napoleon at Sylvania Southview
Men's Soccer
Defiance College at Bluffton
Tennis
Defiance College at Anderson
Volleyball
Defiance College at Manchester
October 10
Volleyball
St. Marys at Defiance
Ayersville at Edgerton
Antwerp at Tinora
Montpelier at Hilltop
Napoleon at Springfield
Fayette at North Central
Miller City at Liberty Center
Continental at Ottoville
Holgate at Fairview
North Baltimore at Patrick Henry
Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta
Pandora-Gilboa at Kalida
Wayne Trace at Hicksville
Boys Soccer
Defiance at St. Marys
Delta at Pettisville
Girls Soccer
Evergreen at Archbold
Wauseon at Delta
Liberty Center at Bowsher
Miller City at Delphos St. John's
Fort Jennings at Ottoville
October 11
Football
Defiance at Celina
Antwerp at Holgate
Ayersville at Wayne Trace
Tinora at Edgerton
Hicksville at Fairview
Delphos Jefferson at Paulding
Napoleon at Anthony Wayne
Archbold at Delta
Bryan at Patrick Henry
Wauseon at Evergreen
Liberty Center at Swanton
Northwood at Montpelier
Lima Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf
Edon at Hilltop
Stryker at Toledo Christian
Columbus Grove at Ada
Van Buren at Leipsic
Vanlue at Pandora-Gilboa
October 12
Volleyball
Defiance at Napoleon
Hicksville at Crestview
Columbus Grove at Ottawa-Glandorf
Boys Soccer
Lima Central Catholic at Liberty Center
Ottoville at Riverdale
Girls Soccer
Lake at Wauseon
Riverdale at Miller City
Cross Country
WBL Championships at Defiance
GMC Championships at Edgerton
NWOAL Championships at Bryan
BBC Championships at Fayette
NWC Championships at Columbus Grove
College Football
Hanover at Defiance College
Men's Soccer
Defiance College at Rose-Hulman
Tennis
Defiance College at Mount St. Joseph
Volleyball
Defiance College at Rose-Hulman
October 16
College
Men's Soccer
Anderson at Defiance College
Volleyball
Earlham at Defiance College
October 18
Football
Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf
Edgerton at Antwerp
Fairview at Ayersville
Hicksville at Tinora
Dayton Jefferson at Wayne Trace
Allen East at Paulding
Napoleon at Perrysburg
Evergreen at Archbold
Bryan at Liberty Center
Delta at Swanton
Montpelier at Ottawa Hills
Patrick Henry at Wauseon
Cardinal Stritch at Edon
Stryker at Hilltop
Spencerville at Columbus Grove
Liberty-Benton at Leipsic
Pandora-Gilboa at Arlington
College Volleyball
Defiance College at Franklin
October 19
Cross Country
Division II Districts at Ottawa Park
Division II Districts at Owens CC (Findlay)
Division III Districts at Ottawa Park
Division III Districts at Columbus Grove
College Cross Country
Defiance College at Inter Regional Rumble
Men's Soccer
Transylvania at Defiance College
October 23
Men's Soccer
Manchester at Defiance College
Volleyball
Anderson at Defiance College
October 25
Football
Wapakoneta at Defiance
Antwerp at Hicksville
Ayersville at Edon
Wayne Trace at Edgerton
Tinora at Fairview
Paulding at Ada
Napoleon at Sylvania Southview
Swanton at Archbold
Evergreen at Bryan
Wauseon at Delta
Patrick Henry at Liberty Center
Montpelier at Stryker
Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton
Hilltop at Cardinal Stritch
Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson
Leipsic at McComb
Pandora-Gilboa at Crestline
October 26
Girls Cross Country
Regional Meet
College
Football
Defiance College at Franklin
Men's Soccer
Defiance College at Mount St. Joseph
Volleyball
Transylvania at Defiance College
October 30
College
Men's Soccer
Defiance College at Earlham
Volleyball
Defiance College at Bluffton
November 1
Football
Defiance at St. Marys
Tinora at Antwerp
Edgerton at Ayersville
Fairview at Holgate
Hicksville at Wayne Trace
Paulding at Crestview
Bowling Green at Napoleon
Archbold at Wauseon
Swanton at Bryan
Delta at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Evergreen
Hilltop at Montpelier
Wapakoneta at Ottawa-Glandorf
Edon at Stryker
Bluffton at Columbus Grove
Arlington at Leipsic
Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia
November 2
Cross Country
State Championships at National Trail Raceway, Hebron
College Football
Defiance College at Rose-Hulman
Men's Soccer
Hanover at Defiance College
College Volleyball
Mount St. Joseph at Defiance College
November 3
College Cross Country
HCAC Championship
November 9
College Football
Manchester at Defiance College
November 16
College Football
Bluffton at Defiance College
Cross Country
Great Lakes Regional
