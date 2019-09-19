The following is a listing of male athletes from the Defiance six-county area currently competing in collegiate athletics. If anyone was inadvertently left out call 419-784-5441 ext. 300751 or e-mail cnsports@crescent-news.com

FOOTBALL

ADRIAN

BRENDAN CLARK (Holgate, offensive lineman, sophomore) has played in one game this year for the Bulldogs (0-2).

ISAIAH DELUNA (Columbus Grove, defensive lineman, freshman) is a freshman for the Bulldogs.

CREW OBERHEIM (Swanton, outside linebacker, sophomore) is a sophomore for the Bulldogs.

BRAD PFISTER (Patrick Henry, defensive lineman, senior) has three tackles including a sack in two games this season.

BLUFFTON

BRAYDEN GORSUCH (Hilltop, linebacker, sophomore) is a sophomore for the Beavers (0-2).

TYLER HARTSOCK (Bryan, offensive lineman, sophomore) is a sophomore for the Beavers.

CHASE MASTERS (Hilltop, linebacker, sophomore) has played in one game this season.

CADE MCCLELLAN (Edgerton, offensive lineman, junior) has appeared in two games.

BRYAN MERRITT JR. (Wayne Trace, defensive lineman, freshman) is a freshman.

HUNTER MILES (Ayersville, defensive lineman, sophomore) has six tackles in two games for the Beavers

ZAC NOBIS (Bryan, quarterback, sophomore) is 1o-for-21 for 162 yards and a touchdown in one game this season.

BISHOP ROBERSON (Defiance, linebacker, junior) has one tackle in two games this year.

JUSTIN RUPP (Pettisville, kicker, sophomore) is a sophomore.

RONALD VARGYAS (Delta, defensive back, senior) has 10 tackles and an interception in two games this season.

DEFIANCE

BRYCE COOLEY (Montpelier, tight end, junior) is a junior for the Jackets (0-2).

MIGUEL GOMEZ (Wauseon, defensive lineman, freshman) has played in one game this season.

KAGE HAYES (Edon, quarterback, junior) is a junior for the Jackets.

NOAH PISTORY (Holgate, long snapper, freshman) has appeared in two games.

EASTERN MICHIGAN

GUNNAR OAKES (Swanton, tight end, sophomore) has two receptions for 12 yards in two games for the Eagles (2-1).

FINDLAY

LOGAN BAILEY (Tinora, offensive lineman, senior) has played in one game for the Oilers (1-1).

MARCUS REEVES (Tinora, kicker, sophomore) is a sophomore this season.

BREVIN RENOLLET (Tinora, quarterback, senior) has played in one game.

GRAND VALLEY STATE

JACOB MILLER (Ayersville, wide receiver, sophomore) has five receptions for 82 yards and four kick returns for 97 yards in two games for the Lakers (2-0).

OHIO DOMINICAN

DAUSON DALES (Ayersville, linebacker, junior) has recorded 20 tackles in two games for the Panthers (1-1).

SETH GERKEN (Napoleon, offensive lineman, redshirt senior) has played in two games.

LOGEN NEIDHARDT (Hicksville, punter, junior) has averaged 39.2 yards per punt and has two inside the 20-yardline this season in two games.

OHIO NORTHERN

JARRETT SITTON (Paulding, defensive lineman, junior) has recorded six tackles in two games this season for the Polar Bears (1-1).

TOLEDO

BLAKE BLEVINS (Ottawa-Glandorf, wide receiver, senior) is a senior for the Rockets (1-1).

TRINE

COLT ARTHUR (Bryan, wide receiver, junior) is a junior for the Thunder (2-0).

DARIUS KURTZ (Edon, defensive tackle, freshman) is a freshman.

ALEX LAYMAN (Fairview, defensive end, sophomore) is a sophomore.

JACOB THOMPSON (Fairview, running back, freshman) has appeared in one game.

JOSH WHITCOMB (Wauseon, placekicker, senior) is a senior.

CHASTEN WILDE (Napoleon, running back, freshman) is a freshman.

WYOMING

GARRETT CRALL (Hicksville, defensive end, junior) has 14 tackles including 3.5 for loss and three sacks in three games for the Cowboys (3-0).

CROSS COUNTRY

BOWLING GREEN

NATHAN BOSTELMAN (Patrick Henry, sophomore) is a sophomore for the Falcons.

DAYTON

KYLE VERNOT (Wauseon, sophomore) recently finished 29th in 15:53.9, a personal best, at the at the Queen City Invitational for the Flyers.

INDIANA WESLEYEAN

AARON BECK (Wauseon, junior) is a junior for the Wildcats.

FINDLAY

RYAN KOHOUT (Napoleon, junior) is a junior for the Oilers.

HUNINGTON

MICHAEL CHEEZAN (Wauseon, freshman) finished 34th at the Purdue Fort Wayne Rumble in the Fort.

OHIO STATE

CAMERON STARK (Liberty Center, sophomore) is a sophomore for the Buckeyes.

TAYLOR

CODY SONNENBERG (Holgate, freshman) finished 108th at the IWU Twilight Invitational.

GOLF

DEFIANCE

HAYDEN CLINGAMAN (Stryker, junior) shot a 79-84 for 63rd place in the two-day Ohio Cup at Red Hawk Run in Findlay.

ANTHONY KEEHN (Defiance, freshman) shot a 93-92 for 87th place in the two-day Ohio Cup at Red Hawk Run in Findlay.

TRINE

JACOB BLACK (Defiance, sophomore) shot an 70 with teammate Travis Mersing of Evergreen for the Thunder at the Ken Venturi Invitational in Angola.

TRAVIS MERSING (Evergreen, freshman) was paired with former Defiance standout Jacob Black at the Ken Venturi Invitational in Angola.

ERIC PARKER (Wauseon, freshman) was paired with teammate Nick Phillips and posted a 73 at the Ken Venturi Invitational in Angola.

SOCCER

DEFIANCE

ORRY KILLAM (Liberty Center, goalkeeper, freshman) has played in four games with four goals allowed and 19 saves.

ZACH MILLER (Liberty Center, defending, freshman) is a freshman for the Jackets.

Load comments