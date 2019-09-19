The following is a listing of male athletes from the Defiance six-county area currently competing in collegiate athletics. If anyone was inadvertently left out call 419-784-5441 ext. 300751 or e-mail cnsports@crescent-news.com
FOOTBALL
ADRIAN
BRENDAN CLARK (Holgate, offensive lineman, sophomore) has played in one game this year for the Bulldogs (0-2).
ISAIAH DELUNA (Columbus Grove, defensive lineman, freshman) is a freshman for the Bulldogs.
CREW OBERHEIM (Swanton, outside linebacker, sophomore) is a sophomore for the Bulldogs.
BRAD PFISTER (Patrick Henry, defensive lineman, senior) has three tackles including a sack in two games this season.
BLUFFTON
BRAYDEN GORSUCH (Hilltop, linebacker, sophomore) is a sophomore for the Beavers (0-2).
TYLER HARTSOCK (Bryan, offensive lineman, sophomore) is a sophomore for the Beavers.
CHASE MASTERS (Hilltop, linebacker, sophomore) has played in one game this season.
CADE MCCLELLAN (Edgerton, offensive lineman, junior) has appeared in two games.
BRYAN MERRITT JR. (Wayne Trace, defensive lineman, freshman) is a freshman.
HUNTER MILES (Ayersville, defensive lineman, sophomore) has six tackles in two games for the Beavers
ZAC NOBIS (Bryan, quarterback, sophomore) is 1o-for-21 for 162 yards and a touchdown in one game this season.
BISHOP ROBERSON (Defiance, linebacker, junior) has one tackle in two games this year.
JUSTIN RUPP (Pettisville, kicker, sophomore) is a sophomore.
RONALD VARGYAS (Delta, defensive back, senior) has 10 tackles and an interception in two games this season.
DEFIANCE
BRYCE COOLEY (Montpelier, tight end, junior) is a junior for the Jackets (0-2).
MIGUEL GOMEZ (Wauseon, defensive lineman, freshman) has played in one game this season.
KAGE HAYES (Edon, quarterback, junior) is a junior for the Jackets.
NOAH PISTORY (Holgate, long snapper, freshman) has appeared in two games.
EASTERN MICHIGAN
GUNNAR OAKES (Swanton, tight end, sophomore) has two receptions for 12 yards in two games for the Eagles (2-1).
FINDLAY
LOGAN BAILEY (Tinora, offensive lineman, senior) has played in one game for the Oilers (1-1).
MARCUS REEVES (Tinora, kicker, sophomore) is a sophomore this season.
BREVIN RENOLLET (Tinora, quarterback, senior) has played in one game.
GRAND VALLEY STATE
JACOB MILLER (Ayersville, wide receiver, sophomore) has five receptions for 82 yards and four kick returns for 97 yards in two games for the Lakers (2-0).
OHIO DOMINICAN
DAUSON DALES (Ayersville, linebacker, junior) has recorded 20 tackles in two games for the Panthers (1-1).
SETH GERKEN (Napoleon, offensive lineman, redshirt senior) has played in two games.
LOGEN NEIDHARDT (Hicksville, punter, junior) has averaged 39.2 yards per punt and has two inside the 20-yardline this season in two games.
OHIO NORTHERN
JARRETT SITTON (Paulding, defensive lineman, junior) has recorded six tackles in two games this season for the Polar Bears (1-1).
TOLEDO
BLAKE BLEVINS (Ottawa-Glandorf, wide receiver, senior) is a senior for the Rockets (1-1).
TRINE
COLT ARTHUR (Bryan, wide receiver, junior) is a junior for the Thunder (2-0).
DARIUS KURTZ (Edon, defensive tackle, freshman) is a freshman.
ALEX LAYMAN (Fairview, defensive end, sophomore) is a sophomore.
JACOB THOMPSON (Fairview, running back, freshman) has appeared in one game.
JOSH WHITCOMB (Wauseon, placekicker, senior) is a senior.
CHASTEN WILDE (Napoleon, running back, freshman) is a freshman.
WYOMING
GARRETT CRALL (Hicksville, defensive end, junior) has 14 tackles including 3.5 for loss and three sacks in three games for the Cowboys (3-0).
CROSS COUNTRY
BOWLING GREEN
NATHAN BOSTELMAN (Patrick Henry, sophomore) is a sophomore for the Falcons.
DAYTON
KYLE VERNOT (Wauseon, sophomore) recently finished 29th in 15:53.9, a personal best, at the at the Queen City Invitational for the Flyers.
INDIANA WESLEYEAN
AARON BECK (Wauseon, junior) is a junior for the Wildcats.
FINDLAY
RYAN KOHOUT (Napoleon, junior) is a junior for the Oilers.
HUNINGTON
MICHAEL CHEEZAN (Wauseon, freshman) finished 34th at the Purdue Fort Wayne Rumble in the Fort.
OHIO STATE
CAMERON STARK (Liberty Center, sophomore) is a sophomore for the Buckeyes.
TAYLOR
CODY SONNENBERG (Holgate, freshman) finished 108th at the IWU Twilight Invitational.
GOLF
DEFIANCE
HAYDEN CLINGAMAN (Stryker, junior) shot a 79-84 for 63rd place in the two-day Ohio Cup at Red Hawk Run in Findlay.
ANTHONY KEEHN (Defiance, freshman) shot a 93-92 for 87th place in the two-day Ohio Cup at Red Hawk Run in Findlay.
TRINE
JACOB BLACK (Defiance, sophomore) shot an 70 with teammate Travis Mersing of Evergreen for the Thunder at the Ken Venturi Invitational in Angola.
TRAVIS MERSING (Evergreen, freshman) was paired with former Defiance standout Jacob Black at the Ken Venturi Invitational in Angola.
ERIC PARKER (Wauseon, freshman) was paired with teammate Nick Phillips and posted a 73 at the Ken Venturi Invitational in Angola.
SOCCER
DEFIANCE
ORRY KILLAM (Liberty Center, goalkeeper, freshman) has played in four games with four goals allowed and 19 saves.
ZACH MILLER (Liberty Center, defending, freshman) is a freshman for the Jackets.
