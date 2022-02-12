Fairview senior Kennedy Hill (seated, center) has signed a letter-of-intent to further her academic and softball careers at Owens Community College in Toledo. Watching Hill sign her letter are her parents Jason (seated, left) and Willow Hill (seated, right). Also pictured are, back row, from left: Owens CC assistant softball coaches Aubrey Geis and Todd Kocsis.
