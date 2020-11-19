Fairview High School senior Teryn Bour signed a national letter of intent on Tuesday to continue her academic and softball career at NAIA University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima. Ankney, who earned both academic and athletic scholarships, will study sports marketing and management. Watching Ankney (seated center) sign her letter of intent are her mother Christine (seated left), father Jeff (seated right), Fairview head softball coach Staci Renollet (standing left) and Fairview assistant coach Neeley McGill.
