The Napoleon River Bandits took their first postseason step Saturday afternoon at Defiance High School, dealing Pemberville Legion 7-0 in a two-hitter to begin district tournament action.
The game, which was originally slated to be played at Memorial Park in Ottawa, was moved due to rain Saturday morning. The showers did not dampen any winning hopes from the Bandits (36-4) in their ninth straight victory, led by Fairview product Nathaniel Adkins on the bump. The former Apache and Bandit hurler did not allow a hit until a two-out base knock in the third and allowed just two hits on the day in a nine-strikeout, one-walk gem of a shutout to open the district tourney.
The win advances the Bandits to a noon winner’s bracket final against Ottawa Post 63 (13-16) at Defiance High School on Sunday. The winner would take on the 3 p.m. loser’s bracket survivor of either Ottawa or Findlay in the district championship game on Monday.
Napoleon Post 300 got things started in the top of the first inning by rewarding leadoff hitter DJ Newman (Archbold) for his opening walk with a sac bunt, a Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) double and an RBI sacrifice fly by Nolan Schafer (Tinora). A leadoff hit by Jayden Jerger (Defiance) in the second frame set up Newman for a one-out RBI knock to double the lead.
The fifth inning was where the Bandits broke things open for their third win of the year against Pemberville. Antwerp product and BGSU commit Luke Krouse ripped a one-out triple to right to set things in motion before an RBI single from Kaleb Woods (Napoleon) made it 3-0. Woods then came around to score for the fourth run of the contest on a throwing error trying to pick off Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier). Deckrosh singled to left to score Yahraus for a 5-0 advantage.After a walk and two singles loaded the bases, a 7-2-5 double play put two outs up but also saw Wade Liffick (Defiance) score. With runners at the corners, pinch-runner Ethan Steinke (Edon) put the final run on the board on a double steal of home.
Napoleon 110 032 0 - 7 11 0
Pemberville 000 000 0 - 0 2 2
Records: Napoleon 36-4, Pemberville 5-22.
Winning pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Will Nissen (4.1 innings, 4 runs, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Hayden Craig.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Luke Krouse single, triple, 2 runs; Breven Deckrosh single, double; DJ Newman 2 singles; Jayden Jerger 2 singles; Kaleb Woods 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Mark Butler 3 walks.. (Pemberville) - Seth Walters double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.