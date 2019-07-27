072619_cno_paulding 10U

The Fairview 10U All-Stars took first place at the Paulding Tournament. Team members include, front row, from left: Karson Schooley, Jonah Shininger, Brody Williams, Xavier Shininger, Isaiah Holbrook, Anthony Singer, Chase Phillips, Logan Olinger, Ryan Ellert, Calvin Kepler and Gavin Brown. Second row, from left: coaches Andy Singer, Jason Kepler and Bobby Brown.

