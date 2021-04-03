The Fairview seventh grade boys basketball team won the GMC East Tournament title with a victory over Holgate to cap the title on Feb. 11 at Ayersville. Team members include, front row, from left: Clayton Cottrell, Paul Speiser, Elijah Arend, William Zeedyk and Levi Panico. Back row, from left: coach Jacob Panico, Luis Escalera, Jackson Brady, Landric VanderMade, Noah Shininger, Adam Spangler and coach Tom Vance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.