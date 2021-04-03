040321_cno_FV 7th bbk.jpg

The Fairview seventh grade boys basketball team won the GMC East Tournament title with a victory over Holgate to cap the title on Feb. 11 at Ayersville. Team members include, front row, from left: Clayton Cottrell, Paul Speiser, Elijah Arend, William Zeedyk and Levi Panico. Back row, from left: coach Jacob Panico, Luis Escalera, Jackson Brady, Landric VanderMade, Noah Shininger, Adam Spangler and coach Tom Vance.

 Photo courtesy Susan Zeedyk

