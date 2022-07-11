Fairview baseball logged a program first on Monday, as the Apaches Jr. ACME squad prevented Defiance winning back-to-back state titles, defeating the Bulldogs 14-11 for their first Jr. ACME title in program history.
Almost any way that someone wanted to stack it coming in, Fairview had a steep climb to get to this point.
They had already played Defiance twice this season, losing both, and the last loss being a run-rule 11-1 victory for the Bulldogs in the Region 1 championship game last week.
Then once they actually got in the title bout, Defiance looked like they were headed for a repeat of that Region championship showing, as they led 5-0 heading to the bottom of the second.
But if there is one thing that this Fairview Jr. ACME squad knows how to do — it’s fight.
They did it the day prior against Versailles as going into the top of the seventh, the Apaches trailed 14-9 but proceeded to put up 12 runs in the inning to catapult themselves into the state final.
This time though, they didn’t wait as long to mount a comeback as in the bottom of the second, they scored four runs to cut the Defiance lead to just one.
“One of the things that we have preached this season is to just ‘keep fighting,’” Jr. ACME coach Bryan Lucas said of his Apache squad. “And they did that tonight.”
But the job certainly wasn’t finished after that after a third inning that saw six go up and six go down, Defiance added to their lead with two runs in the fourth including an RBI triple for Noah Gomez. Gomez would go on to log five RBIs on a 3-for-4 day at the plate.
But again the Apaches fought back with another four-run inning, this time to take the lead going into the fifth inning.
Defiance took back the lead with two runs on a single from Gomez in the fifth but in the bottom, Fairview took the lead for good thanks to leadoff triple by Cole Mack who later came in on a sacrifice fly and a bases-clearing triple from Jesse Coolman.
The two triples completely flipped the momentum for the Apaches who now led 12-9 with just six more outs to get in the game.
“Jesse has been swinging a hot bat all season for us and I’m glad that he had confidence to come up big for us in that spot,” Lucas said of the momentum swinging triple.
Fairview got another insurance run in that fifth inning to make it 13-9 and though Defiance cut the lead in half in their half of the sixth, it wouldn’t be enough as Fairview tacked on one more run and Brevin Williams got three pop ups to end the inning and hand the Apaches a state title in front of a near-capacity crowd.
“We’ve been playing together for a long time now and this just gives us the confidence going into the offseason and into next year,” Coolman, who logged a team-best 5 RBIs said of the win.
Williams didn’t have the smoothest of outings by any measure but as both teams were deep into their pitching staffs, he was exactly what the Apaches needed.
“We just preach confidence to all of our pitchers and I think that is what you saw from Brevin out there today,” Lucas said. “No matter what the situation was, he just focused on the job he had in front of him.”
Williams went 3.1 innings and gave up four runs (two earned) and provided Fairview with exactly what Defiance, who threw five different pitchers in the contest, struggled to get — late-game outs.
Going into the contest, 17-year Jr. ACME coach Jeff Oberlin knew that pitching depth was going to be a key and it played out that way with eight different pitchers combined for both teams seeing action in the championship game.
“We had the guys to be able to do it but we just didn’t pitch well. We left too many balls over the plate and I did a bad job of managing what we had,” Oberlin said of his team.
Despite the disappointing loss, Oberlin will look on his 17th year as the coach with fondness. It was only his fifth-ever trip to the state tournament as coach and his team was able to win 19 games and get to the state championship game for a second-straight season. He says that this season will be his last.
“We didn’t want the season to end like this but this is a great group of kids for this to be my last season,” Oberlin said.
Fairview’s Mack, who started this contest and closed out the semifinal win all while grabbing two RBIs in the title game, was named MVP of the state Jr. ACME tournament.
Elijah Arend and Coolman were also named to the all-tournament team.
For Defiance, Khalil Ligon, Abel Rubio and Gomez were all named to the team as well.
Defiance 410 222 0 — 11 10 2
Fairview 040 451 x — 14 10 4
Records: Fairview 14-10, Defiance 19-4.
Winning Pitcher: Brevin Williams (3.1 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Cole Mack, Zane Timbrook.
Losing Pitcher: Sam Gerschutz (3 innings, 4 hits, 6 runs, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Brezlen Zipfel, Luke Westfall, Noah Gomez, Casen Linebrink
Leading Hitters: (Defiance) — Abel Rubio triple; Brezlen Zipfel triple; Noah Gomez triple, 2 singles, 5 RBIs; Khalil Ligon double, single, 2 runs; Dre Singleton double, single, 2 runs; Logan Hutcheson 2 runs. (Fairview) — Cole Mack triple, single, 2 runs; Jesse Coolman triple, 5 RBIs; Elijah Arend 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Logan Olinger 2 runs Dawson Hartz 2 RBIs; Brevin Williams 2 singles, 2 runs; Carter Hill
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.