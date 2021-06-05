SHERWOOD — Fairview High School will be the site to see some of the area’s best compete on the prep diamond one last time as the 5-County District All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, June 12 at 4:30 p.m.
The North squad, made up of players from Williams and Fulton Counties, will take on the South squad with players from Defiance, Paulding and Henry Counties. The cost of attendance will be $3 for adults and $2 for students.
Players will be awarded an All-Star certificate and attendees are welcome and encouraged to come onto the field and take pictures when players are introduced before the game and following the game.
5-County District
All-Star Game
North Roster
Brandon Taylor (Archbold, SS/P), Caleb Hogrefe (Archbold, C), Nolan Kidston (Bryan, IF), Titus Rohrer (Bryan, IF/P), Hunter Hamilton (Delta, IF/P), Creed Muehlfeld (Edgerton, IF/P), Kale Merillat (Edgerton, IF), Connor Schlosser (Hilltop, IF/P), Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier, IF), Blake Altaffer (Montpelier, IF/P), Collin Crisenbery (Montpelier, IF/P), Kaiden Russell (North Central, OF/P), Brayden Barrett (Pettisville, C), Isaac St. John (Pettisville, IF/P), Nate Keim (Pettisville, IF), Payton Woolace (Stryker, IF), Blake Szalapski (Swanton, OF), Sam Krasula (Wauseon, C).
Coaches: Mike Gilliland (Edgerton), Keith Merillat (Edgerton), Eric Smeltzer (North Central), Tony Gerig (Hilltop).
South Roster
Dylan Hines (Antwerp, IF/C), Jason Geyer (Antwerp, OF), Caden Craft (Ayersville, IF/P), Jack Mortier (Defiance, IF), Camden Roth (Defiance, C), Cade Ripke (Fairview, IF/OF), Austin Bostater (Fairview, IF/P), Bubba Lucas (Fairview, IF), Gavyn Kupfersmith (Holgate, IF/P), Brandon Hohenberger (Holgate, OF), Dylan Matthews (Liberty Center, C), Caden Miller (Napoleon, IF/OF), Jarrett Gerdeman (Napoleon, IF/P), Carter Burken (Napoleon, IF), Blake McGarvey (Paulding, IF/P), Hunter Kauser (Paulding, IF/P), Caleb Rosengarten (Patrick Henry, IF), Brendon Bidlack (Wayne Trace, OF).
Coaches: Ben Barton (Paulding), Matt Arellano (Paulding), Jason Holubik (Napoleon), Andy Singer (Fairview).
