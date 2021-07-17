The Fairview High School football coaching staff will be offering a youth football clinic on Saturday, July 31 from 9-11:30 a.m. for children grades 3-6 at the high school practice fields.
The clinic will be held at no charge. The only two things required for children to bring will be water and a positive, willing-to-learn attitude. If the kids have cleats to wear, it will be beneficial but not required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.