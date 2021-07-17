The Fairview High School football coaching staff will be offering a youth football clinic on Saturday, July 31 from 9-11:30 a.m. for children grades 3-6 at the high school practice fields.

The clinic will be held at no charge. The only two things required for children to bring will be water and a positive, willing-to-learn attitude. If the kids have cleats to wear, it will be beneficial but not required.

