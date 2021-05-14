During their 8-1 season in 2020, the Fairview Apaches ranked second highest in cumulative scholastic GPA (3.59) throughout all divisions of Ohio high school football, earning the team Academic All-Ohio status for the 2020 season.

For this award, each coach submitted the top 22 GPAs of the team's sophomore, junior and senior lettermen. Two senior lettermen, Aaron Layman and Luke Timbrook, had 4.0 GPAs. Other top academic performers for the Apaches include: Russ Zeedyk, Kaden Blair, D’Andre Hastings, Ryan Richards, Caleb Skinner, Noah Volz, Bryan Lucas, Jace Chapman, Doug Rakes, Dylan Gebers, Easton Kime, Corbin Keegan, Brady Karzynow, Jackson Grine, Adam Lashaway, Cade Ripke, Gunner Kaylor, Kaiden Kern, Kyler Blair, and Caleb Frank.

The Apaches will return nine of the 22 student-athletes for the 2021 season.

