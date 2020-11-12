Due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols for the Tinora football program, the Rams have been forced to forfeit Friday’s scheduled Green Meadows Conference finale against Fairview, securing the outright league title for the Apaches at 6-0.
With the news confirmed on Wednesday, the matchup – scheduled to be played at Defiance High School – has been scrapped. The conference had five of its six scheduled league games over the first six weeks of the 2020 season format before the first week of playoff action on Oct. 9, with the sixth league game set on Oct. 30.
Due to playoff runs by Fairview (four games) and Tinora (two games), that date was moved from Oct. 30 to Nov. 13 once the Apaches were eliminated from the Division VI postseason by Columbus Grove on Saturday.
If the two teams had met during the playoffs, the game would have counted both as a postseason and conference game.
“Fairview and Tinora were very much looking forward to playing this game and playing on the turf at Defiance High School in a game between two very quality teams,” said GMC commissioner Tom Dominique. “It’s just very unfortunate. Without a doubt, it’s been a very unique season and one hopefully we don’t have to deal with again.”
The result caps Tinora’s season at 7-3 (5-1 GMC) while Fairview’s final record is 10-1 (6-0 GMC). The forfeit victory for the Apaches means the Apaches will finish as undefeated conference champions for the second straight season and extends Fairview’s winning streak in GMC contests to 15 consecutive games.
The forfeit also caps a 2020 season for the league that saw the seven GMC programs largely avoid coronavirus-related shutdowns and cancellations.
The only other team to not compete in a scheduled game was Edgerton, which had to cancel its Division VII second-round playoff game at Lima Perry on Oct. 16 and a non-league game against Montpelier the following Friday. Edgerton was able to finish out its conference slate against Wayne Trace on Oct. 30.
