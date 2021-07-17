The Fairview 12U All-Star baseball team finished as runner-up at the Hicksville All-Star Tournament earlier this month. Team members include, front row, from left: Calvin Kepler, Xavier Shininger, Ryan Ellert and Isaiah Holbrook. Back row, from left: Logan Mosier, Jonah Shininger, Brody Williams, Adam Rock, Anthony Singer, Logan Olinger and Gavin Garza.

The Fairview 10U All-Star baseball team finished as runner-up at the Wauseon All-Star Tournament on July 10. Team members include, front row, from left: Logan Bok, Wyatt Coolman, Weston Yoder, Brandon Zeedyk and Carson Main. Middle row, from left: bat boy Toby Coolman, Levi Mavis, Gage Miller, Josiah Shininger, Brady Williams, Luke Grinnell and Dylan Miller. Back row, from left: coaches Jake Coolman, Tyler Miller, Greg Shininger and Brianna Miller.

The Fairview 8U All-Star softball team finished undefeated during the season and won the Edgerton Bulldog Bash on July 9 and the Paulding All-Star Tournament on July 10. Team members include, front row, from left: Laci Brown, Edon Crawford, Avery Moninger, Lilah Brown and Sarah Bok. Middle row, from left: Audra Case, Harper Hurtig, Jordyn Pelland, Aleeah Dennis, Aubrie Singer and Meredith Alvarez. Back row, from left: Lauren Hurtig, Tyke Moninger and Bobby Brown.

The Fairview 10U All-Star softball team finished undefeated and won the Edgerton Bulldog Bash on Saturday with a victory in the championship game. Team members include, front row, from left: Kaylee Merritt, Brianna Moninger, Kendal Peck, Lilly Zeedyk, Emma Elston and Stella Brown. Middle row, from left: Melody Wermer, Aliana Stantz, Kenadi Smith, Lilly Warner and Grace Zeedyk. Back row, from left: coaches Ryan Zeedyk, Matt Stantz and Geoffrey Warner.

