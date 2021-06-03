SHERWOOD — Members of the Fairview Archery Club have completed a successful year earning statewide recognition.
The Central Local School district participates in the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP). The Fairview club along with a group of Ayersville archers had the opportunity to participate in a virtual statewide tournament by shooting in the Fairview gym. Statewide there were 46 teams with more than 1,000 archers competing.
Fairview Elementary School and Fairview Middle School teams placed first, and the Fairview High School team place second. Several archers placed in the top 10 individually.
Top ten placements for the elementary school and their scores out of a possible 300 points were: Liahm Kimpel, boys first place, 269 points; Kale Marsee, boys fifth, 257 points; Kyle Cottrell, boys sixth, 257 points; and Camdyn Blokzyl, girls seventh, 237 points.
Placing in the middle school division were Anthony Renollet, boys fifth, 286 points; Riley Zachrich, boys sixth, 282 points; Edreanne Peck, girls first, 283 points; and McKenna Kimpel, girls fourth, 281 points.
Fairview High School division leaders were Clayton VanArsdalen, boys second, 293 points; Marissa Sims, girls fourth, 289 points; and Stephanie Moore, girls fifth, 288 points.
Club members this year included 25 students in elementary school grades 4-5, 33 students in middle school grades 6-8, and 25 students in high school grades 9-12.
While a total of 83 students is still a decent number for the program, participation was down during this unusual school year. Prior to COVID-19, the club has drawn more than 100 students per school year according to club administrator Amy Woodring.
