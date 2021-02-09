Defiance College esports completed a busy day of competition in the Great Lakes Esports Conference on Saturday with a pair of Rocket League matches followed by a League of Legends contest.
In Rocket League against Bethel University (Indiana) and Trine University, Defiance fell by identical scores of 3-0 in best-of-five series. The Yellow Jackets concluded the day with a 2-1 League of Legends loss to Marietta College in a best-of-three match.
Versus Bethel, freshman Aaron Sommers led the Yellow Jackets by scoring four goals. Christian Rennie had four goals in the Trine match and Sommers two.
“We had a bit of a rough start with Rocket League this season,” DC head coach Chris Sanders said. “The boys have very complicated schedules that makes it hard to get practice time, but we have figured it out and will be able to progress from here.”
In League of Legends, Defiance got out to a 1-0 lead in the series but then lost the next two games. For the Yellow Jackets, freshman Stephen Jones produced 42 takedowns, followed by Garrett Snyder with 35 and Damon Thomas with 33.
“We were pretty upset that we lost this one because of how close it was,” Sanders said. It never feels good to see a victory slip from your fingers. The boys know what it is we need to work on, so we are still optimistic for the rest of the season.”
Coming up, DC is scheduled to play GLEC contests with Manchester University in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Thursday before participating in Rocket League and League of Legends next Saturday.
