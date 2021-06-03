Track awards at Stryker
Photo courtesy of Stryker High School.

Track Awards at Stryker High School were given at the end of the year. Pictured from left are the winners: Jaydin Rethmel: Panther Award; McKenna Nowak: Scholar Athlete; Kinsey Myers: Panther Award and Scholar Athlete; Brianna Breier: Most Valuable, Scholar Athlete; Kaila Patterson: Most Improved; Michael Donovan: Coach's award. Not Pictured: Ariane Dangler: Coach's Award and Scholar Athlete; Jakob Gaskill: Most Valuable.

