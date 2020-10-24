Casey Elson, who led Wauseon to its first Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship and 14 regular season wins, was selected as the NWOAL boys soccer coach of the year.
Archbold’s Trey Theobald was picked as the league’s top player. Theobald currently leads the Blue Streaks with 14 goals.
NWOAL Boys Soccer
First Team
Easton Delgado (Wauseon); Zach Seaman (Bryan); Tyson Woodring (Evergreen); Nolan Risner (Delta); Evan Lumbrezer (Evergreen); Benicio Torres (Wauseon); Hayden Callicotte (Swanton); Krayton Kern (Archbold); Quinn Brown (Bryan); Ethan Hensley (Swanton); Asa Killam (Liberty Center).
Secomd Team
Eli Delgado (Wauseon); Mikah Circle (Delta); Hugo Alonso (Swanton); Gavin Gerig (Wauseon); Alex Peete (Evergreen); Isaac Lamore (Bryan); John Byczynski (Swanton); Karson Rufenacht (Archbold); Isaiah Estelle (Liberty Center); Wes Wymer (Liberty Center); Daniel Giese (Liberty Center); Jon Burnep (Evergreen); Braden Vajen (Wauseon).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.