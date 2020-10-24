Casey Elson, who led Wauseon to its first Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship and 14 regular season wins, was selected as the NWOAL boys soccer coach of the year.

Archbold’s Trey Theobald was picked as the league’s top player. Theobald currently leads the Blue Streaks with 14 goals.

NWOAL Boys Soccer

First Team

Easton Delgado (Wauseon); Zach Seaman (Bryan); Tyson Woodring (Evergreen); Nolan Risner (Delta); Evan Lumbrezer (Evergreen); Benicio Torres (Wauseon); Hayden Callicotte (Swanton); Krayton Kern (Archbold); Quinn Brown (Bryan); Ethan Hensley (Swanton); Asa Killam (Liberty Center).

Secomd Team

Eli Delgado (Wauseon); Mikah Circle (Delta); Hugo Alonso (Swanton); Gavin Gerig (Wauseon); Alex Peete (Evergreen); Isaac Lamore (Bryan); John Byczynski (Swanton); Karson Rufenacht (Archbold); Isaiah Estelle (Liberty Center); Wes Wymer (Liberty Center); Daniel Giese (Liberty Center); Jon Burnep (Evergreen); Braden Vajen (Wauseon).

