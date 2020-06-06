0060620_cno_hole in one.jpg

Fred Ehlers recorded a hole-in-one on Thursday at Riverside Greens Golf Course in Stryker. Ehlers used a five-wood on the par-3, 155-yard eighth hole to record the ace.

 Photo courtesy Robb Rosebrook

