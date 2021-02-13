On Thursday evening, Defiance College esports’ Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team fell to the Manchester University Spartans, 2-0, in a best-of-three Great Lakes Esports Conference match.

For Defiance, Tyler Taylor took three stocks while Coi Gossett finished with two.

The Yellow Jackets’ Rocket League squad is scheduled to be back in action Saturday, playing a GLEC match versus the University of Mount Union at 11 a.m.

