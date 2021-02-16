In Great Lakes Esports Conference play, Defiance College esports was topped by the University of Mount Union Purple Raiders, 3-0, in a best-of-five Rocket League match on Saturday morning. Mount Union has one of the top Rocket League teams in the GLEC.
Aaron Sommers led Defiance with three goals and five saves during the competition. Christian Rennie added a pair of goals and a save.
The next scheduled GLEC competition for the Yellow Jackets is in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate against Trine University next Thursday night at 6:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.