In Great Lakes Esports Conference play, Defiance College esports was topped by the University of Mount Union Purple Raiders, 3-0, in a best-of-five Rocket League match on Saturday morning. Mount Union has one of the top Rocket League teams in the GLEC.

Aaron Sommers led Defiance with three goals and five saves during the competition. Christian Rennie added a pair of goals and a save.

The next scheduled GLEC competition for the Yellow Jackets is in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate against Trine University next Thursday night at 6:15 p.m.

