An annual tradition in December will renew for the 30th season when the Defiance Physical Therapy Classic tips off on Monday and Tuesday at Defiance.
Archbold (1-3) claimed its eighth title a year ago with a 48-35 victory in the championship bout over Tinora and will be looking to keep another run alive in 2019.
The Bluestreaks have appeared in 10 straight finals, claiming eight of them in the process.
Host Defiance (1-2) has 10 titles overall but were shutout in 2018 despite beating Ayersville (0-2) in the consolation matchup 36-30.
The Rams (0-5) have also had success over the years with five titles.
Aside from the action on the court, fans can also get involved in their own competition for the second-straight year.
Just as a year ago, the team with the most fans over the two day event will receive $1,000.
Tinora won the fan competition in 2018 edging out Defiance with 242 total fans to 241.
This season’s tournament highlights four teams starting out slowly and looking for consistency according to Pilot coach Tim Nicely.
“With the season just starting, it will be a good test for all four teams,” he said. “We will be coming into the tournament having played only two games.”
Nicely foresees the Fulton County representatives again being the favorite in the annual event.
“Archbold should be the favorite coming in, with successful showings over the past few years in the tournament,” he added. “We should be a good matchup with Tinora with both teams coming in trying to get on track for the season.”
The Rams and Pilots will open the classic at 6 p.m. on Monday while The Bulldogs and Bluestreaks will follow in the nightcap.
Both winners will advance to Tuesday’s championship game at 7:30 p.m. while the losers will face off at 6 p.m.
“This year the tournament is wide open with all four teams trying to establish some consistency in the early part of the season,” explained Bulldog coach Rafael Manriquez. “It is always good to have something to play for early in the season. We won this tournament two years ago and it really helped us build some momentum early in the year. Our girls will be excited to go out and prove to themselves that they can compete against some quality opponents, hopefully putting ourselves in position to win the tournament.”
Nicely also believes the setup of the tournament will be a good test for his young squad, a measuring stick of sorts for determining where the team is and what they need to work on.
“Playing a league team and then a bigger school team in the second round of the DPT Classic early in the season will help us gauge what we need to work on,” he remarked. “Because each team will bring different strengths against us. Playing a higher division team will help us prepare for those we have later on in our schedule.”
A freshman and a senior have been the stars so far for Ayersville and figure to be the cornerstone for the team in the tournament.
“Kaylee Dockery (Fr.) and Taylor Addington (Sr.) were the leading scorers in our game against Patrick Henry,” explained Nicely. “We look to be competitive in the DPT Classic this year, it’s always a well-run tournament with good crowd support, making it a great atmosphere to play basketball.”
Carlee Smiddy has paced the Bulldog offense so far averaging 8.5 ppg while fellow senior Jordan Davis averages 6 ppg. Smiddy also leads in rebounding with 8 per contest while Tammy Aguilera averages 5.5 and Joanna Schlatter is good for 5 per game.
Meanwhile for the Rams, Liv Mueller has led the way with 6 per game while Kylee Okuley averages 5.8 and Tristen Norden chips in with 5.5.
Norden also leads on the glass securing 24 rebounds in four games while Maggie Nagel has 15 so far.
Tinora coach Kyle Tietje sees the value of the tournament for development down the road.
“It should be another exciting tournament this year,” he said. “Every year, we look forward to this tournament and the excitement that comes with it. I expect to see competitive games but my favorite to win it is defending champion, Archbold.”
A season ago the Rams finished runner-up and even if they don’t claim the title, Tietje believes it will make a positive difference for his team in the long run.
“Anytime we can get an opportunity to play for a championship, it is a valuable experience for our team,” he remarked. “As young and inexperienced as we are, it will be a tremendous learning experience for our kids early in the season.”
