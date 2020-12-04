In a year where nothing has been typical or normal, the final month of the year brings the calm of knowing a staple of girls high school basketball — the Defiance DPT Classic — will be held for the 31st year on Monday and Tuesday at Defiance High School.
The field will feature the usual suspects of Defiance, Ayersville, Tinora and Archbold.
“The DPT tournament has always been very competitive,” said new Defiance coach Nate Headley. “I expect nothing less out of this group. We always know there is going to be some different styles of play. We’re glad to be a part of it.”
Defiance comes in as winners of two of the last three tournaments. Last December, the Bulldogs knocked off Archbold in the first round 58-50, then toppled Tinora 50-31 to win its 11th overall DPT title.
“It’s always a challenge when you are the defending champion,” stated Headley, who moved up from the JV team and will coach in his first DPT Classic as a head coach. “Everyone is coming for you.”
Archbold coach Brian Ziegler sees four very even teams in the field.
“I think its an evenly-matched tournament,” said Ziegler. “Teams are still trying to figure things out and see where they are going and see what’s going to fit with what pieces.”
Ziegler’s team rebounded to win the consolation game last season over Ayersville. This season, they are looking to reclaim the prize they won in 2015, 2016 and 2018.
“You have to be able to play well both nights to win it,” admitted Ziegler. “We didn’t play well enough to deserve it. That’d what we’re shooting for this week. We want to bring home that trophy.”
This season, just getting games in has been a challenge. Archbold comes in with the most games played with four. The Streaks won its opener over Springfield (36-33), then fell to Eastwood, Wauseon and Fairview.
The Streaks will take on Tinora in the opening game at 6 p.m. The Rams, who have had some scheduling challenges, will have also played four games by the time the tournament will start. The Rams started the season with losses to Ottawa-Glandorf and Delta, then rebounded with wins against Hilltop and Continental.
“At this point of the season, we’re looking forward to playing games,” stated Tinora coach Kyle Tietje.
Like all the teams in the area, Tietje is looking forward to working with a full, healthy team.
“We have to have at minimum eight to nine kids at the tempo and pace we play,”admitted Tietje.
He knows what he’ll expect with the Streaks.
“We expect a typical Archbold team,” said the Tinora coach.
Two teams who have struggled just to start the season will meet in the nightcap when Defiance takes on Ayersville at 7:30 p.m.
Both teams will have just one game under their belts by the time of their matchup. Defiance added a game against Hicksville on Saturday, while Ayersville started the season with a 50-34 loss at Miller City on Thursday.
“It’s definitely going to be a challenge,” Headley said of heading into the tournament without much experience. “It’s like any other adversity, we have to overcome it as a team.”
Defiance has seen some time on the court, but haven’t been in game situations.
“We’ve got to hit the ground running,” added Headley. “We’ve had four scrimmages and learned a little bit about our team.”
Ayersville has seen its fair share of issues this season as well. The Pilots have lost games, players and at times coaches — all to COVID issues. Its made the simple thing of holding practice an issue.
“We’ve been trying to get everyone healthy and get everyone out of quarantine,” said Ayersville coach Tim Nicely. “Monday was the first day we’ve had 10 girls at practice. Not being able to go 5-on-5 in practice has hurt us bad.”
The Bulldogs and Pilots, despite getting late starts to the season, have seen each other in a scrimmage.
“We had the chance to see them early on,” Headley said of Ayersville. “We learned a little bit about them. We’re going to go out there and play our game.”
Nicely expects a good contest between the two close rivals.
“I think it’ll be a decent game,” stated the Ayersville coach. “I’m pretty excited. They are going to play us hard.”
Because of a numbers issue, Ayersville will not play JV games in the tournament.
The schedule on Monday begins with the Tinora and Archbold JV teams playing at 4:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, the JV game winner will face Defiance at 4:30 p.m., followed by the consolation game at 6 and the championship game at 7:30 p.m.
