Close calls made up the first day of the 30th annual DPT Classic, as Tinora and Defiance were able to follow the same script and open the first day with wins.
In the opener, the Rams were able to build a halftime lead, then needed to hold off Ayersville at the end to claim a 52-46 victory. In the nightcap, Defiance jumped out to a big advantage, but got stops when needed at the end, to advance to the championship game 58-50 over Archbold.
After a 12-all opening stanza, Tinora was able to get baskets from Anna Frazer and Liv Mueller to lead Ayersville 21-15 at the half. The lead grew to as big as nine points, 26-17, in the third after a triple from Mueller.
“Out of our first five games, we’ve had four atrocious shooting games and one really, really good shooting game,” Tinora coach Kyle Tietje said of the start of the season. “Tonight was what I expect on a daily basis.”
Ayersville just could not answer in the second period. Despite getting good looks, the Pilots went 1 for 12 from the floor in the quarter.
“We had some great opportunities to score,” said Ayersville coach Tim Nicely. “We just didn’t capitalize on some. We’re just going to keep plugging away and see what happens.
However, the Pilots were able to battle back. Kryshal Dales, who had a big night for Ayersville, ended the period with a pair of triple to tie the game once again.
“She hit two big three’s and it gave everybody some excitement,” Nicely said of Dales. “We fouled Hurtt, and she missed some early. She went to the line with some confidence and buried about eight in a row. That strategy backfired on us a little bit.”
With the game still tight, the Rams were able to win the game at the free throw line. Holding on to a small 42-40 lead, Tinora closed the game by going 10 of 14 from the charity stripe in the final 1:40.
Aaliyah Hurtt led the way, going 9 of 12 herself.
“She was a little worried after she missed a couple,” admitted Tietje. “She just made 20 in a row at practice the other day. She’s more than capable of getting in a groove.”
Dales did her best to get the Pilots back in the game. She sandwiched scores around the free throws, but it was to no avail. Her last triple, made it a four point game before the final free throw from Hurtt with 9.8 seconds left.
“I thought they played really well,” Tietje said of the Pilots. “Dales caught fire a little bit.”
In the nightcap, Archbold was able to rally, but much like the opening game winner, Defiance was able to hit free throws when it counted as the Bulldogs will play for the championship with a 58-50 decision.
“It’s always good, especially when you play against a good program like Archbold,” Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez. “We exectued a gameplan and the girls came out (and did it). We are really excited.” ”
Defiance shot 8 for 10 from the floor in the opening stanza to build an 18-10 lead. Defiance also forced the Bluestreaks into nine early turnovers.
“(Scoring) 18 points in the first quarter was huge,” said Manriquez. “It was a really big effort out of Trinity Shirk, who knocked down some three’s in spots. We were able to do the little things around the basket with Carlee (Smiddy). We were just aggressive.”
Archbold did battle back, while they never led in the game, they did make Defiance uncomfortable. In the span of 20 seconds, a 49-39 Defiance lead was cut in half when Abi Borojevich drained a three, then Karsyn Hostetler was able to get to the free throw line.
Defiance was able to close the game out from the stripe. Harley Phillips closed the scoring for Archbold with a triple that trimmed the lead to 54-50 with 1:14 to go. After a timeout, Defiance was sent to the line. Tammy Aguilera hit 3 of 4 and Carlee Smiddy was able to split a pair for the final margin.
The Bulldogs raced out to a 9-0 lead in the first two-and-a-half minutes of the game. Smiddy had a couple good looks inside, then Olivia Moats hit Joanna Schlatter with a lob.
“You just can’t dig the hole we dug ourselves in the first quarter,” said Ziegler. “Give Defiance credit, they came out and attacked our pressure. They got some wide-open layups that we didn’t get back and rotate on. That’s something we have to take a look at.”
Archbold committed nine of its 15 turnovers in the opening period.
“We frusterated them a little bit with our defense,” said Manriquez.
Shirk added two of her three treys in the game in the opening stanza to help build the lead.
The matchups for the final day of the DPT Classic are set. Action at Defiance begins at 6 p.m. with the consolation game between Ayersville and Archbold. Tinora and Defiance will follow for the title.
AYERSVILLE (46) – Sheets 0; Dishop 0; Addington 9; Martin 2; Dockery 6; Froelich 1; Limbaugh 0; Dales 20; Okuley 8. Totals 17-52 9-18 46.
TINORA (52) – Meyer 3; Frazer 8; Norden 9; Harr 0; Nagel 0; Hurtt 9; Mueller 12; Okuley 0; Henry 1. Totals 16-37 14-25 52.
Three-point goals: Ayersville – Dales 3. Tinora – Norden 3, Mueller 2, Hurtt. Rebounds: Ayersville 38, Tinora 30. Turnovers: Ayersville 13, Tinora 12.
Ayersville 12 3 14 17 – 46
Tinora 12 9 8 23 – 52
ARCHBOLD (50) – Rodriguez 4; Hostetler 2; Gensler 2; McQuade 0; Borojevich 12; Rupp 2; Garrow 0; Sauder 17; Ziegler 3; Phillips 8. Totals 18-42 10-15 50.
DEFIANCE (58) – Moats 8; Shirk 11; Schlatter 4; Davis 2; Aguilera 6; Black 0; Mckenzie 4; Gonzales 4; Smiddy 19. Totals 22-39 9-14 58.
Three-point goals: Archbold – Borojevich 2, Phillips 2. Defiance – Shirk 3, Moats 2. Rebounds: Archbold 24, Defiance 24. Turnovers: Archbold 15, Defiance 11.
Archbold 10 7 15 18 — 50
Defiance 18 12 12 16 — 58
