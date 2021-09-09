Every year since 1976 the Defiance Police Officers Association (DPOA) has donated to the Defiance Youth Football League (YFL) to help acquire equipment and uniforms. This year DPOA representative Adam Kunz (standing right) presented a check for $1,000 to YFL treasurer Calvin Tipton with players Tatum Herendeen (kneeling left) and Xander Bloomfield in practice gear.
