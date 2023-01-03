With the calendar year 2022 complete, Defiance College will look to make its way up the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference standings with a pair of league contests this week at rival Bluffton on Wednesday and at home against Transylvania on Saturday.
On the men’s side, the Yellow Jackets are officially in catchup mode as they now stand at 5-6 (0-4 HCAC) after a New Year’s Eve loss to Mount St. Joseph that saw DC put up just 34 points overall and 11 points in the second half.
On the women’s side, DC enters the new year over .500 for the first time all season, entering 2023 at 6-5 (1-3 HCAC) after picking up their first HCAC win over the Lions.
DC WOMEN
For the Yellow Jackets, their five game win streak to put them over .500 on the season comes as a result of an improvement defensively and on the boards. They’ve won the rebounding battle in each of their last three wins after not winning it in any of their first eight contests.
And their defense, behind four players with at least 1.5 steals per game, is second-best in the conference at 56.2 behind only Transylvania.
Both of those improvements will be put to the test this week against two of the top four offenses in the HCAC and the top two rebounding teams in the conference as well.
“We are taking it one game at a time and we’ve got to win at every opportunity that we have. But both teams we are playing this week are good teams,” Defiance interim head coach Rod Hersha said.
Their first opponent on Wednesday, Bluffton, comes into the contest at 7-4, 1-3 HCAC and are coming off a 54-43 loss in the Bluffton Holiday Tournament to Denison. Overall, the Beavers have been on a slide as of late as they have dropped four of their last seven games after starting the season 4-0. Three of those four losses have come inside the HCAC to a couple of conference favorites in undefeated Transylvania as well as Anderson and Hanover, who both have winning records on the season.
Under 16-year year head coach and all-time program wins leader Chad Shutler, Bluffton is coming off a second-place regular season conference a year ago after they finished 19-7 and fell in the semifinals to Anderson.
Through 11 games they are top four in the HCAC in both offense and defense as they score 62.5 points a game (fourth HCAC) and allow just 57 points per game (third HCAC).
Senior forward Morgan Smith leads the way in scoring for the Beavers at 11.4 points per contest. She’s scored in double figures in nine of the 11 games this season and is also the conference’s best rebounder at 9.7 boards per contest. She has recorded six double-doubles on the season.
“We’ve worked really hard on always blocking out, always walling people off from the boards and the message we’ve given is that we have to do it every time, it needs to be a habit,” Hersha said.
Outside of Smith, the Beavers sport a very balanced scoring attack with four others averaging at least 6.5 points per game and seven others averaging at least four points per game. 10 different players have scored in double figures on the season at least once which is similar to Defiance who have seen eight different players score in double figures. Taylor Steinbrunner leads the way at 10.4 ppg.
Patrick Henry graduate and sophomore guard Kayla Prigge is second on Bluffton with 9.4 points per game while junior guard Maddie Fitzpatrick (7.7 ppg) and Liberty-Benton graduate Sammy Shardo (7.5 ppg) are third and fourth.
If the Yellow Jackets can get past the Beavers for their sixth-straight victory, they’ll then have to take down HCAC juggernaut Transylvania, who has been made into one of the best Division III programs in the country by ninth-year head coach Julia Fulks.
The Pioneers are coming off an undefeated regular season that saw them finish 27-1 with a fourth-straight HCAC Tournament title and an Elite Eight appearance. They are currently ranked second in the D3Hoops.com Top 25 poll and are looking unbeatable again at 12-0, 4-0 HCAC and an average scoring margin of 25 points per contest.
They are the HCAC’s second-best scoring team at 71.5 points per contest and are holding teams to 46 points per contest, 10 points lower than anyone else in the league. Four players on the team average double figures in scoring in Madison Kellone (13.7 ppg), Kennedi Stacy (12.7 ppg), Dasia Thornton (11.7 ppg) and Laken Ball (10.8 ppg). Thornton is the second-best rebounder in the HCAC at 8.8 boards per game and holds the best field goal percentage at 52%. Kellone, alongside being a top five scorer in the league, is the league’s top passer at 4.3 assists per game.
Defiance and Hersha know the challenge in front of them, having fallen 87-53 in their only contest with them last season, but they also feel that if they play the way they are capable, no one is out of reach.
“We’ve got to do what we do,” Hersha said. “One thing I firmly believe in is good defense works against everybody. So if we keep people in front of us, contest shots and we check out it is going to be effective. It might be less effective against a team of the caliber of Transylvania, but the bottom line is, it gives you a chance to play with them.”
DC MEN
For the DC men’s hoops program, Saturday’s loss to Mount St. Joseph saw DC shoot 4-of-25 (16 percent in the second half and 1-of-17 (six percent) from three in the entire game.
“Give Mount St. Joseph credit, they played us well. But I didn’t think that we played with a real sense of purpose, I thought we were just kind of going through the motions a little bit, especially offensively” Defiance second-year head coach Josh Gibson said. “We had a really competitive practice today and I think we’re certainly frustrated with where we are at right now because I don’t think our record is reflective of our talent … But we aren’t going to quit hitting buttons and trying different things.”
For the season, the Jackets hold the top scorer in the conference in senior Marell Jordan (20.4 ppg). But finding a consistent second option has continued to plague DC and it came to big fruition on Saturday, just a few weeks after Landen Swanner, who is second on the team in scoring (9.3 ppg) dropped a career high 35 against Olivet. Jordan had 13 points in the loss to the Lions. No one else had more than seven and that was freshman Cole Wojciechowski, who scored all seven in the first half.
Gibson said that he expects to start seeing some younger guys get more playing time in order to try and find a mix that works going forward.
“We’ve got some young guys that have given us a lift lately and hopefully they are getting comfortable. And then we’ve got some others that have been practicing well and maybe they’re ready for some more game time,” Gibson said. “We’ve got to keep trying, we can’t accept where we are and say we gave it our best shot.”
First up this week will be rival Bluffton as the Beavers (3-8, 1-3 HCAC) come off a blowout loss of their own on Saturday against Anderson, 93-50. For the season, they have lost four of their last six contests and own the worst offense in the HCAC at 58.5 ppg.
That being said though, Defiance comes in as the exact opposite with the fifth-best offense (70.5 ppg) and the worst defense (79.5 ppg), meaning that something has to give on Wednesday.
“Going to Bluffton, it is obviously a big rivalry game and they are going to feel just as desperate as we do,” Gibson said. “Both teams are fighting tooth and nail because we look at each other’s records and we both know that we need to win.”
Bluffton will be led by a balanced scoring attack with four players scoring in double figures on the season in Kegan Owen (13.2 ppg), Michael Stammen (10.4 ppg), Lima Shawnee product Brady Wheeler (10.1 ppg) and Jalen Cromwell (10 ppg). Cromwell has only played in one game this season, their most recent loss against Anderson where he notched 10 points in 12 minutes.
The second opponent in Transylvania (4-7, 1-3, HCAC), comes in having lost three-straight, including a 74-70 faltering at Franklin last Wednesday.
Similarly to Defiance, the Pioneers have one of the best offenses in the conference at 71 points per game, but unlike DC, they get it from multiple sources with six players averaging at least seven points a contest.
Guard Jaylen Green is the leader of the bunch at 12.8 points per game behind a 17-for-46 (37%) clip from beyond the arc. Hunter Penn (10.9 ppg) is the opposite as he has not attempted a trey on the season but is 57-of-92 (62%) from the field on the year. Simon Smith (10.6 ppg, 13-40 3-pointers) and Colby Napier (10.5 ppg, 19-70) will provide even more outside shooting.
Penn is also one of the best rebounders in the conference at 8.6 boards per game (second HCAC).
“Both the teams that we play this week are going to be well-coached,” Gibson said. “Both of those teams are going to be ready and they are going to have that game circled because they understand at this point in the season, it is still wide open, but man, the teams that can take care of business here, it is going to be a huge feather in their cap moving forward.”
Both contests will be a part of double headers with the Bluffton game coming on the road following the conclusion of the 6 p.m. start of the women’s game. They’ll be back home against Transylvania on Saturday and will start following the conclusion of the 1 p.m. women’s start.
