Ayersville donation

The Ayersville football program recently received a grant of $2,535 from the Defiance Area Foundation for a new trap chute. Discussing the grant are Ayersville head football coach Chris Dales (left) and Rod Martin, Defiance Area Foundation trustee and Grants Committee member.

 Photo courtesy of DAF

