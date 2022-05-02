MIAMI — From Laramie to South Beach
Hicksville and now University of Wyoming graduate Garrett Crall is headed to the NFL after being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Miami Dolphins on Monday.
“I had spoken to them before and my agent had talked to them so I knew that there was interest going into the process,” Crall said. “I was really hoping that I’d be provided with an opportunity and they called and told me they were giving me that opportunity so I’m just happy to have the chance given to me.”
It’s the beginning of fulfilling a longtime dream for the Hicksville native, who became a preferred walk-on at Wyoming in 2016, ultimately earned a scholarship and was named captain his senior season.
But Crall has known for a long time that getting to this point was a possibility.
“I’ve known for probably two years that making the NFL was a legit opportunity for me. One of my coaches at Wyoming sat me down back in 2018 and told me that if I keep working and keep my current trajectory that I would give myself a shot,” Crall said.
That “shot” is here now as Crall will leave next week to arrive in Miami and prepare for a mini-camp next weekend.
And as Crall travels down with the rest of the rookies on the Miami team, he knows that the “undrafted” label is just that, a label.
“Honestly as a rookie, you’re never safe. It doesn’t matter whether you are signed, whether it is a mini-camp invite, everyone is in the same boat when they are there and you can be kept and signed, you can be cut, anything can happen,” Crall said. “Right now I’m just taking it one step at a time. I want to go down there and play well in minicamp and hopefully get signed on for longer.”
A 6-foot-5, 239-pound defensive end, Crall grabbed 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries and two pass breakups in his senior season. He totaled 191 tackles, 16 sacks and 27 tackles for loss in five years with the Cowboys.
He was a nominee for the 2021 Burlsworth trophy which is given annually to the most outstanding FBS college football player that started their career as a walk-on.
That walk-on moniker is something that Crall carried with him throughout his college career and Laramie and used to his advantage, he’ll look to do the same with the undrafted moniker in the NFL.
“Sometimes the word chip on your shoulder, some guys overuse it or they just say it as fun slogan but it really is motivation and quite honestly I already have a lot of motivation in me so you can definitely say that this adds on to the motivation,” Crall said.
“I went to college and I had to make it out of the mud there too and earn my spot and I’m going to have to do the same thing here. But I’m confident in myself and my ability, I know it is going to be hard but I accept all challenges so I am pretty excited about it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.