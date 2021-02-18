HOLGATE – Host Holgate was able to jump out to an early lead and open the postseason with a 52-26 win over Ft. Jennings in a Division IV girls basketball sectional semifinal.
Justine Eis paced Holgate (8-14) with 18 points. Lexa Schuller added 14 points.
Jessie Foust, Reilly Fitzpatrick and Rachel Von Sossan all had eight points each for Ft. Jennings (1-22).
Holgate will now take on top seed Columbus Grove for a sectional title.
FT. JENNINGS (26) – Foust 8; Fitzpatrick 8; Jacomet 2; VonSossan 8. Totals 9-5-26.
HOLGATE (52) – Izor 2; Wilhelm 3; Schuller 14; Altman 8; Meyer 7; Eis 18. Totals 20-10-52.
Three-point goals: Ft. Jennings – Foust 2, VonSosson. Holgate – Wilhelm, Meyer.
Ft. Jennings 8 5 8 5 — 26
Holgate 15 10 7 20 — 52
North Central 32, Hilltop 23
WEST UNITY – After losing to Hilltop twice in the regular season, North Central won the game that counted the most as the Eagles knocked out Hilltop 32-23 in a sectional semifinal.
North Central (10-10) will head to Hicksville for a sectional final on Saturday. Because of contact tracing and quarantine issues, Hicksville was awarded the win over Ayersville in their scheduled tournament game for Wednesday.
Madison Brown led the Eagles with 14 points while Leanna Baker paced Hilltop (13-7) with 10 points.
NORTH CENTRAL (32) – Brown 14; Balser 9; Burnett 5; Hickman 0; Westfall 0; Bonney 4; Hollstein 0. Totals 8-12-32.
HILLTOP (23) – La. Baker 0; Brenner 5; Jermeay 0; Bailey 3; Barnum 2; Hancock 0; Connolly 3; Le. Baker 10; Maddox 0. Totals 6-10-23.
Three-point goals: North Central – Balser 2, Brown, Burnett. Hilltop – Bailey.
North Central 5 6 10 11 — 32
Hilltop 8 7 4 4 — 23
Lincolnview 54, Edgerton 23
MIDDLE POINT – Edgerton fell behind 29-7 at the half and lost 54-23 at Lincolnview.
Rylei Moreno led the Bulldogs (1-21) with 10 points.
EDGERTON (23) – Wickerham 0; Ritter 0; Smith 3; Cape 3; A. Schroeder 3; Stark 2; G. Schroeder 0; Fort 2; Moreno 10. Totals 6-8-23.
LINCOLNVIEW (54) – Jackman 10; Renner 0; Webb 0; Sellers 4; Bollenbacher 10; Hatcher 0; Stevens 0; Looser 10; King 15; Mendenhall 5. Totals 23-7-54.
Three-point goals: Edgerton – Smith, Cape, Moreno. Lincolnview – Mendenhall.
Edgerton 3 4 8 8 —– 23
Lincolnview 11 18 17 8 — 54
Miller City 42, Patrick Henry 16
MILLER CITY – Miller City kept Patrick Henry off the scoreboard in the opening period as the Wildcats advanced to a sectional final with a 42-16 win against Patrick Henry.
Abi Lammers led Miller City (14-8) with 16 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Natalie Koenig chipped in 13 points for the Wildcats, who will host Leipsic Saturday.
McKenzie Vance totaled five points for Patrick Henry (1-22).
PATRICK HENRY (16) – Weber 4; Prigge 3; K. Johnson 2; S. Johnson 2; Vance 5. Totals 4-8-16.
MILLER CITY (42) – Lammers 16; C. Hermiller 1; Koenig 13; L. Hermiller 3; Reyna 4; Pfau 3; M. Otto 2. Totals 16-4-42.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry – none. Miller City – Lammers 3, Koenig, L. Hermiller, Pfau. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 24, Miller City 18 (Lammers 7). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 19, Miller City 10.
Patrick Henry 0 2 6 8 — 16
Miller City 9 9 19 5 — 42
Stryker 27, Fayette 16
STRYKER — Stryker was able to shrug off an early 4-3 deficit to score a 27-16 win over BBC rival Fayette in a sectional semifinal.
Sage Woolace led Stryker (8-11) with 14 points. The Panthers will travel to top seed Crestview for a sectional title Saturday.
Amber Gaona, Emma Leininger and Jensyn Robinson all had four points each to lead Fayette (2-14).
FAYETTE (16) – Ringman 0; Powers 2; Vanderveer 2; Gaona 4; Leininger 4; Robinson 4; Reinking 0. Totals 6-4-16.
STRYKER (27) – Woolace 14; E. Fulk 0; Ramon 0; Ki. Myers 6; Wickerham 4; Ka. Myers 3; H. Fulk 0; M. Myers 0. Totals 6-13-27.
Three-point goals: Fayette – none. Stryker – Ki. Myers 2.
Fayette 4 2 8 2 — 16
Stryker 3 8 6 10 — 27
Ottoville 66, Pettisville 17
OTTOVILLE – Nicole Knippen outscored Pettisville by herself, amassing 24 points as the Big Green knocked out Pettisville 66-17 in a sectional semifinal.
Knippen made 10 field goals – four from behind the are, to lead Ottoville (15-8) with 24 points. Elise Kramer added 17 points, 15 coming in the first half. The Lady Green will host the winner of Thursday’s sectional semifinal between Antwerp and Edon on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Alli King led Pettisville (2-17) with seven points.
PETTISVILLE (17) – Grieser 6; Hartzler 0; Klopfenstein 2; Minchella 0; Strauss 0; Bartoe 0; Plank 0; King 7; Wiemken 2. Totals 7-0-17.
OTTOVILLE (66) – Burgei 0; Thomas 8; Honigford 8; Furley 0; P. Wannemacher 0; R. Wannemacher 0; S. Turnwald 9; Kramer 17; Knippen 24; G. Gamble 0; B. Turnwald 0; German 0; F. Gamble 0; Leis 0. Totals 27-1-66.
Three-point goals: Pettisville – Grieser 2, King. Ottoville – Knippen 4, Kramer 3, Honigford 2, Thomas, S. Turnwald
Pettisville 5 8 0 4 — 17
Ottoville 19 26 15 6 — 66
