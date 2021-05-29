TIFFIN – Several tickets were punched for the state track meet in Division III during action at the regional meet at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium.
Liberty Center’s girls put it together as a team, tallying 64 points to win the team title.
The Tigers picked up points – and state qualifiers – in a myriad of events. Kennedy Roell was fourth in the 100 and 200 to advance to state. Hope Oelkrug was second in the 1600, Gracie Miller took third in the 800 and Sydney Miller was fourth in the 3200.
In relay events, the 800 was second and the 1600 relay placed fourth.
Ayersville had a great day in relay events. The Pilot girls won the 800 and took second in the 400.
Tinora’s Lexi Wachtman advanced to state in three individual events, as she was third in the 300 hurdles and long jump, and took fourth in the 100 hurdles. She was also on a 400 relay team that has advanced to state. Tinora’s 800 relay team placed third and also advanced to state.
Lauren Sattler broke her own school record in the 3200 (11:13) to join Wachtman in individual events at the Division III state meet.
Ayersville’s Nikki Fishpaw advanced to state in the 200, while Patrick Henry’s Trista Fintel advanced in the discus, after winning the shot put on Wednesday. Antwerp’s Leslie Pollock also advanced in the discus. Antwerp’s Kiera Reyes and Continental’s Shelby Collier advanced in the pole vault.
The area boys had an individual champion, as Tinora’s Brandon Edwards won the 100 to advance to state. Liberty Center’s Nahaniel Elieff advanced in the 1600 and Continental’s Isaac Gibbs advances in the shot put and Edon’s boys 400 relay team also advanced.
Division II
PIQUA — A pair of Wauseon standouts earned their spots in the Division II state championships in field event action on Thursday at Piqua High School while Ottawa-Glandorf’s young 3200 relay and freshman Myka Aldrich also nabbed state spots.
In the boys meet, Jonas Tester leapt 21-7.75 feet to finish as regional runner-up for Wauseon, nabbing a berth in the state meet.
On the girls side, Swanton senior Sami Taylor finished third in the shot put at 35-5.25 while Wauseon sophomore Hayley Meyer edged out Waynesville’s Brooke Schoephoester by an inch for fourth place in the event and her first trip to state. Evergreen senior Jordan Lumbrezer wasn’t far behind in seventh.
Aldrich’s leap of 4-11 was one inch off the winning height in the high jump, earning the Titan freshman a state spot. Junior Ella Okuley was seventh. The youth movement continued for the Titans with sophomores Lily Haselman, Olivia Fenbert and Alexa Fortman and freshman Madelyn Hovest combining to run the 3200 relay in 9:37.86, good for third place and a spot at state. Dayton Oakwood smashed a 10-year-old Division II record with a 9:08.72 to win the event.
Division I Regionals
AMHERST — Wednesday saw Defiance junior Josh Horvath advance to Friday’s regional finals in the 300 hurdles as the lone Bulldog representative in the Division I regional meet at Amherst Steele.
Horvath finished in 40.25 for seventh overall in the event to nab a spot in the finals.
Division III Regionals
At Tiffin
Boys Meet
Field Events
High jump — 1. Behnfeldt (Arch), 6-2; Halker (CG), Perozek (OH), Manns (Otto). Shot put — 1. Patrick (Marg), 50-3.75; Schafer (CG), Cook (H-L), Gibbs (Continental).
Running Events
110 hurdles — 1. Jarrett (CWR), 15.798; Banal (CG), Burkholder (P-G), Parrish (WT). 100 meters — 1. Edwards (Tinora), 11.41; Evans (Arlington), Theobald (Archbold), Biery (P-G). 800 relay — 1. 1. Archbold (Al. Roth, Keiser, Au. Roth, Theobald), 1:31.28; Columbus Grove (Smith, T. Daniesls, Myers, J. Daniels), Arlington , Van Buren. 1600 meters — 1. Masterson (H-L), 4:28.64; Antrim (Bluff), Blank (SMCC), Elieff (LC). 400 relay — 1. Hopewell-Loudon, 44.1; Arlington, Columbus Grove (Banal, Schroeder, Halker, Clement), Edon (Whitney, Gallehue, McCartney, Eicher). 400 meters — 1. Theobald (Arch), 50.17; O’Neill (TC), Schriner (Bluff), Treece (WT). 300 hurdles — 1. Banal (CG)< 40.25; Newell (SMCC), Jarrett (CWR), Schlagbaum (Otto). 800 meters — 1. Derstine (Bluff), 1:57.19; Closson (CG), Wensink (TC), Armstrong (Bluff). 200 meters — 1. Jones (H-L), Evans (Arl), Foust (Arl), O’Neill (TC). 3200 meters — 1. Nixon (OH), 9:50.17; McClure (OH), Britton (USV), Masterson (H-L). 1600 relay — 1. Archbold (Behnfeldt, Riley, Au. Roth, Theobald), 3:26.24; Columbus Grove, Bluffton, MVCD.
Girls Meet
Field Events
Pole vault — 1. Stimmel (Margaretta), 12-0; Collier (Continental), Keysor (South Central), Lynch (Sandusky SMCC). Long jump — 1. Ruffener (CC), 18-3.5; Williams (SC), Wachtman (Tinora), Heitmeyer (Leipsic). Discus — 1. Rigel (Leipsic), 133-5; Fintel (PH), Garrett (Crestview), Pollock (Antwerp).
Running Events
100 hurdles — 1. Ruffener (CC), 14.49; Stimmel (Margaretta), Grover (Lucas), Wachtman (Tinora). 100 meters — 1. Stimmell (Margaretta), 13.0; Fishpaw (Ayersville), Berheide (Kalida), Roell (LC). 800 relay — 1. Ayersville (Fishpaw, Dockery, Schindler, Bour), 1:45.18; Liberty Center (K. Mohler, E. Mohler, H. Mohler, Roell), Tinora (Chafins, Mueller, Gray, Scott), Carey. 1600 meters — 1. Reinhart (Carey), 5:09.34; Oelkrug (LC), Schiefer (SE), Morgan Welch (Crestview). 400 relay — 1. Margaretta (50.06); Ayersville (Fishpaw, Bour, Schindler, Dockery), Colonel Crawford, Tinora (Meyer, Chafins, Wachtman, Scott). 400 meters — 1. Tiell (Carey), 58.45; S. Sinn (WT), Franks (Vanlue), Heitmeyer (Leipsic). 300 hurdles — 1. Ruffener (CC), 45.58; Grover (Lucas), Smith (Kalida), Wachtman (Tinora). 800 meters — 1. Sauder (Arch), 2:17; Roerdink (H-L), G. Miller (LC), Vogelpohl (Woodmore). 200 meters — 1. Berheide (K), 26.15; Smith (Calvert), Fishpaw (Ayers), Roell (LC). 3200 meters — 1. Beam (Wood), 11:05.58; Reinhart (Carey), Sattler (Tinora), S. Miller (LC). 1600 relay — 1. Toledo Christian, 4:05.94; Wayne Trace (R. Stoller, Bahena, Shepherd, S. Sinn), Archbold (Merillat, B. Ramirez, Rupp, Sauder), Liberty Center (K. Mohler, H. Mohler, G. Miller, E. Mohler).
