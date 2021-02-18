BOWLING GREEN – Tinora junior Lauren Melia lead a group of five local state qualifiers in diving at the Division II girls meet Wednesday at BGSU.

Melia was able to outdistance herself from Napoleon freshman Mara Cashman 447.30-422.05 to win. Cashman beat out New Bremen’s Vivan Niekamp, who was third with a score of 414.25.

Defiance has two divers advancing to state as senior Addi Fleischman was fifth with a score of 399.95 and sophomore Lilly Lacey was eighth with a score of 361.00.

Wauseon’s Cameron Estep nabbed the final spot at state by scoring 350.00 to finish 10th at the district.

