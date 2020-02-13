BOWLING GREEN — The area dominated the podium at the Division II district diving meet held at Bowling Green State University.

Tinora’s Lauren Melia won the distict title with a score of 452.35. Bryan’s Taylor Peters took second with a 441.65, followed by Napoleon’s Audrey Seemann, who scored a 434.85. Napoleon also claimed the fifth spot as Addison Heitman finished with an 11-dive total of 369.40.

The boys saw two are divers reach the finals of the meet. Ottawa-Glandorf’s Zach Diemer finished 15th with a score of 273.70 and Bryan’s Aidan Andrews was 16th with a score of 261.65.

Girls

1. Lauren Melia (Tinora), 452.35; 2. Taylor Peters (Bryan), 441.65; 3. Audrey Seemann (Napoleon), 434.85; 4. Vivian Niekamp (New Bremen), 392.25; 5. Addison Heitman (Napoleon), 369.40; 6. Alaina Dackermann (Port Clinton), 353.55; 7. Anna Parr (Lexington), 337.75; 8. Kenna Stimmel (Margaretta), 336,55; 9. Addison Fleischman (Defiance), 329.95; 10. Elliot Fleischman (Defiance), 315.85; 11. Elexa Showalter (Sandusky Perkins), 302.70; 12. Anna Gasser (Margaretta), 302.10; 13. Brigitte Schroeder (Port Clinton), 299.05; 14. Madyson Morris (Margaretta), 293.75; 15. Kennedy Schnittker (Sandusky Perkins), 284.90; 16. Cameron Estep (Wauseon), 279.00.

Boys

1. Miller Karns (Maumee Valley), 438.90; 2. Holden Cubberley (Celina), 395.40; 3. Kameron MacLean (St. Marys), 375.60; 4. Max Roth (Lexington), 367.10; 5. Greyson Howe (Lexington), 350.25; 6. Max Wasiniak (Huron), 338.50; 7. Joey Lenczyk (Huron), 337.70; 8. Charlie Spyker (Lima Shawnee), 334.40; 9. Bobby Keller (Lexington), 316.70; 10. Xander Spees (St. Marys), 318.85; 11. Myrick Hill (Tiffin Columbian), 315.65; 12. Ethan Shortridge (Sandusky Perkins), 306.55; 13. Austin Hertenstein (St. Marys), 290.00; 14. Gunnar Gregg (Oak Harbor), 282.65; 15. Zach Diemer (Ottawa-Glandorf), 273.70; 16. Aidan Andrews (Bryan), 261.65.

