NAPOLEON — Five years ago when co-head coaches of the Napoleon Diving Club Mike Retcher and Kristin Shepherd saw Hunter Rex put up a six-meet score of 300.35, they didn’t think they’d ever see anyone reach 300 again.
But just five short years later they did see it again, and it didn’t come from a Napoleon student, nor did it come from a boy.
It came from Tinora senior Lauren Melia on her senior night and when she arrives in Canton next week for the state diving championships, it’ll be her fourth time competing in the event.
She has broken countless records at Tinora, mostly her own, and just Wednesday broke the district record with a personal record score of 490.55. But scores and championships are just a small part of why Melia has left a permanent imprint on diving in the area.
Melia, who competed in gymnastics for 10 years leading up to middle school, got into diving like so many people get into things — because her friends wanted to.
“My seventh grade year I came home with one of my friends from gymnastics practice and they were talking about checking out this diving club in Napoleon to try diving and I was like ‘if my friends are doing it then I want to do it,’” Melia said.
She hopped between gymnastics and diving for about a year and then in her eighth grade year she decided to do diving full-time. It didn’t take long for her coaches to realize just how good she could be.
“When she came in her seventh grade year, we knew right away that she was going to be someone with a lot of skill and at the time for those two years she had been practicing gymnastics full-time.” Retcher said. “ Diving and gymnastics have always gone hand-in-hand with each other so it was a fairly easy transition.”
So her parents made the commitment, driving their daughter for 25 minutes to and from practices everyday, and Retcher, alongside co-head coach Shepherd, continued to coach Melia and what resulted was a lot of winning, including three district championships, placing top ten in a national diving event and placing fourth at the state meet last year.
In this year’s district championship when she broke the all-time district record, she didn’t even need to ma her last dive to win the meet.
“It’s been incredible. She’s one of the most coachable kids that has come through the program. She’s always got a good attitude. She already had the hard work ethic that she learned from gymnastics,” Retcher said. “And she still works her tail off every day.”
Alll of it might not have even been possible if not for Retcher and Shepherd as well as the Napoleon School District opening up their doors to schools in the surrounding area.
Letting girls from other girls in and coaching them was an easy decision. It was for the love of the sport.
“One of the biggest reasons why we try to bring in kids from other schools that may not either have training facilities that they need or they may not have a place where they can get enough time on the board is because without that, the sport dies,” Shepherd said. “I think our passion for diving is why we have that open door policy because we care too much about the sport.”
Melia is just one of many athletes from around the area that has reaped the benefits of the facility and she is certainly grateful.
“I am so insanely grateful. It’s like if they didn’t open their doors for me, literally none of this would be possible. So just like all of the administrative staff, I’m so thankful to them and I definitely don’t say it enough to them because none of this would be possible without them,” Melia said.
Kids from all around the area join the Napoleon Diving Club in junior high and when they enter high school, they represent the school district that they go to. The club currently has divers from eight different communities.
Getting some of the best diving talent all in one place has obvious benefits. The most notable being that the divers have plenty of competition in practice that prepares them for the big meets where they will also see the state’s top diving talent.
“I think it’s really hard for young high school athletes to motivate themselves or realize what it’s going to take. Having teammates to feed off of and push you day in and day out is what helped take our program to the next level,” Shepherd said.
“We used to have one star on the team and when you are just at a level so much further ahead than everyone else, you don’t realize what’s out there until it’s too late. We had a girl at the state meet say that she didn’t realize the competition would be this good because she didn’t see anyone that showed her what the competition would be like.”
Now, it isn’t just one girl that is making it to state. The club is sending six girls to state as Mara Cashman (Napoleon), Lilly Lacey (Defiance), Elli Flieschman (Defiance), Emmalyn Dirr (Napoleon) and Tauren Davis (Napoleon) will all be at state. It is the first time that the club has ever sent six girls to the state meet where they will make up a quarter of the 24 divers.
Melia will headline the group becoming the only the fourth four-time state qualifier, boys or girls, in the program’s history.
“It makes practice so much more fun,” Melia said of the benefits of having so much talent in the club. “Cheering everyone one and them cheering me on, our relationship this year and every year has been so strong and that has definitely made practice a lot easier to come to every single day.”
“Even though they represent different schools, these girls are teammates and they view themselves as teammates. And having such elite athletes brings the overall competitiveness of the team way up,” Retcher said.
At the state meet, Melia hopes to of course win the state. Last year she finished fourth in the state with a score of 409.60, 81 points lower than her personal record and the way she finished that meet will give her motivation to finish off her high school career better this year.
“We didn’t have to set any expectations for her because she sets them herself. She wants to be state champion,” Retcher said. “Last year she was really poised and ready to do it but she had one dive that she missed in the ninth round and she saw herself slip away off the podium.”
Melia however, is just focused on beating one person — herself. And that may just be enough to win the state.
“My goal is just to beat my PR. I’m not super focused on anyone else. The competition is always tough so I just want to beat myself,” Melia said.
And though she might be focused just on herself when she’s on the diving board, off of it is the complete opposite.
Melia has been one of the biggest reasons why the club has been able to grow and send the most girls to state that it has ever seen.
“When I first started the club, the Napoleon Diving Club was pretty small and just throughout the years I’ve been able to see it grow so much,” Melia said. “It’s awesome because I love to see all these new faces.”
“She has spent a lot of time working with the younger divers not only at the high school level but at the club level as well. So she’s truly leaving her legacy on the program in more ways than one,” Retcher said.
Melia’s diving career won’t end when the state meet comes to a conclusion next week either as she’ll be attending Miami University to major in political science and be a part of the diving team there.
But when Melia steps onto campus in Oxford, Ohio next fall, no matter what she does in the impending state tournament, nor in her future college career, she’ll always have left an impact on the sport of diving in northwest Ohio.
“When that 490 score popped up on Wednesday, it was kind of surreal,” Shepherd said. “It feels like everything came together for her because she has worked so hard and she’s been such a face of northwest Ohio for the last four years. Her name will be etched in history, and I think she deserves that.”
